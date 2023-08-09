Redditor u/Btb7861 turned to the popular r/Frugal online community to hear about their “must-have items” that end up saving them lots of money in the long run. From library cards and DIY tools to handy kitchen appliances, these internet users revealed what helps them stay within their tight budgets better. Check out their best advice as you scroll down.

A lot of people are feeling the pinch right now—making ends meet has become harder for some families over the past couple of years. However, despite the financial struggles, people’s ingenuity and creativity have helped them push back against soaring costs.

#1 Library card. I’ve been listening to a lot of audiobooks using the Libby app, but there are other free resources that having a library card will give you access to as well.

#2 A bicycle

#3 Electric tea kettle so I don't have to turn on the stove. Water is ready so fast!

The more open-minded, thrifty, and willing to learn new skills you are, the better off you’ll be when the economy’s in the gutter. You can save a ton of money by knowing how to do things well yourself. And that can take many different forms. Say, if your relatives taught you some handy DIY, plumbing, and electrical skills, then you’re miles ahead of most other people in your local area. You don’t have to call a specialist when something goes wrong at home—_you are the expert_. Similarly, if you’re even a half-decent cook, you can save a ton when buying groceries and avoiding dining out. Simply put, you want your income to be greater than your expenses. That way, you’re able not only to survive and thrive but also to save a bit of your funds for a rainy day, an important purchase in the future, or contribute to your kids’ college funds.

#4 Vacuum sealer. Keeps frozen food from drying out and allows to store it for months and months without a problem. I cut my food waste by at least half when I got one of those.

#5 A chest freezer!

#6 A small house and a fuel-efficient car. Costs much less to operate and heat/cool. Also-chest freezer and all my meal prep containers. I make all my food on the weekends and it’s ready for me all week.

Now, you have two main strategies here. You can try to increase your income. In which case, you might want to ask for a raise, start looking for a higher-paying job, or focus on a side hustle that you’re passionate about, in your spare time. At the same time, you can cut out some of the unessential things in your life so that you’ve got funds to spare for other (more important) expenses. At times, you have to spend a bit of money to save more cash and time. That might mean purchasing new or used cooking equipment, as well as tools or appliances. Though before you shell out for all those fancy things, sit down and have an honest think about how much cash it’s likely to save you in the short term and the long term. A more efficient, long-lasting appliance that you’ll use every single day is going to pay off very quickly. On the flip side, buying equipment for the type of frugal lifestyle you’d like to live instead of the one you’ll actually live, would be a waste of your resources. Sure, an air fryer might be budget-friendly for your neighbors, but maybe you’re just not into air frying, like, at all.

#7 Basic hand tools and a willingness to DIY

#8 Toaster oven. Don't know why I waited so long to buy!

#9 Honestly - smartphone. I'm old enough that I lived a good chunk of my life before they existed. I remember in the car, having a CD walkman with that tape adapter, a booklet full of CD's, a bunch of paper maps in the trunk for when I got lost, and the pain in the a*s that digital cameras were back then.



My smartphone has replaced the need for so many other devices in my life, and made a lot of tasks simpler & less of a pain in the a*s than they used to be.

Be realistic about how much you’re willing to change your life for the sake of your budget. And if you’re ever in doubt, try to focus on smaller changes at first than big, radical ones. You might not need three different streaming services, for instance, so go ahead and cancel most of them. But if you’re a genuinely passionate fan of movies and TV shows, don’t suddenly try to pretend that you can live without them for entertainment. Similarly, if you enjoy dining out at fancy places with your friends, you can limit how often you do this. However, if it’s your way to experience gastronomic delights and keep in touch with your pals, don’t quit cold turkey. You could try cooking for your social circle at home. Or you could find other ways to experience the best parts of life without making your wallet cry. Say, going hiking or to the park, or ‘settling’ for a fun night of board games.

#10 So many! Cloth napkins, rags, reusable menstrual products, safety razor, bidet, knit dishcloths, clothes drying rack, and dark curtains in the summertime to name a few.

#11 Rain barrels, Clothes line and pins, thermos for hot water, garden seeds, small sewing kit.

#12 LED light bulbs. Automatic lights on motion or light sensors. Electric vehicle. It costs us about 3 cents per mile to drive and our fuel costs don’t fluctuate with the cost of a barrel of oil. Our old internal combustion economy car used to cost us 10 cents per mile to drive when gas was cheap. Right now it would be closer to 12 cents per mile. We sold that car in 2015.

In the meantime, rethink how you shop. You can buy plenty of items in bulk at a large discount, and then freeze them for later use. If you cooperate with your friends, family, and neighbors, you can then all save a lot of moola. Cutting back on expensive red meat and opting for cheaper cuts or other sources of protein also works. As does buying banged-up fruits and veggies at a discount: they might not look pretty, but they’re still delicious! And if you’re ever in doubt about what to cook, try a quick stir-fry with whatever cheap, seasonal ingredients are available in your local area.

#13 Crock pot! I'm working part time through nursing school and I batch cook things when I go to work and put about two servings in the freezer and eat it for 2-3 meals.

#14 Heavy curtains and fans. No AC needed, plus in winter the curtains will keep the room warm.

#15 I ‘cut the cord’ a few years ago by dropping my landline and cable. I have internet through my provider and Sling TV. Save probably $150/month. That, plus YouTube, is enough for me. For my cell phones, I did not go with a more expensive unlimited plan. I have a 6g plan and it’s enough since I use WiFi at home and at work. Plus I don’t game or watch movies on my phone so don’t use much data. Those are the most money saving tips I have.

#16 Mattress warmer - not to be confused with electric blanket. Using the mattress warmer lets us lower the thermostat in winter. Downside/upside: pet magnet

#17 Rechargable AA/AAA batteries

#18 I order my groceries online, does that count? Prevents me from buying unnecessary junk and I can flip through the flyer and add sales and have it dropped off first thing in the morning!

#19 A kindle

#20 Motion activated light switches in corridors and utility rooms. Energy efficient and very convenient.

#21 Brita filter and refillable water bottle that I don’t hate. Apparently I like straws and will drink a ton of water if the bottle doesn’t annoy me. I invested in a fridge brita pitcher years ago but ignored it for way too long. Finally found a stainless steel water bottle with stars and a straw lid and I’m going through almost a gallon a day now, instead of buying bottled water.

#22 This little octopus thingy I got at IKEA made to hang laundry to dry. It has a bunch of clothespins and can hold all kinds of socks/undies/shorts/etc. Got two of them. Generally, I don’t use my clothes dryer and hang dry 95%. Towels/bedding have to be machine dried. And things that I don’t want any wrinkles, gets put into the machine for just long enough to pull the wrinkles out, then they get put on a hanger to finish. A bonus of avoiding the dryer is your clothes last a bit longer.

#23 My thermos when I travel. I have lounge access at airports and I can make myself a pot of tea to take for the flight, or make myself a huge cocktail :)

#24 I bought a 2 gallon jug of Lysol three or four years ago. I pour it into a spray bottle, maybe a cup at a time, and cut it with water. I use that to clean counter tops. I have about a third of the original Lysol remaining.

#25 Lots of reasonable quality kitchen items. Pots and pans, knives, utensils, dishware, etc. Nothing crazy high end, just stuff that’s built to last. I won’t have to replace any of it for 10 years and at least some of it will last a lifetime. It also all makes cooking easier, which makes me less likely to eat out all the time.

#26 For me, it was a vacuum sealer. Safeway often has incredible deals on meat (4 for $19.99), so I'll buy a variety-chicken, stew meat, pork chops, burgers, etc. and go home and repackage it all with the sealer. It lasts a lot longer, and no freezer burn like I have had with ziploc bags. Game changer.

#27 In our house, instapot. We rely heavily on beans (usually black, pinto, or garbanzo) as a protein source, and being able to buy them dry and cook up batches easily and quickly saves us a ton of money. Canned beans might seem cheap, but the dried ones are sooo much cheaper.

#28 Cold brewer.

I make my own ice coffee, every day, year round.



I use different ground coffees, different creamers, always mix it up. Haven't stopped for coffee in well over 2 years.

Likely saved $1000s!!!

#29 Sewing machine. You can make, alter, mend everything yourself.

#30 Flashfood app. If it's available in your area, GET IT!

We have saved at least 50% on everything offered.

I just got 8 slabs (40.5 lbs) of ribs for $24. Yes, slabs were $3 each! Laura's Lean 92% for $2.99 lb.

Some fresh food will need to be used or frozen in a day or two. Other items I've purchased are good for a year plus.

You will save do much money and help the environment by keeping good food out of the landfills.

#31 Reusable containers that all use the same size lid for leftovers and food storage.





I have a bunch from IKEA that are oven proof glass or plastic, but they all use the same lids. I have tall and short squares of both types. its so nice to put away leftovers from taco night by just snapping lids onto all the containers. I try to use the glass ones all the time. if something has to go into the freezer it gets plastic. If it is a red sauce I freeze in plastic, then pop it out, into a glass and reheat so nothing stains.





Saves so much money and carbon footprint on plastic bags.

#32 A pedicure kit. Pick up a dishwashing tub at the dollar store, a bag of Epsom salt, and a cheap pedi tools kit. I've gotten quite addicted to caring for my own feet

#33 Purchasing spices in bulk because woooow do I use a lot of them.



Chest freezer so I can buy meat, tofu, and frozen fruit in larger cheaper quantities, then use at a later date. I bought a small one ten years ago for less than $100.



My induction wok, since it helps me quickly make food from ingredients at home even when I am tired and sick af. It generates less ambient heat than my gas stove, thus requiring less AC.



Rice cooker: see fast lower effort meals, less heat than gas stove. I have a fancy one that paid for itself in several months.



Salt pills vs. electrolyte sticks for a health condition that requires a high salt diet. It’s not terribly appetizing to add 3-4g of salt to my meals.



YNAB is a service but I have saved tens of thousands over the years thanks to it.

#34 Hair bonnets. I have one shower cap and one sleeping cap and they help my hair health and keep my hair looking fine so I can go longer between hair wash days so I can use less product and time.

#35 Dinner napkins instead of paper towels. Bidet instead of more toilet paper. Digital coupons, Ibotta, manufacturer coupons and the like, along with a grocery list. Making use of natural lighting during the day. Showering less often. Baking multiple things at once if I'm gonna be using the oven. Making multiple trips if I'm gonna be out a way that's far away from home, that I'm usually not. Making a list of things to buy, gifts to buy and such ahead of time, when an idea pops up, and keeping an eye out for sales, discounts, coupons, cash back opportunities. Using camelcamelcamel to check price history on items I'm interested in buying, fakespot to check authenticity of reviews.

#36 Bidet, a safety razor (for shaving), dryer balls, LED lights, light switch dimmer, water heater blanket, pipe insulation, more insulation/spray foam/foamboard (for basements and attics), cheap and healthy recipes. Im sure there are some I'm not thinking about rn

#37 Learn how to make Kimchee.



Overpriced to the extreme in the stores, it's just bit of salt, sugar, some red pepper flakes, vegetables, and fermentation.



The cheapest vegetables make the best kimchee as well.



Maangchi has recipes on youtube. I recommend the combination radish and cabbage kimchee, as you can have flexibility in one jar. Ramen? Add some cabbage kimchee. Eating chicken? Get the radish. You can slice the radish into cubes and slices, the slices are perfect in grilled cheese sandwiches.



Lose weight, save hundreds. Kimchee!

#38 For ladies, menstrual cup/disc. It's a high learning curve but once you get comfortable it saves a lot of money and is very convenient as well

#39 Honestly? Long-reach pliers have saved me an expensive vacuum repair AND plumbing repair (drain zipper broke off *in the pipe*).



Without those $23 pliers I wouldve been looking at $400 in repairs at least.

#40 Cash-back credit cards (with no annual fee.) It’s FREE MONEY!



I have several of these cards, and I use them in every store or bill that accepts it; including the monthly bills like electric/gas, insurance, phone, etc. Different cards have rewards for various types of purchases, so choose carefully.



The secret is that you MUST pay off the entire balance every month, or the interest charges will cancel out any benefit. So the other secret is that I pretend I am spending cash whenever I buy anything. That is, I don’t charge anything that I won’t be able to pay for at the end of the month. If it’s a big purchase, I’ll save up until I have enough for it, then put it on the card and pay it off a few weeks later. Instant discount! I have been doing this since cash-back cards were introduced, and these days I get around $5000 back per year. Over the years, I have probably made an extra year’s salary this way.



Before anyone comments, I realize this won’t work for everyone. The old adage “Know Thyself” applies here. Some people have no choice but to use credit to survive. Others know they can’t resist spending money they don’t have. If either of these describes you, just scroll on and forget you read this. (I say this with love!)



Also, I have noticed lately that some businesses have started adding a surcharge for using credit. (Mostly they’re small, local businesses.) There’s usually a sign near the register, or on the check in a restaurant. So another secret is to pay attention to those signs. There are still times when cash is king.



Oh yeah… it’s also sent my credit rating to the top level 😃



I hope this advice will help at least a few people. Love to you all!❣️

#41 Foldable flask for going out