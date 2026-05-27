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Fired JPMorgan Employee Wrongfully Terminated Over ‘Super Bowl’ Platter Just Won $4 Million In Explosive Case
Man in business suit standing by a window with a scenic view, related to JPMorgan wrongful termination case.
Relationships, Work

Fired JPMorgan Employee Wrongfully Terminated Over ‘Super Bowl’ Platter Just Won $4 Million In Explosive Case

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Most employees prefer not to burn bridges with their former employers despite feeling mistreated, but veteran Beverly Hills broker and former JPMorgan Chase employee Brent Ryan Bodner chose to be an exception.

In February 2024, he submitted a $642.50 food expense tied to what he said was a business meeting at his home. However, HR concluded the charge was actually for a Super Bowl party and cited it as grounds for his dismissal in May.

Highlights
  • Former JPMorgan broker Brent Bodner won a substantial compensation award after claiming the bank wrongfully fired him over a $642.50 food expense.
  • He also secured additional benefits through the lawsuit, including interest on the award amount and a revision of the stated reason for his departure.
  • Meanwhile, another former JPMorgan employee has the company embroiled in a separate high-profile lawsuit.

Bodner responded by filing a wrongful termination and defamation lawsuit with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The case concluded on May 22, 2026, with a $4 million compensation award in his favor.

A JPMorgan spokesperson later told media outlets the firm was disappointed with the decision.

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    A former JPMorgan employee walked away with millions in compensation after taking the bank to arbitration

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    FINRA, a self-governed body that oversees the U.S. broker-dealers and runs the securities industry’s mandatory arbitration forum for disputes, heard Bodner’s case between March and April of this year.

    According to Bodner’s lawyer, Baltimore-based Marc Seldin Rosen’s interview with The New York Post, JPMorgan characterized the food bill as a “Super Bowl party,” despite the meeting during which it was consumed being pre-approved.

    Burger and fries on a plate next to an NFL football, symbolizing Super Bowl platter controversy

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    Moreover, the lawyer argued that the food was not even ordered on the day of the National Football League championship game. It was ordered a few days earlier by Bodner’s assistant.

    Rosen said the assistant submitted the paperwork regarding the expense the same way she had done for orders in the past.

    “They weren’t hiding anything. There was nothing nefarious at all,” the lawyer said. 

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    However, he admitted that Bodner’s assistant coded the expense to show the food was consumed at a deli instead of being a takeaway order.

    Overlooking the mistake, Rosen argued that the charge was below the firm’s spending cap and therefore should not have been turned into an issue serious enough to result in termination.

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    Close-up of a catered meat and olive platter representing Super Bowl platter in wrongful termination case

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    Rosen alleged that JPMorgan had decided to fire Bodner, who spent more than a decade registered with the company, before the deli platter controversy, claiming “the dice was cast” and that internal staff moved “like vultures on a carcass” to scoop up Bodner’s clients.

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    Internal messages, according to the lawyer, suggested the bank believed Bodner would “pick up his book of business and leave,” but that did not happen.

    FINRA issued a set of directives against JPMorgan, besides ordering it to pay Bodner

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    JPMorgan was asked by the FINRA panel overseeing Bodner’s case to change the reason for his departure from “termination” to “voluntary.”

    They also ordered the bank to repay Bodner’s $800 filing fee and said the $4.5 million award would accrue 10% annual interest until the sum was paid in full.

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    “We vehemently disagree with FINRA’s decision and are disappointed by this outcome,” a spokesperson for the bank told The New York Post.

    They did not reveal whether the bank plans to appeal the judgment in court.

    Under FINRA rules, arbitration awards are generally final, though parties can seek limited judicial review under the Federal Arbitration Act.

    Notably, Bodner had sought $15 million in compensatory damages and an additional $15 million in punitive damages.

    Another former employee has JPMorgan embroiled in a major lawsuit over alleged wrongdoing dating back to 2024

    Professional headshot of woman linked to JPMorgan wrongful termination story

    Image credits: Linkedin

    A shocking legal battle erupted at JPMorgan Chase this April when a man of Indian origin, Chirayu Rana, accused top executive Lorna Hajdini of forcing him into an inappropriate relationship.

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    The civil lawsuit, filed on April 27, accused Hajdini of coercing the plaintiff into months-long “non-consensual and humiliating s** acts,” allegedly providing him with illegal substances and even “an erection-enabling pharmaceutical substance.”

    The plaintiff joined the company in 2024 and, in May of that year, was invited by Hajdini for drinks. When he refused, she allegedly told him, “I’m going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you.”

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    JPMorgan office building illuminated at night in urban cityscape

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    On another occasion, she allegedly made a graphic remark, saying, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy?”

    Hajdini, according to the lawsuit, also once showed up at the plaintiff’s house unannounced.

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    She has categorically denied the claims.

    @dudesinsuitsnyc Oh well… @New York Post | News #nyc#jpmorgan#financenews#fyp♬ original sound – Torrell Tafa

    JPMorgan Chase, which is listed as a co-defendant in the lawsuit, offered the plaintiff a $1 million settlement in March, according to a May 6 report by The Wall Street Journal.

    This came after a spokesperson for the bank told People magazine that an internal probe into the matter concluded that the plaintiff’s claims were meritless.

    The spokesperson also claimed that while numerous employees participated in the investigation, the plaintiff did not, and that he “declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

    “JPMorgan needs to pick its battle better,” a netizen remarked

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    Tweet calling out pricey deli platter linked to JPMorgan wrongful termination case

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    Tweet about expensing deli platter in JPMorgan wrongful termination legal case

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    Tweet calling to increase JPMorgan banking fees in reaction to case

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    Tweet reacting to $4 million settlement in wrongful termination JPMorgan case

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If J P Morgan thought the expenditure was excessive they could have simply not paid him for the food. To fire a good worker of 10 years over a lunch is ridiculous..

    2
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    marlin101 avatar
    Marlin101
    Marlin101
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right?! Simply refusing to pay the expense is standard business practice unless it involves gross misconduct. fraud, or theft. They wanted him gone without paying severance, which after 10 years would have been substantial. FAFO.

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    User avatar
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    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If J P Morgan thought the expenditure was excessive they could have simply not paid him for the food. To fire a good worker of 10 years over a lunch is ridiculous..

    2
    2points
    reply
    marlin101 avatar
    Marlin101
    Marlin101
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right?! Simply refusing to pay the expense is standard business practice unless it involves gross misconduct. fraud, or theft. They wanted him gone without paying severance, which after 10 years would have been substantial. FAFO.

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