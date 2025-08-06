ADVERTISEMENT

WikiHow is supposed to be the go-to place for learning anything, from fixing a leaky faucet to surviving a bear attack.

But while it’s packed with how-to guides, it’s the illustrations that really steal the spotlight. Meant to make instructions easier, they often look so bizarre they’ve become perfect meme fuel.

Over on the subreddit Disney Vacation, people have taken things to the next level by recaptioning these images with lines so funny, you’ll wonder what the original tutorial was even about.

Scroll down to see the best ones, and if inspiration strikes, go ahead and write a few captions of your own. Who knows? Yours might be even better.

#1

Man gesturing with fingers in Italian style with a red prohibition sign, a funny WikiHow caption rewrite example.

    #2

    Person applying bandages with Japanese flag design on face, a humorous rewrite of WikiHow captions.

    Pepito_Mananabas Report

    #3

    Woman whispering moo to a man in a humorous scene from rewritten WikiHow captions for funny content.

    #4

    Funny WikiHow caption showing a man seeing a different reflection while looking in a mirror.

    Mistifyed Report

    #5

    Two people talking outdoors with a speech bubble containing a basketball, funny WikiHow caption rewrite.

    horrible-est Report

    #6

    Person smirking in a subway reflection with a humorous rewritten WikiHow caption from funny WikiHow captions collection.

    mattreyu Report

    #7

    Man wearing gloves performs yearly dental checkup on a pet baby alien in a funny WikiHow caption rewrite.

    Faulmeister43 Report

    #8

    Man clutching chest with captions listing symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath in funny WikiHow caption rewrite.

    chemdogkid Report

    #9

    Funny wikiHow caption rewrite showing wet socks hanging on a clothesline with a green checkmark above them.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    Funny WikiHow caption rewrite showing two pairs of shoes with checkmark and X for best birth control method.

    PYR4MIDHEAD Report

    #11

    Man on laptop with floating wiener dog heads, a funny rewrite of WikiHow captions for SEO humor.

    PostreDeLaNoche Report

    #12

    Woman demonstrating how to teach a baby Italian with hand gesture in a colorful WikiHow style illustration.

    Spider939 Report

    #13

    Pregnant woman humorously suggests a unique baby name during a funny rewritten WikiHow caption conversation.

    mattreyu Report

    #14

    Person pouring water into the mouth of a beached shark in a humorous WikiHow caption rewrite.

    dabcrab Report

    #15

    Funny rewritten wikiHow caption showing a house decorated with colorful lights to annoy neighbors on November 1st.

    NarwhalAttack04 Report

    #16

    Hand holding flashlight shining on computer screen with Google search, humorous WikiHow caption rewrite example.

    TsuyoshiHaruka Report

    #17

    Man pledging allegiance with hand on chest and thought bubble showing a scenic landscape, from a humorous WikiHow caption rewrite.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    Woman looking overwhelmed inside a box filled with giant eggplants, humorous rewrote WikiHow captions example.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    Illustration of people humorously transmitting WiFi signals using their mouths with a wikihow style caption rewrite.

    backupgravy Report

    #20

    Couple grieving at a gravesite in a humorous rewrite of WikiHow captions about a child's birthday celebration.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Man yelling at an alarm clock in a humorous scene from funniest wikiHow captions rewritten by people online.

    bidoof_m Report

    #22

    Funny wikiHow caption showing a bird seed ornament in a net as part of humorous rewritten captions.

    gin_and_toxic Report

    #23

    Two people at the park wearing oversized pants in a humorous wikiHow caption rewrite about fat shaming.

    iam4real Report

    #24

    Person with head down on desk holding phone receiver, illustrating rewritten WikiHow captions made 100x funnier.

    TrickyBeing Report

    #25

    Funny rewritten WikiHow caption showing a person filling a job application and holding a sad dog to entertain.

    alice_right_foot-esq Report

    #26

    Funny WikiHow caption showing a hidden compartment in a book to hide prized platinum ravioli.

    zikibug Report

    #27

    Two people on a couch with a funny rewritten WikiHow caption about explaining a pizza slice being too small.

    1LT_Obvious Report

    #28

    Reddit post showing a funny rewritten WikiHow caption about communicating with someone who only speaks microwave.

    NarwhalAnusLicker00 Report

    #29

    Man in courtroom holding his nose, illustrating a funny WikiHow caption rewrite about defending against Medusa.

    John_WTFson Report

    #30

    Person in a blue shirt opening a door labeled wikiHow, illustrating funny rewrites of wikiHow captions.

    GoodGriefWhatsNext Report

    #31

    Funny WikiHow caption showing a cartoon of two people high-fiving and a man smiling in the background.

    megadankness23 Report

    #32

    Person holding UNO card with speech bubble saying UNO, a funny rewrite of WikiHow captions about drawing cards.

    Nekkrokorn Report

    #33

    Man in cowboy hat thinking about a smiling egg in a funny rewritten WikiHow caption about escaping an ever-present egg.

    Squidbit Report

    #34

    Cartoon image humorously edited showing a person with a Shrek face in a funny WikiHow caption rewrite.

    schlorpsblorps Report

    #35

    Man in a blue shirt looking at funny wikiHow style signposts for work, school, and relationship choices.

    melloncolllie Report

    #36

    Hand holding knife near potted cacti in a humorous WikiHow caption rewrite making the image funnier.

    willvenmoforanswers Report

    #37

    Illustration showing a humorous WikiHow caption rewrite about increasing hearing range with ear modifications.

    eilonkatz Report

    #38

    Pregnant woman illustration paired with a funny altered WikiHow caption about death metal and unborn child.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Man in yellow shirt holding a cigarette with a funny rewritten wikiHow caption about bad habits and New Year's resolutions

    alice_right_foot-esq Report

    #40

    Hand holding magnifying glass showing two men in suits among crowd, funny WikiHow captions rewritten.

    PleasureKing69 Report

    #41

    Illustration of a man leading a support group with rewritten WikiHow captions for humor and SEO keyword.

    Tabs287 Report

    #42

    Humorous WikiHow caption rewritten showing a woman using laser eye surgery powers on a baby indoors.

    MuhMogma Report

    #43

    Person leaning forward in an airplane seat using an oxygen mask, illustrating funny rewrites of WikiHow captions.

    TrickyBeing Report

    #44

    Man looking at a creepy girl with long hair in a club, funny wikiHow caption rewrite from popular Reddit post.

    ElRojo3000 Report

    #45

    Four animated people in a park scene with one man leaning forward and the caption about asserting dominance using whale noises.

    lopsidedbagels Report

    #46

    Man and child floating in water with child’s face submerged, a funny example of rewritten WikiHow captions.

    thehotshotpilot Report

    #47

    Illustration of a man screaming with caption rewritten humorously in a funny WikiHow captions collection.

    samurai0122 Report

    #48

    Patient in a doctor's office with stethoscope, humorous WikiHow caption rewrite highlighting funny moments.

    alice_right_foot-esq Report

    #49

    Child holding stomach with arrow and fuel icon in thought bubble, funny rewrites of WikiHow captions.

    Thejacensolo Report

    #50

    Illustration of two men, one humorously refusing to work overtime, showcasing funny rewritten WikiHow captions.

    Cubelock Report

    #51

    Illustration of a woman winking with humorous rewritten wikiHow captions about avoiding Drake in DMs.

    FilthyAidan Report

    #52

    Illustration of a thumb war with one hand holding a syringe, showcasing funny rewritten WikiHow captions.

    Stijakovic Report

    #53

    Man holding car keys beside a caged monkey, illustrating funny rewrites of wikiHow captions with humorous edits.

    misteroblongkilm Report

    #54

    Woman doing a self-hug in a room, rewritten WikiHow caption humorously highlighting woke Black Panther reference.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    Comparison of British and American spelling in a funny WikiHow caption rewritten for humor.

    alice_right_foot-esq Report

    #56

    Three medical professionals in surgical gear seemingly eating Chinese food with chopsticks, a funny WikiHow caption rewrite.

    pee_diddy Report

    #57

    Illustration of a person pouring liquid on their hand with a funny rewritten WikiHow caption about tricking people in a pyramid scheme.

    zmcdougall Report

    #58

    Child in a costume with a humorous WikiHow caption about being annoying from an early age shared on Reddit.

    alice_right_foot-esq Report

    #59

    Funny WikiHow caption showing a woman choking herself sarcastically punishing the person ruining your life.

    sandbo00 Report

    #60

    Illustration of students in a classroom with one person reading a paper, humorous WikiHow caption edit shown.

    reddit.com Report

