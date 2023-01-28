My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

This time I'd love to share my selection of perfectly framed cat photos taken in Venice!

Usually, people ask me where to find them, as it is not easy at all. So I try to answer their questions by photographing cats popping up from literally anywhere, and yes, sometimes you have to look twice.

With that being said, check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice! You can also click herehere, here, and here for more furry content!

#1

Togo

Togo

#2

Mordicchio

Mordicchio

#3

Saba

Saba

#4

Polpetta

Polpetta

#5

Uga

Uga

Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
Uga is not amused by the paparazzi

#6

Shabu-Shabu

Shabu-Shabu

#7

Arancia

Arancia

#8

Simba

Simba

#9

Dominique

Dominique

#10

Nina

Nina

#11

Babila

Babila

#12

Titti

Titti

#13

Spillo

Spillo

#14

Kalypso

Kalypso

