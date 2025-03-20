Prove That You’re A World Citizen By Guessing The Meaning Of These Non-English Words
This quiz might be a great learning opportunity for some. But, for some others, it is their time to shine by showing off their language skills. Even if you don’t speak more than one language, you might surprise yourself by guessing some words correctly. This quiz is full of everyday expressions from foreign languages that we should all know about. Wenn tu peux comprendre these palabras, it’s a sign that you’ll get at least a couple of questions correct on this quiz. 🤓
#3: "Until we meet again" according to memory, and also Google Translate..?
Same with the German equivalent?
"on seeing again" for the German. Not fluent but can get by.
#3: "Until we meet again" according to memory, and also Google Translate..?
Same with the German equivalent?
"on seeing again" for the German. Not fluent but can get by.
25
3