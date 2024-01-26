Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him
Family, News

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A brave French nine-year-old boy was left to fend for himself for two years after his mother completely abandoned him for years, bringing himself to school and, at times, living without heat or electricity.

He survived in complete solitude for two years at his mother’s apartment in Nersac, a commune in the Charente department in southwestern France. For now, his identity has remained hidden from the public.

The young boy survived all by himself from the age of 9 to 11, between 2020 and 2022, without a single adult noticing his horrific situation. According to the local French outlet Charente Libre, “nobody noticed anything,” even the school, where the boy was reported as being a good pupil.

A nine-year-old boy was left to fend for himself for two years after his mother completely abandoned him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

Image credits: Google

The abandoned kid’s neighbors didn’t notice that he had been left by himself, even though they would sometimes bring him food. Local news reported that the lonesome boy would mostly feed himself with cake and cold canned food.

The resilient boy would also reportedly fetch tomatoes from the balcony of a neighbor in his building. Nevertheless, he also spent extended periods without heat or electricity and had been forced to sleep with three duvets. Sometimes, he would even have to wash himself with cold water.  

His mother, who had full custody of the boy, lived five kilometers away from her son in Sireuil, a neighboring commune. According to the French publication Le Parisien, the 39-year-old woman only came to visit her boy from time to time to give him food.

ADVERTISEMENT

He survived in complete solitude for two years at his mother’s apartment in Nersac, a commune in the Charente department in southwestern France

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

Image credits: cottonbro studio

As for the boy’s father, there has been no reported news about his whereabouts, and he is seemingly completely absent from his son’s life, as per Le Parisien. According to France Bleu, the mother had been separated from her son’s father and had decided to leave the apartment where she had been living with her child. 

Neighbors eventually understood after many months that the little boy was living alone and subsequently alerted the police. Barbara Couturier, the mayor of Nersac, also reportedly sounded the alarm to social services.

Couturier told France Bleu: “I challenge anyone who would’ve been able to detect this situation: a clean boy, a good student who was doing his homework. 

“I think it was also a kind of protective shield that he built around himself to say ‘everything is fine.'”

The mother did not take the boy to school. That he did himself, keeping his grades up

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

Image credits: Caleb Oquendo

Appearing on the French broadcaster BFMTV on Tuesday (January 23), some neighbors revealed how they had witnessed the mother’s threatening behavior, as a person recalled: “We heard her swearing at the children with bad words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The anonymous neighbor added that the boy’s mother would display “unspeakable verbal violence” before continuing: “We wonder why these people have children.” 

As per Closer Magazine, a resident affirmed that she lived in the same building where the neglectful mother was living with her girlfriend. The resident recalled: “We were scrutinized. They stood in front of their house, arms crossed, staring at me.” They added: “I was terrified, in a state of distress telling myself: ‘My God. Help, I want to move.’”

The disgraced woman, whose identity has also remained hidden, was finally prosecuted by the Angoulême court for abandoning a minor and compromising his safety. 

Nobody noticed anything, even the school where the boy was reported to be a good pupil, as he also kept doing his homework despite his situation

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska

During the court hearing, telephonic data was presented and confirmed that the mother did not sleep at the same home as her courageous son. It also revealed that she did not take the boy to school. That he did himself, keeping his grades up.

The mother denied the accusations against her during the investigation, as well as during the court hearing. However, the neighbors confirmed that the child lived alone in the apartment, where the police found an empty fridge and no adult clothing.

On January 16, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison, six of which she will spend wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy, who is now in his teenage years, does not want any contact with his mother, who has visited him only once since he has been rehomed with a foster family.

“You have to admire the boy,” a reader commented

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

ADVERTISEMENT

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

ADVERTISEMENT

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

9-Year-Old Fed Himself, Went To School, And Lived Alone For 2 Years After Mom Abandoned Him

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

3

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Andréa Oldereide is a writer at Bored Panda. She is a journalist from Geneva, Switzerland. Growing up in a multi-cultural family, Andréa has spent a lot of time abroad, studying and travelling, nourishing her curiousity for other people's culture. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and feminism. Andréa is a dog person, and is particularly fond of Karl, her Doberman.

Read more »
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just can’t believe no one noticed he was alone. Did he manage to wash all his clothes, or buy new ones when he grew out of his 7 year old clothes? Surely that would have been a giveaway when everything was too small or dirty?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
norik99 avatar
Lily Anne
Lily Anne
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you seen the movie “Nobody knows”? It is based on real case, one just like stuff in the article. Abandoning kids is nothing new. But I thought people would learn from previous cases, change their attitude.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"On January 16, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison, six of which she will spend wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet." You wear electronic monitoring bracelets INSIDE prison? Or do they mean 12 months of prison and 6 months out WHILE wearing the electronic monitoring bracelet?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just can’t believe no one noticed he was alone. Did he manage to wash all his clothes, or buy new ones when he grew out of his 7 year old clothes? Surely that would have been a giveaway when everything was too small or dirty?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
norik99 avatar
Lily Anne
Lily Anne
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you seen the movie “Nobody knows”? It is based on real case, one just like stuff in the article. Abandoning kids is nothing new. But I thought people would learn from previous cases, change their attitude.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"On January 16, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison, six of which she will spend wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet." You wear electronic monitoring bracelets INSIDE prison? Or do they mean 12 months of prison and 6 months out WHILE wearing the electronic monitoring bracelet?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda