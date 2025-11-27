82 ‘Forbidden Foods’ That You Should Resist Eating For Your Own Good (New Pics)
Looks can be deceiving. Someone who dresses down may actually be an incognito millionaire. A sweet, soft-spoken person may actually have a darker side to them. A box of what appears to be uncooked noodles may actually be a pack of rubber bands.
For today, we are featuring some “food” photos that will immediately kill your appetite once you look closer. Whether it’s a rock that resembles a piece of wagyu beef or coasters that look like tempting chocolate chip cookies, many of these images may very well fool you.
Bacon Or An Interesting Rock?
Forbidden Pasta
The Cleaning Lady Took This From The Bathroom And Put It In The Fridge
Since we’re on the topic of forbidden foods, let’s explore actual edible items that are not widely accepted for different reasons. Durian, a popular native fruit in various parts of Asia, has also gained notoriety for its off-putting smell.
Its odor is so offensive that it is banned on public transportation to prevent passenger discomfort. However, many like it for its supposedly sweet taste and consider it the “king of all fruits.”
Can't Tell If Rust Stained Tarp Or World's Largest Burrito Just Casually Chilling On The Sidewalk
Found A Rock That Looks Like Meat
Forbidden Ice Cream
Unlike Durian, chewing gum does not carry a pungent smell. Therefore, it should not be a banned food item, right? Well, not if you’re living in or visiting Singapore. In 1992, the government imposed a ban on all substances containing the “gum base of vegetable or synthetic origin.”
These restrictions primarily stem from Singapore’s stringent guidelines on public cleanliness. So, unless you have a prescription for it, you may be fined up to S$2,000 ($1,500 USD) for selling and up to S$10,000 ($7,700 USD) for importing. You may also face up to one year in jail. Singapore isn’t playing around.
Forbidden Brownies
These Ancient Assyrian Tablets Look Like A Bowl Of Breakfast Cereal
Forbidden Barbecue Sauce
When the Fat-Free craze hit the US in the 90s, many brands used Olestra to make low-fat potato chips. And while this is a common ingredient in America, it is a banned substance in Europe and Canada.
The reason? Olestra’s inhibition of fat absorption has been linked to health concerns, including nutrient depletion and gastrointestinal issues.
Had To Stop My Wife From Drinking This Forbidden Orange Juice
Forbidden Sushi Rice Rolls
Forbidden Spaghetti
If you’re traveling to Venice, Italy, it may help to be aware of the ban on fast food restaurants. According to former city tourism chief, Paola Mar, the goal of banning these food outlets, including kebab shops, was to “preserve and develop Venice’s cultural heritage.”
The law, passed in 2017, limits the number of shops that sell pizza by the slice. Artisanal ice cream shops, however, were spared, thanks to Mayor Luigi Brugnaro.
Forbidden Fried Noodles
Forbidden Rice. It’s “Sawdust” For A Lack Of A Better Term. I Was Routing Acrylic On A CNC Machine
Forbidden Orange Candy
Scottish people would not shy away from expressing their love for Haggis, one of their traditional dishes made from sheep organs like heart, liver, and lungs. However, the US Department of Agriculture banned the dish in 1971 due to the presence of lungs.
According to the Code of Federal Regulations, livestock lungs are prohibited from consumption due to the possible presence of chemical and biological contaminants.
Guess What? "A Baguette?"
Forbidden Banana
Forbidden Gelato
These Cork Coasters Are An Accident Waiting To Happen
Forbidden Gummy Candy
Mmmmm... Forest Caramels
Forbidden Gummy Frog
Rock Gummies
Forbidden Steak Found In Istanbul
Forbidden Costco Bucket Of Mac N Cheese
Ground Beef Blanket
Forbidden Black Olives
Forbidden Ground Beef
Crunchy Yummy
Forbidden Marshmallows
I Give You The "Forbidden Shawarma"
Forbidden Fried Chicken (It’s Calcite)
Roadside Cookies And Creme
Forbidden French Fries
I Like My Swiss Rolls Earthy, Thank You
This Rock That Sort Of Looks Like A Hamburger
Forbidden Mini Marshmallows
My 4-Year-Old Pointed Out These Forbidden Pringles
Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label
Forbidden Fluf
Forbidden Cheese
Forbidden Pizza
Forbidden Avocado
I Found A Pebble That Looks Like A Slice Of French Toast
Forbidden Coffee
My Pillow Exploded In The Wash, Forbidden Noodles
Forbidden Purple Drink At The Eye Doctor
Found In The High Desert Out Driving Around, It’s Sticky. Not A Muffin
Bacon And Egg, Anyone?
Forbidden Cotton Candy
Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich
Forbidden Sunny Side Up
Lane markers on a street. They're temporary just while some construction is going on.