An unprecedented blackout plunged much of Spain and Portugal into darkness on Monday (April 28), stranding thousands of train passengers and leaving approximately 55 million people without light.

“We have never had a complete collapse of the system,” said Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, explaining that the nation’s power grid lost 15 gigawatts—the equivalent of 60% of its national demand—in five seconds.

REN, Portugal’s electricity and gas supplier, said that power had been restored to all of its substations by late Monday. Spain had recovered more than 92% of its power by 5 am on Tuesday.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

The Portuguese government stated it had “no information related to a cyber attack.” E-Redes, Portugal’s national energy supplier, cited an unspecified “problem in the European electricity grid.”

Spain’s national power company, Red Eléctrica, ruled out a cyberattack or meteorological causes, and said that a human mistake was unlikely.

As always, people tried to look on the bright side and saw the crisis as an opportunity for humor—using their precious and limited mobile data to create memes. Here are some of the most viral ones.