We're delighted to present you with some recent comic strips by Mesut Kaya. The artist behind the series showcases the stories of the bald-headed character with a huge mustache that, in the opinion of the comics' author, is an exaggerated version of himself.

In our previous post, Mesut has already shared some interesting facts about his work. When asked about where his inspiration comes from, the artist mentioned: "I bounce around ideas in my head and avoid going to obvious places. Some are inspired by real-life events, but most are a result of me connecting dots.”

Scroll down to see the newest strips by Kaya as well and to find out what else we learned about the artist while talking to him this time.

