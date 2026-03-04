Former Louisiana Mayor Learns Her Fate After Getting Caught At Pool Party With Son’s Teen Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

The former mayor of a small town in Louisiana learned her fate after sleeping with her son’s 16-year-old best friend at a drunken pool party.

Misty Roberts was involved in a scandal that forced her to resign as mayor of DeRidder, a Louisiana town with fewer than 10,000 residents.

Her trial reached a verdict after family members, including her son and daughter, testified to seeing their mother with the teenage friend.

Image credits: Misty Roberts/GeneralMCNews

Trigger warning: This article contains details that may be distressing to some

Misty Roberts was found guilty of engaging in intimate acts with a 16-year-old boy while she was still in office.

The jury found her guilty of carnal knowledge (s*xual activity) of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a minor.

The 43-year-old mother now faces sentences of up to 10 and seven years in prison.

Image credits: KPLC 7

Roberts is expected to register as a s*x offender, and her sentencing is tentatively scheduled for April 17.

The court heard about how she got physical with her son’s 16-year-old friend during a July, 2024, pool party at her home.

She was well into the second term as the town’s top elected official at the time.

“We can’t do this here,” Misty Roberts allegedly told the victim after kissing him near the pool

Image credits: Misty Roberts

Photos from the party captured underage children with drinks near the pool.

Reports claimed that the teenage victim drank so much alcohol that he threw up, but the former mayor, who was also drunk, still flirted with him and kissed him in the backyard and pool area.

Roberts allegedly “pressed her b*tt up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him,” according to a criminal complaint.

She allegedly “made statements about being attracted” to him and placed her hand on his bare torso while they were talking.

Image credits: KPLC 7

“We can’t do this here,” she allegedly told him after kissing him near the pool.

She then led him to a “bonus room” in the house and locked the door behind them before lying on the couch and making out.

The complaint said she “exposed her breasts while kissing (the boy) and “sat on top” of him at some point.

It was alleged that she asked him why he “chose her to have s**ual inte**ourse with.”

Family members, including Roberts’s son and daughter, testified to seeing the lewd scene unfold

Image credits: Louisiana State Prison

Roberts’ son testified that he saw his mom being physical with his best friend through a crack in the window and snapped a photo of them together.

At least five other minors, including a 12-year-old child, allegedly witnessed the lewd scene as it unfolded.

Image credits: KPLC 7

The documents said Roberts’ daughter was “crying asking people to make [the victim and the defendant] stop.”

The daughter testified, saying she saw her mother and the teen “on top of each other.”

Jill Weaver, the former sister-in-law and best friend of the disgraced mayor, told jurors that she heard Roberts’ son screaming at the party and saying his mother had “effed” his “best friend.”

The victim said he heard Roberts argue with her son at the party

Image credits: Duncan Clanton

Following the booze-filled party, the victim also testified and said he heard Roberts argue with her son.

“Go fight your friend – he’s the one who did it,” he allegedly heard the disgraced mayor say.

The victim’s mother told jurors that she was afraid to immediately contact the police because Roberts was her boss.

“We didn’t know who we could trust,” she said.

Roberts did not mention anything about the investigation in her resignation letter

Image credits: Today’s Country 105.7

“I wanted to crawl in a hole. I wanted it to go away,” the victim’s mother continued. “As a mother, you want to do everything you can to protect your children.”

She said she eventually reported the incident to the state police and a district attorney.

The victim’s mother said she initially stayed quiet because she was afraid to report her boss

Image credits: KPLC 7

In the wake of the incident, the victim’s mother reportedly texted Roberts and asked if there was any chance she was “pregnant.”

“No protection? Are you on birth control, have you had tubal, hysterectomy??” read one of her text messages.

Roberts replied, saying, “Birth control.”

“But, it also didn’t reach that point in those few minutes to have that concern,” she added. “I understand the concern, but I can assure you of that.”

Misty Roberts leaves the Beauregard Parish Courthouse after a jury found her guilty of having sex with a minor at a 2024 house party while she was mayor. Full details here ➡️ https://t.co/4OCKZ5ZJikpic.twitter.com/IiJWZK8PAP — KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) March 4, 2026

Roberts’ ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, also testified and said she confessed to being caught by their children.

“I can’t keep hurting others, friends and family,” she said in a text message to Clanton. “Lord knows I’ve done enough.”

Clanton and Roberts reportedly split in 2022. She made history in 2018 by becoming the first-ever woman to be elected as mayor of DeRidder. She went on to win a second term in 2022.

Roberts stepped down as mayor a day after authorities began investigating the case. She did not mention anything about the investigation in her resignation letter.

