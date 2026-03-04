Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Former Louisiana Mayor Learns Her Fate After Getting Caught At Pool Party With Son’s Teen Friend
Former Louisiana mayor walking down courthouse steps with two men, leaving after learning her fate in legal case.
Crime, Society

Former Louisiana Mayor Learns Her Fate After Getting Caught At Pool Party With Son's Teen Friend

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

30

0

The former mayor of a small town in Louisiana learned her fate after sleeping with her son’s 16-year-old best friend at a drunken pool party.

Misty Roberts was involved in a scandal that forced her to resign as mayor of DeRidder, a Louisiana town with fewer than 10,000 residents.

Her trial reached a verdict after family members, including her son and daughter, testified to seeing their mother with the teenage friend.

    Highlights
    • Misty Roberts was at the center of a scandal following a booze-filled pool party in 2024.
    • The former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, was found guilty after sleeping with her son’s 16-year-old best friend.
    • Family members, including her son and daughter, testified to seeing their mother with the teenage friend.

    The former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, learned her fate after sleeping with her son’s 16-year-old best friend

    Former Louisiana mayor smiling indoors with blonde hair, wearing earrings and a sleeveless brown top in a home setting.

    Image credits: Misty Roberts/GeneralMCNews

    Trigger warning: This article contains details that may be distressing to some 

    Misty Roberts was found guilty of engaging in intimate acts with a 16-year-old boy while she was still in office.

    The jury found her guilty of carnal knowledge (s*xual activity) of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a minor.

    The 43-year-old mother now faces sentences of up to 10 and seven years in prison.

    Former Louisiana mayor looking down outside near parked cars, reacting after getting caught at pool party incident.

    Image credits: KPLC 7

    Roberts is expected to register as a s*x offender, and her sentencing is tentatively scheduled for April 17.

    The court heard about how she got physical with her son’s 16-year-old friend during a July, 2024, pool party at her home.

    She was well into the second term as the town’s top elected official at the time.

    “We can’t do this here,” Misty Roberts allegedly told the victim after kissing him near the pool

    Former Louisiana mayor posing outdoors with two young people by a fountain, dressed casually in summer clothing.

    Image credits: Misty Roberts

    Photos from the party captured underage children with drinks near the pool.

    Reports claimed that the teenage victim drank so much alcohol that he threw up, but the former mayor, who was also drunk, still flirted with him and kissed him in the backyard and pool area.

    Roberts allegedly “pressed her b*tt up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him,” according to a criminal complaint.

    She allegedly “made statements about being attracted” to him and placed her hand on his bare torso while they were talking.

    Former Louisiana mayor at a city office, addressing her fate after the pool party incident with son's friend.

    Image credits: KPLC 7

    Comment on former Louisiana mayor's legal fate after being caught at pool party with son's friend.

    “We can’t do this here,” she allegedly told him after kissing him near the pool.

    She then led him to a “bonus room” in the house and locked the door behind them before lying on the couch and making out.

    The complaint said she “exposed her breasts while kissing (the boy) and “sat on top” of him at some point.

    It was alleged that she asked him why he “chose her to have s**ual inte**ourse with.”

    Family members, including Roberts’s son and daughter, testified to seeing the lewd scene unfold

    Former Louisiana mayor in an orange jumpsuit with blonde hair, pictured indoors against a gray wall background.

    Image credits: Louisiana State Prison

    Comment from Clay Waggener questioning charges related to supplying alcohol to minors after former Louisiana mayor’s pool party incident.

    Roberts’ son testified that he saw his mom being physical with his best friend through a crack in the window and snapped a photo of them together.

    At least five other minors, including a 12-year-old child, allegedly witnessed the lewd scene as it unfolded.

    Former Louisiana mayor walking down courthouse steps with two men, facing legal consequences after pool party incident.

    Image credits: KPLC 7

    Comment criticizing adults for failing to protect children, related to former Louisiana mayor pool party incident.

    The documents said Roberts’ daughter was “crying asking people to make [the victim and the defendant] stop.”

    The daughter testified, saying she saw her mother and the teen “on top of each other.”

    Jill Weaver, the former sister-in-law and best friend of the disgraced mayor, told jurors that she heard Roberts’ son screaming at the party and saying his mother had “effed” his “best friend.”

    The victim said he heard Roberts argue with her son at the party

    Former Louisiana mayor with family outside brick house during holiday season, main SEO keywords pool party and son's friend included.

    Image credits: Duncan Clanton

    Comment on social media discussing 20 years in prison for former Louisiana mayor caught at pool party with son's friend.

    Following the booze-filled party, the victim also testified and said he heard Roberts argue with her son.

    “Go fight your friend – he’s the one who did it,” he allegedly heard the disgraced mayor say.

    The victim’s mother told jurors that she was afraid to immediately contact the police because Roberts was her boss.

    “We didn’t know who we could trust,” she said.

    Roberts did not mention anything about the investigation in her resignation letter

    Resignation letter from former Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts addressing DeRidder City Council members.

    Image credits: Today’s Country 105.7

    “I wanted to crawl in a hole. I wanted it to go away,” the victim’s mother continued. “As a mother, you want to do everything you can to protect your children.”

    She said she eventually reported the incident to the state police and a district attorney.

    The victim’s mother said she initially stayed quiet because she was afraid to report her boss

    Former Louisiana mayor in a black and white jacket sitting in an office chair during a formal discussion.

    Image credits: KPLC 7

    In the wake of the incident, the victim’s mother reportedly texted Roberts and asked if there was any chance she was “pregnant.”

    “No protection? Are you on birth control, have you had tubal, hysterectomy??” read one of her text messages.

    Roberts replied, saying, “Birth control.”

    “But, it also didn’t reach that point in those few minutes to have that concern,” she added. “I understand the concern, but I can assure you of that.”

    Roberts’ ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, also testified and said she confessed to being caught by their children.

    “I can’t keep hurting others, friends and family,” she said in a text message to Clanton. “Lord knows I’ve done enough.”

    Clanton and Roberts reportedly split in 2022. She made history in 2018 by becoming the first-ever woman to be elected as mayor of DeRidder. She went on to win a second term in 2022.

    Roberts stepped down as mayor a day after authorities began investigating the case. She did not mention anything about the investigation in her resignation letter.

    “The Epstein syndrome is spreading,” one commented online

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the former Louisiana mayor's fate after being caught at a pool party.

    Comment on pool party incident involving former Louisiana mayor, discussing juvenile delinquency and adult accountability.

    Comment by MaKenzie Sanders expressing dissatisfaction with the outcome for former Louisiana mayor caught at pool party.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the former Louisiana mayor's fate after being caught at a pool party.

    Comment by Richard Fontenot discussing possible sentence and parole for former Louisiana mayor caught at pool party.

    Comment about former Louisiana mayor's fate after being caught at pool party with son's friend on social media.

    Comment by Dennis Thornburg discussing a quote about Misty in a social media thread.

    Comment on social media post discussing former Louisiana mayor caught at pool party with son's friend.

    Comment by Joe Henderson asking about child custody in response to former Louisiana mayor caught at pool party with son's friend.

    Text message screenshot showing a comment about a former Louisiana mayor caught at a pool party with her son's friend.

    Comment from Robert Moonie questioning if the pool party incident with former Louisiana mayor involved their daughter.

    Comment about former Louisiana mayor’s fate after getting caught at pool party with son’s friend shown in social media screenshot.

    Former Louisiana mayor reacting after being caught at a pool party with her son's friend, facing public scrutiny.

    Comment by Pat O'Rourke questioning laws related to underage drinking and age of consent in states.

    Comment by KJ Rayan saying the Epstein syndrome is spreading lol, shown on a light blue speech bubble with a heart reaction icon.

    Facebook comment by Gale Rogers Hatley discussing reactions to former Louisiana mayor caught at pool party with son’s friend.

    Former Louisiana mayor reacts after being caught at pool party with her son’s friend, facing public and legal consequences.

    Comment on social media about former Louisiana mayor’s fate after being caught at pool party with son’s friend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Justice was upheld related to former Louisiana mayor's pool party incident.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
