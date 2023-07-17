Bride Swaps Flower Girls For ‘Flower Grandpa’

Who has answers to all your questions, lets you pretend to drive their car and always supports you? That would be grandads. We often see their faces when we recall the happiest days of our childhood and their hugs remind us of comfort and warmth.They would do anything for their grandchildren, even defy the most unfavorable odds, like Bert Edlin, a 95-year-old grandpa who became the world’s first flower grandpa despite serious illness.

More info: TikTok

Having a grandparent at your wedding is a great gift

Image credits: contentcapturedbyamy

A wedding is one of the most important days of a person’s life. We hope that the weather is perfect, that the flowers are fresh and there are no stains on the dress. But most importantly, we hope that the people we love are with us.

Having grandparents at one’s wedding is an incredible gift. Rachel Powell wanted her beloved grandfather to celebrate her big day with her. But it didn’t come as easy as just sending an invitation.

Rachel Powell dreamed of having her grandpa Bert as a flower grandpa

Image credits: contentcapturedbyamy

16 months before the wedding, Bert, 95, suffered a devastating fall. He was in need of resuscitation and later was unable to walk and even talk. Doctors told his family that his chances of recovery were slim. The future was grim. However, they didn’t know just how much he wanted to fulfil Rachel’s wish – for him to throw petals down the aisle.

His dear granddaughter’s heartfelt request was the best motivator for his recovery. He underwent a life-saving tracheotomy and began a lengthy process of recovery. Against all the odds, he started regaining the ability to talk and eventually, walk. All thanks to a handwritten promise to Rachel.

16 months before the wedding, Bert had a devastating fall which left him unable to walk or talk

Image credits: contentcapturedbyamy

As the wedding day approached, Bert’s family couldn’t believe his recovery that was almost miraculous. When the special day came, Bert stood proud and tall and walked that aisle, spreading joy, petals and love. Wedding guests were ecstatic when they saw this adorable flower grandpa. This touching moment was caught on camera, and went viral on TikTok.

After going viral on TikTok, Bert also joined the platform. He shared a lovely TikTok, celebrating 2M followers. He humbly said he was a ‘very good boy’ and got ‘TikTok famous’. His charm and kind smile captured the hearts of viewers. However, he playfully doubted that his friends even knew what TikTok was.

Bert is an inspiration to everyone, proving that age is just a number and that determination, fulled by love, can overcome anything.

Motivated by a handwritten promise to his beloved granddaughter, he made a miraculous recovery

Image credits: flowergrandad

Determined grandpa kept his promise and was able to celebrate Rachel’s big day

Image credits: rachelpitman13

Image credits: rachelpitman13

The video of this Flower Grandpa went viral on TikTok, bringing smiles to millions of people

Image credits: flowergrandad

Not everyone is lucky enough to have grandparents that are still alive or in good enough health to be able to enjoy joyous occasions like weddings or birthdays.

They pass on their wisdom as well as love to the younger generation, sneak in a cheeky dollar for sweeties and brag to their friends about the smallest achievements of their grandchildren.

If you’re lucky enough to still have your beloved grandparents around, give them a call and tell them just how much they mean to you – it will make their entire week.

World’s first Flower Grandpa!

Image credits: rachelpitman13

His story touched millions of hearts, prompting them to share their fondest memories with grandparents. Rachel is one lucky granddaughter to have a lovely grandpa like Bert.

The newest TikTok sensation, flower grandpa Bert goes on spreading joy to TikTokers. He is grateful for his long and happy life, cherishing the memories he has made.

We wish Flower Grandpa best of luck and may he continue on spreading joy for years to come!

Watch the video here:

Comments were filled with adoration for Flower Grandpa