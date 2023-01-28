My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

This time I'd love to share my selection of perfectly framed cat photos taken in Venice!

Usually, people ask me where to find them, as it is not easy at all. So I try to answer their questions by photographing cats popping up from literally anywhere, and yes, sometimes you have to look twice.

With that being said, check out my previous article featuring pictures of people with their cats in Venice!