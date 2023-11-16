And lastly, we asked Jauneil to share how he handles creative blocks or moments of uncertainty in his comic-making journey.

“When it comes to creative blocks, I don't really have a problem with that since there are a lot of memes that I can use as inspiration for my work, my biggest challenge would probably be my laziness (still struggling with that)... also when it comes to uncertainty, I used to be really worried when I'm about to draw a comic that it may offend others, but as I kept doing comics, I realized that I cannot please everyone so I just do it anyway and hope for the best,” shared Jauneil.