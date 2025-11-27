ADVERTISEMENT

Looks can be deceiving. Someone who dresses down may actually be an incognito millionaire. A sweet, soft-spoken person may actually have a darker side to them. A box of what appears to be uncooked noodles may actually be a pack of rubber bands. 

For today, we are featuring some “food” photos that will immediately kill your appetite once you look closer. Whether it’s a rock that resembles a piece of wagyu beef or coasters that look like tempting chocolate chip cookies, many of these images may very well fool you. 

#1

Bacon Or An Interesting Rock?

Man in blue shirt standing on rocky ground pointing at a large rock resembling striped bacon in forbidden foods context

Yurithedrandcrkfan Report

    #2

    Forbidden Pasta

    Pack of yellow rubber bands inside a partially opened box sitting in a plastic container, illustrating forbidden foods concept.

    Talapas Report

    #3

    The Cleaning Lady Took This From The Bathroom And Put It In The Fridge

    Bottle of Haeyo Mayo hair nutrition pack inside a fridge among condiments, highlighting the concept of forbidden foods.

    pbull01 Report

    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is just bad design. It is if they want to fool people.

    Since we’re on the topic of forbidden foods, let’s explore actual edible items that are not widely accepted for different reasons. Durian, a popular native fruit in various parts of Asia, has also gained notoriety for its off-putting smell. 

    Its odor is so offensive that it is banned on public transportation to prevent passenger discomfort. However, many like it for its supposedly sweet taste and consider it the “king of all fruits.”

    #4

    Can't Tell If Rust Stained Tarp Or World's Largest Burrito Just Casually Chilling On The Sidewalk

    Large rolled flatbread with sauce stains lying on a city sidewalk near metal grates as forbidden foods example.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Found A Rock That Looks Like Meat

    A small piece of cooked meat on a wooden cutting board next to a knife, highlighting forbidden foods concept.

    lifesnotperfect Report

    #6

    Forbidden Ice Cream

    Bright pink spackling paste mistaken for forbidden foods, highlighting caution with risky items to resist eating.

    hunterman73638 Report

    Unlike Durian, chewing gum does not carry a pungent smell. Therefore, it should not be a banned food item, right? Well, not if you’re living in or visiting Singapore. In 1992, the government imposed a ban on all substances containing the “gum base of vegetable or synthetic origin.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These restrictions primarily stem from Singapore’s stringent guidelines on public cleanliness. So, unless you have a prescription for it, you may be fined up to S$2,000 ($1,500 USD) for selling and up to S$10,000 ($7,700 USD) for importing. You may also face up to one year in jail. Singapore isn’t playing around.
    #7

    Forbidden Brownies

    Tray of young green seedlings growing in soil, related to forbidden foods to resist for your own good.

    Jessedw2 Report

    #8

    These Ancient Assyrian Tablets Look Like A Bowl Of Breakfast Cereal

    Ancient clay tablets with cuneiform inscriptions displayed on a dish, illustrating forbidden foods theme.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #9

    Forbidden Barbecue Sauce

    Armor All leather care gel bottle on store shelf, unrelated to forbidden foods to resist eating.

    Lyude Report

    When the Fat-Free craze hit the US in the 90s, many brands used Olestra to make low-fat potato chips. And while this is a common ingredient in America, it is a banned substance in Europe and Canada.

    The reason? Olestra’s inhibition of fat absorption has been linked to health concerns, including nutrient depletion and gastrointestinal issues. 
    #10

    Had To Stop My Wife From Drinking This Forbidden Orange Juice

    Glass of orange juice placed next to paintbrushes and acrylic paint bottles, illustrating forbidden foods concept.

    TeaQueer Report

    #11

    Forbidden Sushi Rice Rolls

    Plastic tray holding multiple sushi rolls with rice, seaweed, and orange filling, illustrating forbidden foods concept.

    Ostrantula Report

    #12

    Forbidden Spaghetti

    Close-up of a coiled bundle of uncooked pasta, an example of forbidden foods to resist eating for health.

    Pixilus Report

    If you’re traveling to Venice, Italy, it may help to be aware of the ban on fast food restaurants. According to former city tourism chief, Paola Mar, the goal of banning these food outlets, including kebab shops, was to “preserve and develop Venice’s cultural heritage.” 

    The law, passed in 2017, limits the number of shops that sell pizza by the slice. Artisanal ice cream shops, however, were spared, thanks to Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.
    #13

    Forbidden Fried Noodles

    Close-up of a large bundle of instant noodles tied with yellow tape, a common forbidden food to avoid eating.

    Smellmann Report

    #14

    Forbidden Rice. It’s “Sawdust” For A Lack Of A Better Term. I Was Routing Acrylic On A CNC Machine

    Scattered grains of white rice spilled on a dark surface, illustrating a common forbidden food to avoid eating.

    ShinePretend3772 , ShinePretend3772 Report

    #15

    Forbidden Orange Candy

    Orange silicone ear plugs held in a hand and shown in retail packaging on a wooden table background.

    MyauIsHere Report

    Scottish people would not shy away from expressing their love for Haggis, one of their traditional dishes made from sheep organs like heart, liver, and lungs. However, the US Department of Agriculture banned the dish in 1971 due to the presence of lungs. 

    According to the Code of Federal Regulations, livestock lungs are prohibited from consumption due to the possible presence of chemical and biological contaminants. 
    #16

    Guess What? "A Baguette?"

    Ginger cat resting inside a planter on a windowsill surrounded by empty plant pots forbidden foods concept.

    Financial_Strategy10 Report

    #17

    Forbidden Banana

    A cluster of bananas in a white bowl with a pale yellow snake wrapped around it on a kitchen counter.

    goldbutthole Report

    #18

    Forbidden Gelato

    A pink bird perched inside an ice cream cone held by a hand, illustrating forbidden foods in a playful way.

    TungstenChef Report

    #19

    These Cork Coasters Are An Accident Waiting To Happen

    Stack of round cork coasters next to clear plastic cups and a bowl of pretzels on a wooden table, forbidden foods concept.

    formidable_croissant Report

    #20

    Forbidden Gummy Candy

    Hand holding colorful gummy candies shaped like flowers representing forbidden foods to resist for your health.

    crayolachallenged:

    Ah they are called table scatter acrylic decor :)





    shimasudesu Report

    #21

    Mmmmm... Forest Caramels

    Bright orange toxic mushrooms growing on decaying wood, a common example of forbidden foods to avoid eating for safety.

    Ostrantula Report

    #22

    Forbidden Gummy Frog

    Small green frog held gently in hand, illustrating unexpected encounters and nature’s surprises linked to forbidden foods.

    gwynsyl Report

    #23

    Rock Gummies

    Smooth, translucent, multicolored stones resting on a hand, resembling forbidden foods to resist for your own good.

    RealmUniverse Report

    #24

    Forbidden Steak Found In Istanbul

    Dried meat resembling a forbidden food, displayed on a dark green textured stand in a well-lit setting.

    moezana Report

    #25

    Forbidden Costco Bucket Of Mac N Cheese

    Bright yellow plastic chains coiled inside a blue bucket, illustrating a concept of forbidden foods warning.

    Bobby_Hill_4_Pres Report

    #26

    Ground Beef Blanket

    Chunky pink yarn being crocheted into a square piece showing texture, unrelated to forbidden foods keyword topic.

    happybiscotti7834 Report

    #27

    Forbidden Black Olives

    Hand holding four black earbud tips with wireless earbuds box blurred in the background, unrelated to forbidden foods.

    juanc30 Report

    #28

    Forbidden Ground Beef

    Red meat wrapped in plastic sitting on top of beer boxes, one of the forbidden foods to resist eating.

    MissLauraJ Report

    #29

    Crunchy Yummy

    Hand holding a jar filled with orange earplugs labeled not cheese puffs illustrating forbidden foods to avoid.

    tjk91 Report

    #30

    Forbiden Cheeseburger

    Yellow frog resting in water, highlighting one of the forbidden foods that you should resist eating for health reasons.

    Brilliant-Towel4044 Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does Joe need a frog?

    #31

    Forbidden Marshmallows

    Wrapped hay bales in a field under sunlight, symbolizing natural elements linked to forbidden foods to avoid.

    UmDafuq3462 Report

    #32

    I Give You The "Forbidden Shawarma"

    Large vertical roasted meat on a skewer by the roadside, illustrating one of the forbidden foods to resist eating.

    Zekey3 Report

    #33

    Forbidden Fried Chicken (It’s Calcite)

    Hand holding a cluster of textured orange forbidden foods shown as a food item to resist eating for health.

    rebelraf Report

    #34

    Roadside Cookies And Creme

    Close-up of a moldy forbidden food item covered with white and black fungal growth, highlighting unsafe foods to resist eating.

    kmgenius Report

    #35

    Forbidden French Fries

    Biohazard bag with lab tools and pipettes on a lab bench, illustrating caution for forbidden foods and safety risks.

    PeachyTrain Report

    #36

    I Like My Swiss Rolls Earthy, Thank You

    Stack of rolled sod ready for installation on a sunny day, illustrating natural ground cover and outdoor landscaping.

    SeventhAlkali Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't look like Swiss roll

    #37

    This Rock That Sort Of Looks Like A Hamburger

    Close-up of a strange baked item resembling a forbidden food that you should resist eating for health reasons.

    BD15 Report

    #38

    Forbidden Blueberries

    Petri dish with black mold colonies growing on a yellow medium representing forbidden foods to avoid for health.

    RhizomorpheusII Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Olives, more like

    #39

    Forbidden Mini Marshmallows

    Bowl filled with white cylindrical mints representing forbidden foods to resist for health and wellness.

    Anahata_Green Report

    #40

    My 4-Year-Old Pointed Out These Forbidden Pringles

    Empty wooden chairs with curved backs lined up at a counter in a cafeteria, illustrating forbidden foods concept.

    FantasticBurt Report

    #41

    Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label

    Bottle of red Fabuloso cleaner with baking soda on kitchen table, example of forbidden foods to avoid consuming.

    McBeardedson Report

    #42

    Forbidden Fluf

    Small hamster being gently held with wooden chopsticks on a quilted surface, illustrating forbidden foods concept.

    Stalefishology Report

    #43

    Forbidden Cheese

    Orange tabby cat trying to eat soap in bathroom, illustrating a warning about forbidden foods to resist for your own good.

    Didnotfindausername Report

    #44

    Forbidden Pizza

    Hand holding a rock that looks like a moldy pizza slice, illustrating a concept related to forbidden foods.

    adhdachiever Report

    #45

    Forbidden Avocado

    Close-up of cut tree stump in forest floor covered with leaves, illustrating natural decay and forbidden foods concept.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    I Found A Pebble That Looks Like A Slice Of French Toast

    Two close-up views of a small forbidden food shaped like a slice of bread, highlighting texture and color details.

    kimcaal Report

    #47

    Forbidden Coffee

    Hand holding a red coffee mug with flooded water surrounding a house and trees, illustrating forbidden foods risks.

    prest_mask Report

    #48

    My Pillow Exploded In The Wash, Forbidden Noodles

    Moldy shredded cheese inside washing machine drum, illustrating one of the forbidden foods to resist eating.

    aldrclm Report

    dtominsky avatar
    Sleepy Panda
    Sleepy Panda
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks more like shredded mozzarella cheese to me.

    #49

    Forbidden Purple Drink At The Eye Doctor

    Large glass container with purple lens cleaner labeled do not drink, illustrating forbidden foods to avoid for safety.

    Foxxilove Report

    #50

    Found In The High Desert Out Driving Around, It’s Sticky. Not A Muffin

    Round forbidden food with dark rough surface sitting on gravel ground, illustrating forbidden foods to avoid eating.

    Popular-Dress-4130 Report

    #51

    Bacon And Egg, Anyone?

    Close-up of two raw forbidden foods placed on a black pan on a speckled kitchen countertop.

    takemyd_va Report

    #52

    Forbidden Cotton Candy

    Air fryer with moldy food inside on a kitchen counter, illustrating forbidden foods to resist eating for health.

    leinad9 Report

    #53

    Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich

    Hand holding a layered foam panel illustrating a visual metaphor for forbidden foods to resist eating.

    Shpouiten Report

    #54

    Forbidden Sunny Side Up

    Street art showing two realistic fried eggs c*****d on the ground, highlighting forbidden foods you should resist eating.

    Lane markers on a street. They're temporary just while some construction is going on.

    soonerjohn06 Report

    #55

    Tropical Flavored Wiper Fluid

    Bottles of blue windshield cleaner on store shelves representing forbidden foods to avoid for safety.

    Brubbly16 Report

    #56

    Forbidden Caramels

    A close-up of many brown furniture tacks with sharp metal tips scattered inside a yellow container, not edible forbidden foods.

    AdministrativeTop202 Report

    #57

    Forbidden Ketchup

    Bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup placed next to Elmer’s school glue, illustrating forbidden foods to avoid eating.

    Apocalyptic_Potato Report

    #58

    Forbidden Burrito

    Plesiosaur bone next to a wooden ruler measuring about 3 inches, related to forbidden foods concept in unusual items.

    kelsiuhm Report

    #59

    Forbidden Mini Pop Tart Found At The Beach

    Hand holding a rectangular ceramic piece with intricate patterns among other forbidden foods themed items on a table.

    SabbyFox Report

    #60

    Forbidden Ice Cream

    Large snail held in hand outdoors, illustrating one of the forbidden foods you should resist eating for your own good.

    mossydeerbones Report

    #61

    My Alcohol Looks Like Cleaner, And My Cleaner Looks Like Alcohol

    Red Stillhouse peach tea whiskey can next to a bottle of Cremo sage and citrus body wash on a kitchen counter forbidden foods warning.

    HellSpawn61671 Report

    #62

    These Sliced Olives Taste A Little Weird

    Black licorice pieces piled in a clear plastic container, illustrating one of the forbidden foods to resist eating.

    qrpyna Report

    #63

    Ice Cream Sandwich Rock

    Close-up of a hand holding a black and white item resembling forbidden foods to resist eating for health.

    drkmatterinc Report

    #64

    Forbidden Wheatbread

    Close-up of a large c*****d red stone resembling forbidden foods that you should resist eating for your own good.

    Ok_Bake_4761 Report

    #65

    Forbidden Sponge Cake

    Square piece of forbidden food with a powdery texture served on a white plate with green floral design on wooden table.

    XealRebad Report

    #66

    Forever Fish And Chips - Crystal Chippy

    Various forbidden foods displayed on crumpled newspaper, highlighting unusual textures and colors to resist eating.

    BankaiBUICK Report

    #67

    My Walnut Wood Filler Looks Awfully Like Nutella

    Hand holding an opened container of chocolate spread, representing one of the forbidden foods to resist eating.

    SmallTownTrans1 Report

    #68

    Unlimited Brown Sugar

    Hand holding wet sand on a beach at sunset, illustrating one of the forbidden foods you should resist eating for your own good.

    JustSignedOn Report

    #69

    Forbidden Blue Raspberry Slurpee

    Frozen blue windshield washer fluid inside a car reservoir, illustrating one of the forbidden foods to resist.

    2006_Chevy_impala_ss Report

    #70

    Forbidden Caviar

    Hand holding an open tin filled with small metal pellets against a patterned dark blue and white background.

    Irish_andGermanguy Report

    #71

    Forbidden Cheese Cubes (Urinal Fresheners)

    Plastic containers filled with yellow cubes resembling forbidden foods that you should resist eating for health reasons.

    Zoran3000 Report

    #72

    Forbidden Custard

    Clogged lint trap in a dryer showing large amounts of collected lint, highlighting household forbidden foods risks.

    Confusedpieceofcoal Report

    #73

    Astonishing Formation Of A Fluorite "Tamarind" In A Matrix Of A Very Light Colored Amethyst. Discovered In India

    Unusual forbidden food resembling a translucent ring with bumpy texture resting on crystalline white base against black background.

    TheVolatics Report

    #74

    Forbidden Peanut Butter

    Tube of shoe cream with brown polish on the tip, illustrating a forbidden food that should be resisted for safety.

    dudeisaguyonaranch Report

    #75

    Frobidden Berry Yogurt (Lime Plaster)

    Purple bucket filled with thick paste and a wooden spatula, illustrating forbidden foods to resist eating for your own good.

    therealgodboy Report

    #76

    Forbidden Egg

    Large translucent jellyfish with yellow center floating in calm water, illustrating forbidden foods to resist eating.

    RamenIsMyLife Report

    #77

    Forbidden Floor Sausages

    Two unusually long sausages placed on the floor inside a grocery store with salad bags nearby forbidden foods to resist eating.

    Saint_Nomad Report

    #78

    My Thick Glasses Lenses Look Like Ice Cubes

    Close-up of a person wearing glasses inside a car, with sunlight highlighting their facial features and hair strands.

    p1ng74 Report

    #79

    The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish

    Close-up of cut tree logs and branches surrounded by green leaves, illustrating forbidden foods to resist eating.

    molehillmilk Report

    #80

    Forbidden Butter Chicken

    Container filled with air hardening modeling clay chunks, illustrating a concept of forbidden foods to avoid eating.

    thyghs Report

    #81

    Forbidden Ramen

    Drainpipe clogged with congealed yellowish substance representing one of the forbidden foods to avoid eating.

    Opening-Command-8680 Report

    I Finally Wrapped My Forbidden Jolly Rancher

    Close-up of a handcrafted wire-wrapped pendant featuring a blue-green crystal on a textured surface, highlighting forbidden foods.

    Raptsmith Report

