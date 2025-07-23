ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have been our friends ever since we let them hang around grain stores to keep out rats and other pests. Yes, they do tend to see us more as “staff” than friends, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be downright endearing and cuddly at the same time.

People from across the internet have shared cute, adorable and heartwarming pictures of their cats and we’ve gathered them here. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Tiny Round Girl!!!! Cleo

Adorable smol black and white kitten sitting on a textured blue blanket showing cute and charming cat features.

Kelsfergo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts

    Smol and cute kitten sleeping on a keyboard beside a hand typing, showcasing charming and majestic cats in a cozy workspace.

    autoboyluna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    We Adopted A 17 Year Old Baby

    Smol and charming tabby cat sitting on a soft white blanket on a couch, looking peaceful and majestic.

    YakOne3002 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Meet Tiger, My Boyfriends Ancient 20 Year Old Kitty

    Tabby cat with large eyes lying on a soft surface, showcasing the charm and cuteness of majestic cats up close.

    Corgi_teefs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Pay Your Cat Tax

    Tabby cat with big eyes resting its face in its paws, showing a cute and charming expression.

    Aware_Ability8074 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Pulled This Guy Off The Side Of The Highway Today

    Orange smol cat sleeping on a person’s camo pants inside a car, showcasing charming and majestic feline comfort.

    No_Couple_7761 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Was Sad And Lay Down Flat On The Floor And Closed My Eyes. Opened Them Back Up To Find This

    Close-up of a cute charming cat lying on its back with green eyes, showcasing its majestic and smol appearance.

    miraclealigner92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Girlfriend And Our Two Girls Brought This Little Girl Home After Finding Her Abandoned On A Walking Trail , She Was Pretty Traumatized But After A Few Weeks She Is Starting To Come Around. This Is Kitty

    Close-up of a cute and charming black and white cat with soulful eyes indoors, showcasing its majestic fur and expression.

    RipTorn1978 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Is The Best Feeling In The World

    Man gently cuddling a charming cat, capturing a cute and majestic moment with a smol feline companion.

    skoalreaver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Tiniest Of Smol

    Tiny cute cat sitting on a gray car seat, showcasing a smol and charming feline in a cozy car interior.

    According_Plant_1065 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Boyfriends “Feral” 20 Year Old Cat That Won’t Let Anyone Touch Him

    Person sitting on grass with a cute, charming cat resting peacefully on their lap in a serene outdoor setting.

    Lost_Ad_6204 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    This Morning I Discovered I Was Having A Miscarriage. Emma Has Been Snuggling With Me For 2 Hours Now

    Black cute cat wearing scarf, lying comfortably and cuddling on a person's lap, showing smol and charming feline moments.

    DefinitelynotYissa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats know. They really do. It's why my friend's cat always sleeps on my head when I stay over.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    He Protected Two Baby Kittens Against 5 Other Adult Cats

    White charming cat wearing a handmade good boy #1 tag, sitting on a dark cushioned surface, looking upward.

    Cat-on-the-run Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Rescued Her Only 72 Hours Ago. Meet Denim

    Sleeping gray cat resting its paw gently on a person's hand, showcasing a cute and charming moment with a smartwatch visible.

    YoutubeBinger99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Thank You For Growing Up With Me

    Three photos showing charming cats with their owners, highlighting cute and majestic cats bringing comfort and joy.

    yayavittle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Im Really Stupid. I Kissed My Cat With Lipstick On. I Washed Her With Cat Shampoo But It Didnt Work. Any Other Solution? Should I Try Coconut Oil?

    White cute cat with big eyes sitting on wooden floor near a circular cat toy, charming and majestic feline indoors.

    bluekleio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Our Boy's Growth Over The Past Couple Years

    Three adorable cats in different settings: a curious kitten in a box, a calm cat on a table, and a fluffy majestic cat indoors.

    HalfDime5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    While Running I Bumped Into This Splendid Specimen

    Fluffy smol cat with dark face and bright blue eyes walking next to a green car on an asphalt street.

    tantan66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Found This Tiny Void On The Side Of The Road, 4 Flea Baths And 1 Tiny Bandana Later, Here He Is. Meet Arlo!

    Black smol cat with wide eyes wearing a red bandana, lying on a beige couch, showcasing cute and charming cat features.

    Sled_Dogg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Old Man, Yahtzee. No One Believes Me When I Tell Them He’s 16 Years Old

    Fluffy smol cat with dark face and paws standing on tiled floor looking up with curious eyes.

    Aetra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Probably The Best Part Of My Job (I Paint Houses)

    Small cute kitten clinging to a worn shoe on a textured floor, showing charming and majestic cat behavior.

    taykaybo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Whatcha…. Look’n At Lucy?

    Man wearing a hat and sunglasses with a cute smol gray kitten resting on a red blanket outdoors in sunlight.

    jNealB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    An Educated Gentleman

    Kitten held in arms, playfully biting a miniature book, showcasing a cute and charming cat moment.

    effloresca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Caught Him Staring While I Was Asleep

    Tabby cat lying on patterned fabric, looking calm and charming in a cozy, softly lit setting capturing cute cat vibes.

    Only-Spend-9109 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    The Softest Paw You’ll See Today

    Close-up of a cute smol gray cat’s paw curled up resting on a wooden windowsill in natural light.

    imjappo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two Years Apart, Same Favorite Spot

    Two cute black and white cats with charming expressions resting and climbing on a vintage radiator indoors.

    badbadradbad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Butterfly Visitor During His Cat Nap

    Smol black cat lying on concrete with a monarch butterfly resting on its side in a peaceful outdoor setting.

    Julsruls123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    After My Dog Of 14 Years Passed Away And A Year Plus Of Grieving, I'm Starting A New Chapter As A Cat Dad. I'm Absolutely Giddy For This Kitty

    Smiling cute tabby cat wearing a purple harness, lying on a cushioned surface, showcasing charming and majestic features.

    smilingmercenary23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    My Cat (White) And His Girlfriend I Think (She Is Not Mine)

    Two cute and charming cats sitting by a window at night, showcasing their majestic and smol features.

    NoData3663 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Adopters Keep Asking To Split Up Bonded Pair

    Two cute and charming cats resting together indoors, showcasing their majestic and smol features.

    Kitty_casserole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Adopted Her On Saturday And I Just Think Shes Neat !

    Smol cute cat with white and gray fur sitting on a cushioned chair, looking charming and majestic indoors.

    sarcasticbees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Found This Kitten Outside-Not Only Is She Sweet & Healthy, She Fits Right In With My Other 4 Cats

    Three images of cute, smol cats interacting indoors, showcasing their charming and majestic appearance in cozy home settings.

    Coffeeandbunnies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    At 19 Years Old, My Senior Cat Has Entered Her Garden Goddess Era

    Tortoiseshell cat sitting quietly among green plants and flowers, showcasing a cute and charming outdoor scene.

    TechnologyFull6412 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Think Everyone Should See My Cat Atleast Once In Their Lifetime

    Ginger cat resting its head on a wooden bowl with several oranges on a wooden table, showcasing charming cats.

    realsecretfairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Know As Parents, We Can Be Biased... But Isn't My Baby So Beautiful? 🥹

    Calico cat with green eyes and yellow flowers on ear and paw, lying on green grass in a sunny outdoor setting.

    justlovespeacocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Found This Stinky Girl In A Sonic Parking Lot

    Gray smol kitten with big eyes being held outdoors at dusk, showing a cute and charming cat moment.

    HealthClean4149 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Adopted This Stray Tomcat Last Weekend. He's Got Huge Cheeks

    Majestic and charming cat with white and orange fur sitting on a blanket by the window in soft natural light.

    Cool_McStellar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    She Was Playing So Hard And Then All Of A Sudden

    Black and white smol cat lying on a textured blanket, showcasing its cute and charming pose to heal your soul

    boeiejoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Orange Girl Gang Now Has A Fifth Member - Peach - Found Hiding In A Pipe After Her 4 Siblings Were Found 2 By 2. A Five-Girl Orange Band!

    Adorable smol cats with majestic charm, showcasing their cute and healing presence in cozy home settings.

    liefieblue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I’ve Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter

    Orange tabby cat resting inside a cardboard box with a hand gently petting it, showcasing cute and charming cats.

    ajamesmccarthy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Adopted This Dude A Month Ago And He Won’t Stop Staring At Me

    Tabby cat resting peacefully on beige pants, showcasing a cute and charming cat moment to heal your soul.

    brian_the_wanderer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Gandalf After Feeding And A Bath

    Smol kitten wrapped in a soft white blanket, showcasing cute and charming cat features to heal your soul.

    K1ng_Arthur_IV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Remember Mini (Mega)? Turns Out She Is Perfectly Healthy She Just Has Dwarfism. Swipe To See How Big She Is Getting

    Three charming smol black cats in different settings showcasing their cute and majestic nature.

    She is 5 and a half months old now and just over two pounds.

    IllustratorBig8972 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    She Screamed Outside My Window Until I Let Her😆

    Tiny charming tortoiseshell kitten lying on a colorful blanket, showcasing cute and majestic cat features indoors.

    JoyBoy100x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    I'm Allergic But I Can't Stop Holding Him

    Two adorable smol tabby cats, one seen from above and the other resting on a soft surface, showcasing their charm and cuteness.

    Found kittens in a crawlspace. This one had a dried wound and was walking odd (also the smallest). Cleaned up, formula + wet food and a warm bed, he is doing a lot better...vet visit in store. I'm popping allergy pills and loving every second...never considered myself a cat person until now.

    Zealousideal_Date749 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Went To Mexico. Came Back With This Little Dude

    Cute smol cat with big eyes resting on a blanket beside a remote control, showcasing its charming and majestic appearance.

    niccia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Alberto Says Hello!

    Cute and charming small tabby cat sitting indoors with a colorful Christmas tree blurred in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    He Is Handsome. He Is Grace. He Hates It When You Kiss His Face

    Gray and white cute cat sitting indoors near a decorative lamp and scented candle, showcasing charming feline features.

    Disneychick322 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    She's Been So Much More Clingy And Affectionate Since I've Been Pregnant. Look At That Face 🥹

    Tabby cat with large green eyes resting on a person's lap, showcasing a cute and charming cat in a cozy indoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes

    Smol charming cat looking up at a hand holding a plate of treats with candle on a tiled floor indoors.

    k0nz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since

    Fluffy orange cat relaxing on a cozy sofa, showcasing a cute and charming feline moment indoors.

    Lauraizm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    So…. I Found This In My Garage This Morning. Ummm

    A cute cat and two smol kittens cuddling on a rug in a cozy indoor setting, showing charming feline closeness.

    IllDoItTomorr0w Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Almost Eight And A Half Months Old

    White cat with a fluffy brown tail standing on a ledge, showcasing cute and majestic feline charm indoors.

    RubyBlueSun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Am I Crazy To Think This Cat Loves Me?

    Smol tabby cat with white paws and chest sitting on a blue floor near a pet bed and metal cages indoors.

    _1Vertigo_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Girlfriend Painted Me And My Cat

    Man with a charming, fluffy cat draped over his shoulder, showcasing a cute and majestic bond between pet and owner.

    Bewk27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    I Lost My Beautiful Boy This Morning So I Wanted To Share Him With You All

    Close-up of a majestic cat with blue eyes sitting on a bathroom counter, showcasing charming feline features.

    crazeddude64 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Are His Legs Really Short Or Am I Tripping

    A cute, smol tabby cat with big eyes standing on a patterned rug in a cozy indoor setting.

    Relative_Wave_102 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    I Got My First Cat Yesterday

    Black cute cat with big round eyes lounging on a knitted blanket, showcasing charming and majestic feline features.

    Jen_Neric Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Orange Cat Behaviour

    Orange tabby cat inside a washing machine, showcasing a cute and charming feline moment to heal your soul.

    daddiest-07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    I Growed Up

    Two photos of a cute black cat with a white chest sitting next to a ceramic Christmas tree on a wooden surface.

    This is Milton. My bottle baby that I found at 2 weeks old in my neighbor's window well. He is now 6 months old and is bigger than my two, five year old cats.

    _dys-lexi-a_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    10 Years With This Floof

    A cute, smol, and charming black-and-white kitten exploring outdoors and being held by a smiling woman indoors.

    His mama got hit by a car when he was about 4 weeks old. The rest of the litter didn't make it and I was determined to keep him alive. I've been the only person he tolerates since. 🖤

    Scared_Category6311 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    4 Years Ago My Girlfriend Was Taking A Walk In The Middle Of Nowhere In Arizona When She Heard The Tinest Of Cries Coming From A Pvc Pipe. When She Looked She Found These Little Babies. She Brought Them Home Showered Them With Love

    Two cute smol kittens cuddling by a sunlit window with a scenic outdoor view of sand and fence.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Hudson's Current Status - C O N C E R N E D

    Adorable smol kitten with large eyes lying on a blanket, showcasing a cute and charming cat indoors.

    c4t-tp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    We Arrested This Little Criminal 3 Days Ago. Second And Third Pictures For Scale

    Cute and charming orange and white kitten lying on a bed with textured gray and white bedding in a cozy room setting.

    VultureMadAtTheOx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Beep Beep It’s Meep Time

    Small fluffy kitten with white paws held up by tattooed arm in a cozy indoor setting, showcasing cute charming cats.

    Far_Lingonberry6055 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tomorrow This Little Fluff Ball Bounces Off To His Forever Home

    Sleeping cute cat with paw over its face, resting on a soft blanket, showcasing charming and smol cat features.

    twoleggedgrazer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    I Gave Stripes A Bath And Now She’s Round

    Close-up of a cute small kitten with big eyes resting on a black shirt, showcasing charming and majestic cats.

    Still-Mind-6811 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    2week Old Feral Fail Won’t Let Me Work

    Smol gray kitten with big eyes resting on a hand near a glowing green backlit keyboard, showcasing cute charming cats.

    mostundudelike Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    This Is A Cat. Trust Me, I Zoomed In

    Fluffy smol grey and white kitten sitting on patterned fabric between textured pillows, showcasing cute majestic charm.

    SuddenEnd9608 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Found 2 New Criminals Hiding In Our Barn

    Two cute smol kittens nestled in hay, surrounded by straw, showcasing their charming and majestic appearance.

    Cancer_dancer1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Boop Boop! It’s The Tail For Me

    Cute smol cat with big eyes lying on a patterned bed, showcasing its charming and majestic appearance.

    Hour-Network6928 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Im A Shelter Vet Tech And As I Was Leaving Saw This Baby Pop Out Of His Blanket Fort

    Kitten peeking out from soft blankets and plush toys, showcasing a cute and charming cat moment to heal your soul.

    MegaNymphia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Everyone Meet Gluten

    Smol cute kitten with white and gray fur sitting on a person's arm, showcasing a charming and majestic cat.

    jkdobbinsnotaborted Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Kai Update-How It Started/How It’s Going

    Smol and cute tabby cat peacefully resting on a person's lap, showcasing its charming and majestic fur pattern.

    fropleyqk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Kitten My Husband Found At Work

    Tiny black and white kitten sitting on a person's hand, showcasing a cute and charming cat to heal your soul.

    Biggie_Biggie_Biggie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    The Veggies Vendor Is Sleeping

    Cute smol cat resting peacefully among fresh vegetables at an open market, showcasing its majestic and charming nature.

    Daisken15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Neighbor's Cat Has Alzheimers, Forgets That He Doesn't Live Here

    Close-up of a cute, charming cat with green eyes looking through a glass door, showcasing its majestic and smol features.

    Apprehensive-Wave309 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    My GF Of 7 Years Passed Away And All I Got Were These Lousy Cats

    Two cute and charming cats resting together on a fluffy cat tree, showcasing their majestic and smol features.

    In all seriousness, my lovely girlfriend passed away a couple days into the new year after a battle with pneumonia and the complications that followed.

    Her biggest pride and joy were her cats, Olive and Pearl (the black cat and the grey tabby, respectively).

    esairbear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    I Almost K**led My Cat In The Dryer And I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Be Able To Forgive Myself

    Cute cat sleeping stretched out on a cozy textured blanket, showcasing charming and majestic feline relaxation.

    He’s fine (I think). I caught it really quick THANK GOD. I always check the dryer when he’s around because it’s been a fear of mine. I didn’t even see him come in the laundry room and of course the one time I didn’t check, he was in there!!

    Ugh I’m going to be up all night, making sure he’s really ok and also because the banging sound is haunting me.

    PSA CHECK THE DRYER EVERY TIME!!!

    Mimsay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    What’s The Photo You Show People When You Say “This Is My Cat”?

    Tabby cat resting peacefully on a bed with soft sunlight casting warm shadows, showcasing charming and majestic cats.

    cheesecakecaramel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #81

    My Family Makes Fun Of Him Because Of His Ears So Please Tell Him He’s The Cutest Patootie In The Whole World

    Gray cat with large yellow eyes sitting on a pet carrier, showcasing a cute and charming look to heal your soul.

    dfrancesca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    Variety Pack Kittens

    A majestic adult cat with a variety pack of cute and charming kittens huddled together on a plain surface.

    Ok_Valuable_9711 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    These Siblings Cuddle Together All The Time, But Never In This Pose. Almost Walked By Without Even Noticing

    Two charming cats lying together on a bed, showcasing their cute and majestic appearance to heal your soul.

    JanneDeJong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Made A New Friend At The Park

    Small charming cat being gently petted on the head by a person wearing a black sneaker on a tiled floor.

    Pemulis_DMZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Jeff Is The Best. ❤️

    Smol orange kitten sleeping peacefully on a person's lap, showcasing the charm and cuteness of majestic cats.

    Muhlgasm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Oatmeal Wanted To Go Outside So Badly But Did Not Want Me To Put Him Down When We Got Out

    A cute smol cat with light fur and blue eyes being held outside near a wooded area and a stream.

    ahbeecelia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Meet Solo

    Newborn smol kitten with fluffy fur resting in a hand, showcasing cute and charming cat features for healing.

    Unique_Economist697 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Found Her At The Back Door This Morning

    Small adorable kitten with striped fur resting on a green blanket in a cozy indoor setting with home decor background.

    YetAnotherZombie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    He's Under House Arrest For Too Many Broken Hearts

    Cute smol kitten with stripes standing inside a soft bed in a cage, showing charming and majestic cat vibes.

    PDSnowden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Kitten Pile By A Restaurant

    Three cute and smol kittens cuddling on a woven surface near a metal fence in a cozy outdoor setting.

    ConsciousNHES Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Taking Her In For Criminal Negligence Of Diminutive Size

    Small charming cat sitting on a person's lap inside a car, showcasing a cute and majestic feline moment.

    Relative-Box3796 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    Just A Baby 🍼

    Black smol cat resting in a cozy pet bed surrounded by soft toys, showcasing a cute and charming feline moment.

    lacybun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Best Buds… Most Of The Time

    Two cute smol kittens snuggling closely together on a soft fluffy blanket, capturing a charming and healing moment.

    sandi_reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    This Is Fat Boy Slim, She Came Out Of The Womb Double The Size Of All Of Her Siblings. She Has 24 Toes And Is Illegally Smol In Comparison To Other Cats But Illegally Large Compared To Her Smoller Siblings

    Fluffy smol kitten with white paws sitting on a yellow blanket among cute charming cats indoors.

    livlaffloves Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    You Move Your Meat, You Lose Your Seat

    Tiny, cute kitten resting on a large brown leather couch, showcasing smol and charming cats to heal your soul.

    Ok-Computer-5379 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    I Think Peach Has Gotten Too Big For This Sub, He's Growing Up 🥺

    Sleeping cute kitten lying on a soft blanket showing charming and smol paws, capturing the essence of majestic cats.

    Sea_Panic9863 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Im A Shelter Vet Tech, And Had A Sleepover At Work Due To Icy Weather Conditions In Texas

    Smol cute tabby kitten with large ears lying on a colorful blanket near a multicolored fuzzy ball toy.

    MegaNymphia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    I Can't Get Over This Man And His Lil' Toesies

    Smol Siamese kitten with bright blue eyes looking up near green toys on a reflective surface in a cozy setting.

    IshiTonbo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Adelaide Is All “Grown Up” At 1 Year Old And Only 4.7 Pounds

    Adorable smol tabby kitten with large eyes sitting on a desk, showcasing charming and majestic cat features for healing.

    kat_a_tonic1983 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #100

    She Thinks She’s Queen Of The Savannah And She’s Right

    Smol orange kitten standing on a tree trunk, enjoying a gentle touch on its head on a sunny day outdoors.

    bellarainyday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    My Beautiful Girl 🩷 Adopted Her Today!

    Close-up of a cute, charming cat with bright eyes and soft fur looking up, showcasing its majestic and smol features.

    virghoebbyxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    "I See You Have Macaroni. I, On The Other Hand, Do Not Have Macaroni"

    Cute smol tabby cat with a blue collar and bell, sitting on red fabric indoors, showcasing charming and majestic feline features.

    Past-Example Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    How My Kitten Slept With Us On His First Night Home 🥺

    Smol black and white kitten sleeping peacefully next to person under beige blankets, showcasing cute and charming cats.

    Crescent__Luna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #104

    My Son Wanted To Take In This Little Guy After His Mother Abandoned Him

    Smol kitten sleeping peacefully on a person's shoulder on a couch, showcasing a charming and cute cat moment.

    ToasterOvenLovin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Serafina, A Cat In A Finnish Shelter I Met While Traveling

    Smol and cute cat with charming eyes relaxing on a brown leather chair with a cozy plaid blanket indoors.

    thegreatwentphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    My Kitties Spent The First 4 Yrs Of Their Life In An Apartment That Received No Direct Sunlight. I’m So Happy I Was Able To Get Them Into A Place That Gets Loads Of Direct Sun. Makes Me So Happy To See Him So Happy 🥲

    Orange cat lying on carpet in sunlight near a cozy cat bed and tent, showcasing cute and charming cats at home.

    Aggressive_labeling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    My Best Friend Troutman Corndog Came To Visit Me At Work Today

    Tabby cat with wide eyes and whiskers in a metal cage, showcasing one of the cute, majestic cats that heal your soul.

    meowpal33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #108

    This Is Cheeto, Adopted This Old Man A While Back And I Think He Might Be My Soul Cat

    Orange cute cat with folded ears sitting on a chair covered in fur next to a hand holding a bag of Cheetos crunchy snack.

    SoulDisruption Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Weather Is Good Today

    Smol grey cat basking in sunlight with eyes closed, showcasing a cute and majestic pose indoors on wooden floor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    Accidental Band Picture

    Three charming cats sitting in a sunlit room with colorful rainbow reflections on the wooden floor creating a majestic scene.

    kayleidoscopee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Why Do These Weigh 1000lbs?

    Close-up of charming cat paws on a table, showcasing cute and majestic feline features to heal your soul.

    VirginRedditMod69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #112

    Guys. This Is How I Found Them. I'm Not Crying. 🥹

    Three cute and charming cats cuddling closely on a bed, showcasing their majestic and cozy bond.

    kooriwi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    This Is Wilbert

    Smol cute kitten sleeping peacefully on a soft blue blanket inside a cardboard box, showing charming and majestic feline calmness.

    M_furfur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #114

    Just Found Her Outside On The Frozen Creek

    Tortoiseshell kitten sticking out tongue, sitting on a striped blanket, adorable and charming cat indoors.

    Galethewizard1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Locked Up This Little Felon Yesterday. Meet Gustave

    Small cute cat with big eyes resting on a soft surface inside a dark enclosure, showcasing charming feline innocence.

    dincarnate502 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #116

    Fun Fact: Meep’s Brain Is Made Up Of Squish…… That’s It…… Just Squish

    Adorable smol kitten with soft fur sitting on a couch in front of a light curtain, showcasing cute charming cats.

    Far_Lingonberry6055 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    My Little Floof Grew Into A Big Floof

    Side-by-side images of a cute, smol grey and white cat as a kitten and now grown, showcasing its majestic charm.

    Trianchorgen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #118

    I Was In A Lawless City

    Smol cute kitten playing near leaves and a fence, showcasing the charming and majestic nature of cats in a natural setting.

    YESimaMASSHOLE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    Violet Wants Everyone To Know That She Has The Cutest Ears Ever

    Adorable smol cat with big eyes sitting on a textured round perch, showcasing cute and charming feline features.

    harperking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #120

    Cup Holder Kitten

    Small cute black kitten sitting inside a car console, showcasing charming and majestic cat vibes to heal your soul.

    deeleex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #121

    Her Name Is Peewee, And She Is Super Small But Very Spirited

    Small cute kitten with blue eyes sitting on a soft blanket near a window in a cozy home setting

    toothfairy222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #122

    Miss Eggy Being Dramatic About Her Last Days In The Incubator

    Adorable smol black and white kitten resting paws on a glass surface, showcasing cute and charming cat features.

    xladygodiva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #123

    I Was Offered An Accepted The Position Of Lead Kitten Tech. My First Order Of Business? Sending Every One Of These Sleepy Criminals To Prison

    Sleeping cute smol cat resting peacefully on a soft patterned blanket, showcasing charming and majestic feline calmness.

    dazzleduck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #124

    Meep Glamour Shots ✨💅🏼

    Smol grey tabby kitten with white paws lying on bright pink background, looking cute and charming.

    Far_Lingonberry6055 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #125

    I'm Biased, But I Think I Have The Most Beautiful Cat. Let's See All Your Cat's Glamor Shots

    Calico cat with large eyes sitting on a bed, showcasing the charm of cute and majestic cats healing the soul.

    jtleedrums Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #126

    She Also Wanted To Play

    Fluffy cute smol cat sitting on a laptop keyboard with a colorful game on the screen indoors near a hand.

    The_gh0st_of_Jet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #127

    Look What I’ve Found In The Streets

    Four cute, smol cats resting together inside a cardboard box, showcasing their charming and majestic presence.

    UpsetCustomer5498 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #128

    Buddy Got Into The Snack Bag, Ask Me How I Know

    Cute smol tabby cat with wide eyes sitting on a colorful rug wearing a paper sign around its neck indoors.

    SligPants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #129

    This Cat Adopted 2 Hours Ago And I'm Already The Side Character In My Own House Hahaha

    Smol cute cat with dark face and ears being held, showcasing charming and majestic feline features indoors.

    Outside_Eye_1763 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #130

    This Is My Cat. His Name Is Jim

    Black cat with green eyes and a green collar, resting on a white bed, showcasing a cute and majestic charm.

    sarotto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #131

    My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat

    Fluffy grey cat with large eyes sitting on kitchen counter, showcasing a cute and majestic feline presence.

    mildpandemic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #132

    Meet Appa!

    Woman holding a cute, smol, majestic, and charming cat with blue eyes inside a car, both looking toward the camera.

    CautiousFriendship34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #133

    The Face Of A Cat Who Totally Didn’t Bite Dad’s Ankle Two Seconds Ago

    Cute and charming cat wrapped in a patterned blanket on a bed in a cozy bedroom, showcasing majestic feline charm.

    Shoddy-Cut9733 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #134

    First Cat Adopted From Our Shelter In 2025. Picasso!

    Black and white smol cat with charming eyes standing on a dark floor in front of a wooden door, looking curious and cute.

    sonia72quebec Report

    Vote arrow up