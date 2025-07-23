People from across the internet have shared cute, adorable and heartwarming pictures of their cats and we’ve gathered them here. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments section down below.

Cats have been our friends ever since we let them hang around grain stores to keep out rats and other pests. Yes, they do tend to see us more as “staff” than friends, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be downright endearing and cuddly at the same time.

#1 My Tiny Round Girl!!!! Cleo Share icon

#2 His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts Share icon

#3 We Adopted A 17 Year Old Baby Share icon

#4 Meet Tiger, My Boyfriends Ancient 20 Year Old Kitty Share icon

#5 Pay Your Cat Tax Share icon

#6 Pulled This Guy Off The Side Of The Highway Today Share icon

#7 Was Sad And Lay Down Flat On The Floor And Closed My Eyes. Opened Them Back Up To Find This Share icon

#8 My Girlfriend And Our Two Girls Brought This Little Girl Home After Finding Her Abandoned On A Walking Trail , She Was Pretty Traumatized But After A Few Weeks She Is Starting To Come Around. This Is Kitty Share icon

#9 This Is The Best Feeling In The World Share icon

#10 The Tiniest Of Smol Share icon

#11 My Boyfriends “Feral” 20 Year Old Cat That Won’t Let Anyone Touch Him Share icon

#12 This Morning I Discovered I Was Having A Miscarriage. Emma Has Been Snuggling With Me For 2 Hours Now Share icon

#13 He Protected Two Baby Kittens Against 5 Other Adult Cats Share icon

#14 Rescued Her Only 72 Hours Ago. Meet Denim Share icon

#15 Thank You For Growing Up With Me Share icon

#16 Im Really Stupid. I Kissed My Cat With Lipstick On. I Washed Her With Cat Shampoo But It Didnt Work. Any Other Solution? Should I Try Coconut Oil? Share icon

#17 Our Boy's Growth Over The Past Couple Years Share icon

#18 While Running I Bumped Into This Splendid Specimen Share icon

#19 Found This Tiny Void On The Side Of The Road, 4 Flea Baths And 1 Tiny Bandana Later, Here He Is. Meet Arlo! Share icon

#20 My Old Man, Yahtzee. No One Believes Me When I Tell Them He’s 16 Years Old Share icon

#21 Probably The Best Part Of My Job (I Paint Houses) Share icon

#22 Whatcha…. Look’n At Lucy? Share icon

#23 An Educated Gentleman Share icon

#24 Caught Him Staring While I Was Asleep Share icon

#25 The Softest Paw You’ll See Today Share icon

#26 Two Years Apart, Same Favorite Spot Share icon

#27 Butterfly Visitor During His Cat Nap Share icon

#28 After My Dog Of 14 Years Passed Away And A Year Plus Of Grieving, I'm Starting A New Chapter As A Cat Dad. I'm Absolutely Giddy For This Kitty Share icon

#29 My Cat (White) And His Girlfriend I Think (She Is Not Mine) Share icon

#30 Adopters Keep Asking To Split Up Bonded Pair Share icon

#31 Adopted Her On Saturday And I Just Think Shes Neat ! Share icon

#32 Found This Kitten Outside-Not Only Is She Sweet & Healthy, She Fits Right In With My Other 4 Cats Share icon

#33 At 19 Years Old, My Senior Cat Has Entered Her Garden Goddess Era Share icon

#34 I Think Everyone Should See My Cat Atleast Once In Their Lifetime Share icon

#35 I Know As Parents, We Can Be Biased... But Isn't My Baby So Beautiful? 🥹 Share icon

#36 Found This Stinky Girl In A Sonic Parking Lot Share icon

#37 Adopted This Stray Tomcat Last Weekend. He's Got Huge Cheeks Share icon

#38 She Was Playing So Hard And Then All Of A Sudden Share icon

#39 The Orange Girl Gang Now Has A Fifth Member - Peach - Found Hiding In A Pipe After Her 4 Siblings Were Found 2 By 2. A Five-Girl Orange Band! Share icon

#40 I’ve Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter Share icon

#41 Adopted This Dude A Month Ago And He Won’t Stop Staring At Me Share icon

#42 Gandalf After Feeding And A Bath Share icon

#43 Remember Mini (Mega)? Turns Out She Is Perfectly Healthy She Just Has Dwarfism. Swipe To See How Big She Is Getting Share icon She is 5 and a half months old now and just over two pounds.



#44 She Screamed Outside My Window Until I Let Her😆 Share icon

#45 I'm Allergic But I Can't Stop Holding Him Share icon Found kittens in a crawlspace. This one had a dried wound and was walking odd (also the smallest). Cleaned up, formula + wet food and a warm bed, he is doing a lot better...vet visit in store. I'm popping allergy pills and loving every second...never considered myself a cat person until now.



#46 Went To Mexico. Came Back With This Little Dude Share icon

#47 Alberto Says Hello! Share icon

#48 He Is Handsome. He Is Grace. He Hates It When You Kiss His Face Share icon

#49 She's Been So Much More Clingy And Affectionate Since I've Been Pregnant. Look At That Face 🥹 Share icon

#50 My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes Share icon

#51 Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since Share icon

#52 So…. I Found This In My Garage This Morning. Ummm Share icon

#53 Almost Eight And A Half Months Old Share icon

#54 Am I Crazy To Think This Cat Loves Me? Share icon

#55 My Girlfriend Painted Me And My Cat Share icon

#56 I Lost My Beautiful Boy This Morning So I Wanted To Share Him With You All Share icon

#57 Are His Legs Really Short Or Am I Tripping Share icon

#58 I Got My First Cat Yesterday Share icon

#59 Orange Cat Behaviour Share icon

#60 I Growed Up Share icon This is Milton. My bottle baby that I found at 2 weeks old in my neighbor's window well. He is now 6 months old and is bigger than my two, five year old cats.



#61 10 Years With This Floof Share icon His mama got hit by a car when he was about 4 weeks old. The rest of the litter didn't make it and I was determined to keep him alive. I've been the only person he tolerates since. 🖤



#62 4 Years Ago My Girlfriend Was Taking A Walk In The Middle Of Nowhere In Arizona When She Heard The Tinest Of Cries Coming From A Pvc Pipe. When She Looked She Found These Little Babies. She Brought Them Home Showered Them With Love Share icon

#63 Hudson's Current Status - C O N C E R N E D Share icon

#64 We Arrested This Little Criminal 3 Days Ago. Second And Third Pictures For Scale Share icon

#65 Beep Beep It’s Meep Time Share icon

#66 Tomorrow This Little Fluff Ball Bounces Off To His Forever Home Share icon

#67 I Gave Stripes A Bath And Now She’s Round Share icon

#68 2week Old Feral Fail Won’t Let Me Work Share icon

#69 This Is A Cat. Trust Me, I Zoomed In Share icon

#70 Found 2 New Criminals Hiding In Our Barn Share icon

#71 Boop Boop! It’s The Tail For Me Share icon

#72 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And As I Was Leaving Saw This Baby Pop Out Of His Blanket Fort Share icon

#73 Everyone Meet Gluten Share icon

#74 Kai Update-How It Started/How It’s Going Share icon

#75 Kitten My Husband Found At Work Share icon

#76 The Veggies Vendor Is Sleeping Share icon

#77 Neighbor's Cat Has Alzheimers, Forgets That He Doesn't Live Here Share icon

#78 My GF Of 7 Years Passed Away And All I Got Were These Lousy Cats Share icon In all seriousness, my lovely girlfriend passed away a couple days into the new year after a battle with pneumonia and the complications that followed.



Her biggest pride and joy were her cats, Olive and Pearl (the black cat and the grey tabby, respectively).



#79 I Almost K**led My Cat In The Dryer And I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Be Able To Forgive Myself Share icon He’s fine (I think). I caught it really quick THANK GOD. I always check the dryer when he’s around because it’s been a fear of mine. I didn’t even see him come in the laundry room and of course the one time I didn’t check, he was in there!!



Ugh I’m going to be up all night, making sure he’s really ok and also because the banging sound is haunting me.



PSA CHECK THE DRYER EVERY TIME!!!



#80 What’s The Photo You Show People When You Say “This Is My Cat”? Share icon

#81 My Family Makes Fun Of Him Because Of His Ears So Please Tell Him He’s The Cutest Patootie In The Whole World Share icon

#82 Variety Pack Kittens Share icon

#83 These Siblings Cuddle Together All The Time, But Never In This Pose. Almost Walked By Without Even Noticing Share icon

#84 Made A New Friend At The Park Share icon

#85 Jeff Is The Best. ❤️ Share icon

#86 Oatmeal Wanted To Go Outside So Badly But Did Not Want Me To Put Him Down When We Got Out Share icon

#87 Meet Solo Share icon

#88 Found Her At The Back Door This Morning Share icon

#89 He's Under House Arrest For Too Many Broken Hearts Share icon

#90 Kitten Pile By A Restaurant Share icon

#91 Taking Her In For Criminal Negligence Of Diminutive Size Share icon

#92 Just A Baby 🍼 Share icon

#93 Best Buds… Most Of The Time Share icon

#94 This Is Fat Boy Slim, She Came Out Of The Womb Double The Size Of All Of Her Siblings. She Has 24 Toes And Is Illegally Smol In Comparison To Other Cats But Illegally Large Compared To Her Smoller Siblings Share icon

#95 You Move Your Meat, You Lose Your Seat Share icon

#96 I Think Peach Has Gotten Too Big For This Sub, He's Growing Up 🥺 Share icon

#97 Im A Shelter Vet Tech, And Had A Sleepover At Work Due To Icy Weather Conditions In Texas Share icon

#98 I Can't Get Over This Man And His Lil' Toesies Share icon

#99 Adelaide Is All “Grown Up” At 1 Year Old And Only 4.7 Pounds Share icon

#100 She Thinks She’s Queen Of The Savannah And She’s Right Share icon

#101 My Beautiful Girl 🩷 Adopted Her Today! Share icon

#102 "I See You Have Macaroni. I, On The Other Hand, Do Not Have Macaroni" Share icon

#103 How My Kitten Slept With Us On His First Night Home 🥺 Share icon

#104 My Son Wanted To Take In This Little Guy After His Mother Abandoned Him Share icon

#105 Serafina, A Cat In A Finnish Shelter I Met While Traveling Share icon

#106 My Kitties Spent The First 4 Yrs Of Their Life In An Apartment That Received No Direct Sunlight. I’m So Happy I Was Able To Get Them Into A Place That Gets Loads Of Direct Sun. Makes Me So Happy To See Him So Happy 🥲 Share icon

#107 My Best Friend Troutman Corndog Came To Visit Me At Work Today Share icon

#108 This Is Cheeto, Adopted This Old Man A While Back And I Think He Might Be My Soul Cat Share icon

#109 Weather Is Good Today Share icon

#110 Accidental Band Picture Share icon

#111 Why Do These Weigh 1000lbs? Share icon

#112 Guys. This Is How I Found Them. I'm Not Crying. 🥹 Share icon

#113 This Is Wilbert Share icon

#114 Just Found Her Outside On The Frozen Creek Share icon

#115 Locked Up This Little Felon Yesterday. Meet Gustave Share icon

#116 Fun Fact: Meep’s Brain Is Made Up Of Squish…… That’s It…… Just Squish Share icon

#117 My Little Floof Grew Into A Big Floof Share icon

#118 I Was In A Lawless City Share icon

#119 Violet Wants Everyone To Know That She Has The Cutest Ears Ever Share icon

#120 Cup Holder Kitten Share icon

#121 Her Name Is Peewee, And She Is Super Small But Very Spirited Share icon

#122 Miss Eggy Being Dramatic About Her Last Days In The Incubator Share icon

#123 I Was Offered An Accepted The Position Of Lead Kitten Tech. My First Order Of Business? Sending Every One Of These Sleepy Criminals To Prison Share icon

#124 Meep Glamour Shots ✨💅🏼 Share icon

#125 I'm Biased, But I Think I Have The Most Beautiful Cat. Let's See All Your Cat's Glamor Shots Share icon

#126 She Also Wanted To Play Share icon

#127 Look What I’ve Found In The Streets Share icon

#128 Buddy Got Into The Snack Bag, Ask Me How I Know Share icon

#129 This Cat Adopted 2 Hours Ago And I'm Already The Side Character In My Own House Hahaha Share icon

#130 This Is My Cat. His Name Is Jim Share icon

#131 My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat Share icon

#132 Meet Appa! Share icon

#133 The Face Of A Cat Who Totally Didn’t Bite Dad’s Ankle Two Seconds Ago Share icon

