We’ve gathered some pictures of our furry, feline friends being downright adorable. So get comfortable as you scroll through, add some little treats for your cats to your shopping list, upvote the cutest examples here and be sure to add your own thoughts, stories and ideas to the comments section down below.

Humans have liked having cats around for literally thousands of years. They have tolerated us for at least that long. After all, they keep out mice and in return, we pamper them nonstop for their entire lives.

#1 Tiny Loafs Share icon

#2 We Adopted Klaus Today! He Has 1 Eye, Half Of Each Ear, And A Partially Amputated Tail, But We Think He’s A Perfect Handsome Baby Share icon

#3 My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected.... They Always Do The Same Things! So Cuuuuute Share icon

Cat ownership now has exceeded companionship to the extent of a full-blown cultural phenomenon. What was once a peaceful, mostly private human-cat relationship is now boomed as a way of life that is being looked at globally, pushed by social media, shifting family dynamics, urban living, and even economic need. ADVERTISEMENT Increasing numbers of people are now introducing cats into their households, and what people do to care for, talk about, and prioritize their cat companions tells a lot about changing human behavior and values. Perhaps the most telling trend is the rising number of cat owners, particularly in metropolitan and suburban environments.

#4 Two Days After Coming Home From The Shelter, And She Hasn't Stopped Hugging Me Since Share icon

#5 My Partner And I Did A Photoshoot With Our Cat For Valentine’s Day. I Love How It Turned Out Share icon

#6 Smol And Sleepy Share icon

Because apartment dwelling is becoming more common, most particularly among younger adults, cats offer an appealing substitute for dogs. They're less noisy, take up less room, and don't need daily work. For people dealing with hectic work schedules or smaller living spaces, cats are the ideal low-maintenance roommate. In most urban settings, rental policies or lifestyle constraints make the upkeep of dogs impractical or difficult, but cats work well in small homes and single routines.

#7 Finally Found You Share icon

#8 Mlem Share icon

#9 Cutest Foot Warmers Share icon

At the same time, cats have come into the cultural spotlight in ways previously unimaginable a generation ago. Social media has been largely responsible here. From cat videos on YouTube to Instagram celebrity pets with millions of followers, cats have become icons in the digital sphere. They are mood-personifications, meme-inspirers, and the unofficial mascots of the digitally networked planet.

#10 I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her Share icon

#11 My Princess After 6 Months Of Adoption Share icon

#12 I Have No Idea What This Cat Is Doing Share icon

This visibility has had concrete impacts. Shelters see more adoption requests following viral videos or trending breeds, and cat owners are more likely to pamper their felines with trendy accessories, specialty treats, and designer décor for their pets' living spaces.

#13 Perfect Paws Share icon

#14 Saw This On My Walk To Work Share icon

#15 She Was In Hospital So... Made Her Some Legwarmers Share icon

There's also been a shift in how cats are viewed within households. They're not "just pets" anymore. They're part of the family, treated sometimes with as much love and attention as or more than last generations might have ever dreamed of. Owners shell out for pet insurance, special diets, or even feline therapy. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Lilith, Clancy And Their 4 Newborn Kittens Share icon

#17 My Wife And The Cat That Adopted Us Share icon

#18 I Was Living By Myself. I Needed Some Company Share icon

They build their homes in imitation of their cat's every want, including cat shelves, climbing walls, and self-grooming litter boxes. Cats are increasingly being housed indoors, both for their safety and for the environment, part of a growing awareness of their impact on wildlife in their region and the worth of longevity and good living. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Our Cats Inspecting Our First Born Share icon

#20 She’ll Always Be My Little Girl Share icon

#21 Carl With My Other Cat Squeaky Share icon

They have been shaped by economic and social forces as well. As birth rates have fallen in much of the globe and more and more people live alone or delay traditional family forms, cats have taken up an emotional space. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 ʍoǝɯ Share icon

#23 My Cat Has Severe Separation Anxiety. I Combat This By Taking Him Everywhere With Me. Am I Doing The Right Thing? Share icon

#24 1 Month Progress Of Coco, The Kitten Who Was Found Covered In Adhesive Share icon

They give companionship, routine, and non-judgmental friendship. They're soothing presences amidst a world that grows more hectic by the minute. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, cat adoptions boosted as people sought companionship during lockdowns. The bond many formed with their pets during those times seems to have had lasting effects on their mindsets toward animal companionship. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Stray Baby Found On Bridge, Before & After Flea Bath Share icon

#26 Found Him In Covered In Engine Oil 2 Years Ago, His Name Is Castrol Share icon

#27 This Is Wink-182 And It’s Her 4th-Ish Birthday Today! Share icon

Even the demographics of cat owners are shifting. The "crazy cat lady" stereotypes have been replaced by a more nuanced and multicolored reality, cat owners of all ages, genders, and cultures. There's been expansion into cat cafés, subscription boxes centered around cats, and cat-based activities like cat yoga or pet-inclusive co-working spaces. Even technology companies are designing products with feline requirements in mind, from intelligent feeders to medical monitoring collars. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I Found This Little, Dying Fellow On The Street. I’d Never Had A Cat Before, But I Couldn’t Just Leave Him There. So I Took Him With Me — First Home, Then To The Vet. And… It’s Been Almost Two Years Since I Got Myself A Loving, Four-Legged Friend Share icon

#29 I Took My Cat To Himalayas On 30 Days Bike Tour Share icon

#30 Siblings Share icon

In short, modern cat-keeping signifies much more than a love of animals. It's about lifestyle, identity, emotional connection, and a changing world where human-animal ties are more visible, expressive, and salient than ever. Cats, with their combinations of independence and affectionateness, aloofness and charm, prove highly versatile to this new world, not as pets, however, but as companions better fitted to modern life. ADVERTISEMENT

#31 A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We're Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man Share icon

#32 There Was A Kitty Under The Hood Of A Car At Work And Now I’m Taking Her Home Share icon

#33 "We're Taking A Break From Fostering." I Said. Bast Said Otherwise Share icon

#34 Went To The Beach Feeling Shitty About Having To Hang Alone, This Cutie Decided To Join Me Out Of Nowhere And Helped Me Feel Much Better Share icon

#35 My Handsome Man Who Lived On The Streets For 4 Years, This Is Kenny Share icon

#36 I Heard That To Smile At A Cat, You Simply Blink Very Slowly At Them. I Tried Today? This Was Her Reaction… Share icon

#37 The Stray I’ve Been Feeding For Some Months Came In The House To Have Her Babies!! First Family Photoshoot Share icon

#38 Like Father, Like Son Share icon

#39 I Finally Got Some Good Photos Of Lola’s Eyes! (Tortie-Point Siamese) Share icon

#40 You Can Sleep Well Tonight. This Gang Of Criminals Is Off The Streets Share icon

#41 Pink Beans And Belly For Miles Share icon

#42 Welcome Our New Kitten. She Has Unique Heart Shape Spot On Back Share icon

#43 Visited My Parents This Weekend To Break These Guys Out Of Jail Share icon

#44 Smol Criminals Drunk On Milk Share icon

#45 Poor Little Guy Is All Eyes (And Belly) Share icon

#46 Are We Sure It’s Not A Parrot? Share icon

#47 So Smol So Adorable Share icon

#48 The Lil Munchkin Is Eepy Share icon

#49 Big Bro And Lil Sis (Oc) Share icon

#50 First Time Trying Wet Food. They Sent One To See If It Was Safe While The Rest Formed A Council Share icon

#51 Took A Photo Of Our Senior Boys With Their Painted Portrait Share icon

#52 Show Me Your Bonded Kitties! Share icon

#53 Ten Years With My Girls Share icon

#54 My 'Little' Girl At 9 Months Old Now. Swipe To See Before Share icon

#55 The Dechonkification Of Freak (2018 vs. 2023) Share icon

#56 Me And A Cat In Afghanistan Enjoying A Meal In 2009ish. I Put His Food In A Separate Compartment In The Plate, Away From Mine, You Never Know Share icon

#57 She Keeps Putting Her Babies Under My Blankets W Me When I’m Sleeping Share icon

#58 This Is Not My Cat. Do I Let It In? Share icon

#59 My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful Share icon

#60 Found The Perfect Chair For My Sweet Boy And He Actually Sits In It 😭 Share icon

#61 After 23 Years Together I Think We’re At The End And I Can’t Stand It Share icon

#62 She Wanted Me To Meet Her Kitten Share icon

#63 Our Cat, Who Is Typically An Asshole To Everyone, Is In Love With Our Blind Daughter 🤍 Share icon

#64 I Got My Cat A Little Kitten So That He Wouldn’t Be Alone And It Fixed His Litter Issues! Share icon

#65 My 15 Year Old Sheep Share icon

#66 This Feral Cat From My Village Let Himself Into My House And Has Decided That He Lives In My Basement Now Share icon

#67 This Is Obi-Wan Kenobi. He Came Into Our Shelter. So We Got Him A Good Fix Up And Now This Cat Is Friskier Than Any Other! Share icon

#68 My Sweet Boy Comforting Me After A Breakup Last Night Share icon

#69 Been Feeding A Stray Cat For A Few Days, And Today I Let Her In The Shop Because Of The Rain. He Immediately Felt Like Home, So I Decided To Let Him Stay In His New Home Share icon

#70 Henry Behrens, Possibly The Smallest Man In The World, Dances With His Cat, 1956 Share icon

#71 The Two Men In My Life Napping Share icon

#72 This Is Lady. She’s 21 And Wears Tiny Sweaters Share icon

#73 I Could Have Cried Tears Of Joy When I Saw My Senior (14 Years Old) Cat Climb The Top Of The Doorframe For The First Time In Years… Share icon

#74 Cat Rescued After Massive Earthquake In Turkey, Today Share icon

#75 The Kitten Has Grown Up, But Still Likes To Sleep With His Mom. Do Everyone's Kittens Do The Same Thing? Share icon

#76 Enjoying The Winter Sun Share icon

#77 So, After Our First Day Of Volunteering At Our Local Animal Shelter… Share icon

#78 My Folks Are Babysitting My Cat For A Few Months While I Move. Mom Sent Me This Tonight… Share icon

#79 She Was Very Concerned That I Hadn’t Eaten Dinner Yet And Stole This To Bring It To My Bedroom (Her Favorite Treat Is Cheddar Cheese) Share icon