139 Pics Of Cute, Smol, Majestic And Charming Cats To Heal Your Soul
Cats have been our friends ever since we let them hang around grain stores to keep out rats and other pests. Yes, they do tend to see us more as “staff” than friends, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be downright endearing and cuddly at the same time.
People from across the internet have shared cute, adorable and heartwarming pictures of their cats and we’ve gathered them here. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments section down below.
My Tiny Round Girl!!!! Cleo
His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts
We Adopted A 17 Year Old Baby
Meet Tiger, My Boyfriends Ancient 20 Year Old Kitty
Pay Your Cat Tax
Pulled This Guy Off The Side Of The Highway Today
Was Sad And Lay Down Flat On The Floor And Closed My Eyes. Opened Them Back Up To Find This
My Girlfriend And Our Two Girls Brought This Little Girl Home After Finding Her Abandoned On A Walking Trail , She Was Pretty Traumatized But After A Few Weeks She Is Starting To Come Around. This Is Kitty
This Is The Best Feeling In The World
The Tiniest Of Smol
My Boyfriends “Feral” 20 Year Old Cat That Won’t Let Anyone Touch Him
This Morning I Discovered I Was Having A Miscarriage. Emma Has Been Snuggling With Me For 2 Hours Now
Cats know. They really do. It's why my friend's cat always sleeps on my head when I stay over.
He Protected Two Baby Kittens Against 5 Other Adult Cats
Rescued Her Only 72 Hours Ago. Meet Denim
Thank You For Growing Up With Me
Im Really Stupid. I Kissed My Cat With Lipstick On. I Washed Her With Cat Shampoo But It Didnt Work. Any Other Solution? Should I Try Coconut Oil?
Our Boy's Growth Over The Past Couple Years
While Running I Bumped Into This Splendid Specimen
Found This Tiny Void On The Side Of The Road, 4 Flea Baths And 1 Tiny Bandana Later, Here He Is. Meet Arlo!
My Old Man, Yahtzee. No One Believes Me When I Tell Them He’s 16 Years Old
Probably The Best Part Of My Job (I Paint Houses)
Whatcha…. Look’n At Lucy?
An Educated Gentleman
Caught Him Staring While I Was Asleep
The Softest Paw You’ll See Today
Two Years Apart, Same Favorite Spot
Butterfly Visitor During His Cat Nap
After My Dog Of 14 Years Passed Away And A Year Plus Of Grieving, I'm Starting A New Chapter As A Cat Dad. I'm Absolutely Giddy For This Kitty
My Cat (White) And His Girlfriend I Think (She Is Not Mine)
Adopters Keep Asking To Split Up Bonded Pair
Adopted Her On Saturday And I Just Think Shes Neat !
Found This Kitten Outside-Not Only Is She Sweet & Healthy, She Fits Right In With My Other 4 Cats
At 19 Years Old, My Senior Cat Has Entered Her Garden Goddess Era
I Think Everyone Should See My Cat Atleast Once In Their Lifetime
I Know As Parents, We Can Be Biased... But Isn't My Baby So Beautiful? 🥹
Found This Stinky Girl In A Sonic Parking Lot
Adopted This Stray Tomcat Last Weekend. He's Got Huge Cheeks
She Was Playing So Hard And Then All Of A Sudden
The Orange Girl Gang Now Has A Fifth Member - Peach - Found Hiding In A Pipe After Her 4 Siblings Were Found 2 By 2. A Five-Girl Orange Band!
I’ve Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter
Adopted This Dude A Month Ago And He Won’t Stop Staring At Me
Gandalf After Feeding And A Bath
Remember Mini (Mega)? Turns Out She Is Perfectly Healthy She Just Has Dwarfism. Swipe To See How Big She Is Getting
She is 5 and a half months old now and just over two pounds.
She Screamed Outside My Window Until I Let Her😆
I'm Allergic But I Can't Stop Holding Him
Found kittens in a crawlspace. This one had a dried wound and was walking odd (also the smallest). Cleaned up, formula + wet food and a warm bed, he is doing a lot better...vet visit in store. I'm popping allergy pills and loving every second...never considered myself a cat person until now.
Went To Mexico. Came Back With This Little Dude
Alberto Says Hello!
He Is Handsome. He Is Grace. He Hates It When You Kiss His Face
She's Been So Much More Clingy And Affectionate Since I've Been Pregnant. Look At That Face 🥹
My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes
Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since
So…. I Found This In My Garage This Morning. Ummm
Almost Eight And A Half Months Old
Am I Crazy To Think This Cat Loves Me?
My Girlfriend Painted Me And My Cat
I Lost My Beautiful Boy This Morning So I Wanted To Share Him With You All
Are His Legs Really Short Or Am I Tripping
I Got My First Cat Yesterday
Orange Cat Behaviour
I Growed Up
This is Milton. My bottle baby that I found at 2 weeks old in my neighbor's window well. He is now 6 months old and is bigger than my two, five year old cats.
10 Years With This Floof
His mama got hit by a car when he was about 4 weeks old. The rest of the litter didn't make it and I was determined to keep him alive. I've been the only person he tolerates since. 🖤
4 Years Ago My Girlfriend Was Taking A Walk In The Middle Of Nowhere In Arizona When She Heard The Tinest Of Cries Coming From A Pvc Pipe. When She Looked She Found These Little Babies. She Brought Them Home Showered Them With Love
Hudson's Current Status - C O N C E R N E D
We Arrested This Little Criminal 3 Days Ago. Second And Third Pictures For Scale
Beep Beep It’s Meep Time
Tomorrow This Little Fluff Ball Bounces Off To His Forever Home
I Gave Stripes A Bath And Now She’s Round
2week Old Feral Fail Won’t Let Me Work
This Is A Cat. Trust Me, I Zoomed In
Found 2 New Criminals Hiding In Our Barn
Boop Boop! It’s The Tail For Me
Im A Shelter Vet Tech And As I Was Leaving Saw This Baby Pop Out Of His Blanket Fort
Everyone Meet Gluten
Kai Update-How It Started/How It’s Going
Kitten My Husband Found At Work
The Veggies Vendor Is Sleeping
Neighbor's Cat Has Alzheimers, Forgets That He Doesn't Live Here
My GF Of 7 Years Passed Away And All I Got Were These Lousy Cats
In all seriousness, my lovely girlfriend passed away a couple days into the new year after a battle with pneumonia and the complications that followed.
Her biggest pride and joy were her cats, Olive and Pearl (the black cat and the grey tabby, respectively).
I Almost K**led My Cat In The Dryer And I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Be Able To Forgive Myself
He’s fine (I think). I caught it really quick THANK GOD. I always check the dryer when he’s around because it’s been a fear of mine. I didn’t even see him come in the laundry room and of course the one time I didn’t check, he was in there!!
Ugh I’m going to be up all night, making sure he’s really ok and also because the banging sound is haunting me.
PSA CHECK THE DRYER EVERY TIME!!!