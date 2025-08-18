If You Can Match These 27 Bizarre Foreign Titles To The Right Movies, Consider Us Impressed

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you notice how movie titles change from one country to another? Turns out, movies can get a whole new name depending on the country. Sometimes they’re translated directly. Other times, they turn into something completely different. This quiz is all about those surprising international versions of movie titles.

You’ll get 27 translated names from around the world, and your job is to guess the original English title.

Think you can figure them out? Let’s find out! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay