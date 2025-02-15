ADVERTISEMENT

No matter who we are and where we’re from, all of us can have a positive impact on our environment and how society thinks. Repairing things, holding on to them for longer, buying secondhand, and even repurposing other people’s trash can go a long way when it comes to reducing humanity’s impact on our home planet.

The Dumpster Diving group is a very old and popular online community that encourages people to try their hand at, you guessed it, dumpster diving, as well as to share all their cool finds. Today, we’re featuring some of the most intriguing and valuable things that members of this community discovered. Scroll down to check out their hauls!

#1

Best Dumpster Finds

Cat wearing a bow tie on a rug, and a glowing salt lamp with wooden decor, found while dumpster diving.

An adorable cat which now lives with me, an absolute unit of a rock salt lamp (legit 45 lbs) and two solid wood office cabinets.

PreppyFinanceNerd Report

    #2

    I Live In Near Houston Texas. 2 Weeks Ago, I Found This 1950s Sled In A Trash Pile On Someone's Curb. Today We Had A Very Rare Snowstorm And Actually Got To Use It! It Was A Huge Hit With All Of The Kids On The Sled Hill. It Goes Very Fast Too!

    Wooden sled found while dumpster diving on snowy hill with people sledding nearby.

    Riflemaiden1992 Report

    #3

    Still Picking My Jaw Up Off The Floor

    Vacuum cleaner found during dumpster diving beside its online listing with a discounted price.

    cheats47 Report

    As per Statista, over 2 billion metric tons of municipal solid waste is generated worldwide every single year. It’s estimated that by 2050 this number is bound to grow by around 70%.

    Meanwhile, humankind produces more than 350 million metric tons of plastic waste each year, which is set to triple by 2060. The lifespan of plastic products is around 10 years on average, but some plastics can take up to half a millennium to decompose.

    #4

    Curb Your Enthusiasm

    Dumpster diving find: transformed white console table into a vibrant red garage tool bench setup.

    I saw it refinished in my mind - made it happen.

    DerGodzillaMeister Report

    #5

    Found This 55” TV Sitting Outside Of My Apartment Complex's Dumpster. Thought I Would Fix Whatever’s Wrong With It, But There’s Nothing Wrong With It!

    Gaming scene on TV with character exploring a village, captured during a successful dumpster diving find.

    Boogachoog Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like someone got mad that someone else had "no time" because the TV was always on 24/7.

    #6

    And The Award Goes To… The Guy (Me) Who Found An 18k Cartier Necklace In A Bin Under Some Cut Up 2x6’s!!

    Gold chain found during dumpster diving, showcasing jewelry discovery.

    Capable-Hippo600 Report

    As for edible produce, globally, a trillion dollars worth of food is thrown away each year. It’s estimated that in 2022, the world produced 1.05 billion tons of food waste, with an average amount of 132 kilograms of food waste per capita, 79 kilograms of which was household waste.

    Food waste generates between 8% and 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and takes up almost 30% of agricultural land globally, as reported by the United Nations in its 2024 Environment Programme's Food Waste Report.
    #7

    Does Back Alley Trash Cans Count As Dd? Gotta Love Bulk Trash 🥹

    Yellow armchairs found while dumpster diving, placed outdoors next to a trash bin.

    ADHDplus Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yes I would have grabbed them. Maybe fumigated them, just in case... but they look great and very comfortable.

    #8

    Found This One Last Night

    Large jade plant found while dumpster diving, thriving in a red pot on a tiled terrace.

    I found this beauty by the dumpster while walking my pooch last night. Almost 70% of my plants are from the dives. It's kinda sad but i get free plants 🤭.
    She needs some help (has some pests, but I'm treating all my plants rn so might as well try to save her).
    I feel so lucky.

    BitterSweetDrops Report

    #9

    Someone Would Argue This Is The Most Fruitful Haul I’ve Ever Had

    Cat standing by a pile of pet food found while dumpster diving.

    Nathaniel820 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice haul. Check the expiration dates. I hope your cat likes them.

    The Dumpster Diving subreddit has been inviting people to have “fun with garbage” since 2009. In the nearly 16 years since being created, the community has grown to 339k members. The focus of the sub sharing advice, information, and first-hand accounts about finding cool stuff in the trash. Internet users are also encouraged to share the cool stuff they made out of what’s been thrown away.

    Obviously, no matter how environmentally conscious you are, your health and safety should come first. Don’t start dumpster diving without a plan just because you saw a post online about someone finding a giant TV, cool furniture, or something else spectacular. Think ahead. Have a plan. Be prepared. Have the right gear. Take care of your hygiene. And don’t do anything risky: saving some money on a cool knick-knack is not worth sacrificing your life for.
    #10

    Someone Tossed Out A Huge Intelivision Lot!

    Vintage gaming consoles and cartridges found while dumpster diving.

    Cult7Choir Report

    #11

    Crazy What People Toss Out

    Self-cleaning litter box found during dumpster diving, priced at $550, shown outdoors and in product listing.

    Gabenolan109 Report

    #12

    I Found Cookies! 🍪

    Squirrel eating a colorful treat under a metal roof, spotted during dumpster diving adventure.

    RelevantReserve2454 Report

    You also shouldn’t break the law. You should not go dumpster diving if your local laws prohibit it or in private territories. You ought to bring a good pair of gloves and boots so you don’t hurt your hands and feet. Naturally, you should wear sturdy clothing you don’t mind getting dirty so you don’t hurt yourself.
    #13

    What A Waste Glad I Could Save From Landfill

    Boxes and U.S. Polo Assn. wallet found while dumpster diving.

    audiomind88 Report

    #14

    Recent Trash Finds

    Dumpster diving find: a microwave next to a car, with a screenshot showing its $110.40 price online.

    Gabenolan109 Report

    #15

    Score Behind The Green Wall

    Boxes of assorted chocolates and cookies found while dumpster diving.

    drtbheemn Report

    Having a small step ladder or something similar can help you get inside and out of dumpsters more easily. When you’re done, clean up after yourself. For instance, you should close the lid of the dumpster after you’re done perusing its contents so that wild animals don’t get inside: they might get stuck inside and get hurt or worse.

    #16

    I Found A Stroller With A $550 Price Tag

    A found baby car seat, discovered during dumpster diving, rests on dark pavement.

    QueenAng429 Report

    #17

    Unbelievable Find

    Arcade cabinets found while dumpster diving, featuring Mortal Kombat and Pac-Man games.

    Found on the street, person threw it out because the dog “ chewed the cord “ bought a 20$ cord and fixed it within 2 days.

    Such-Echidna2351 Report

    #18

    Filling Up Free Little Food Pantry

    A small pantry containing snacks and food items, including chips and pudding, discovered while dumpster diving.

    Anyone else constantly filling up their local little food pantries? Star Wars oreos, pixie sticks, hot fries, chips, energy drinks, pasta, and candy today! (I didn’t donate the baby food- that ish looks gross) Definitely recommend for all these pallets of good boxed and canned food we find!

    Responsible_Tip_8024 Report

    Look, the fact is that you’re bound to find some really awesome things that have been thrown out, left on the curb, sold in secondhand stores, or yeeted into dumpsters.

    However, before you thank your lucky stars, you should seriously slow down and think about what it is you’ve uncovered. Some items are very dangerous to bring home. Others can pose serious health risks. In some cases, another person’s trash isn’t your treasure—it’s still trash that should be disposed of for everyone’s sake.
    #19

    The Kids Have Just Got Into DVD And The Dumpster Provided, Just In Time For Christmas Too :)

    Stack of various DVDs including children's movies found while dumpster diving.

    buzz_uk Report

    #20

    I Found A Sterling Silver Bowl In A Thrift Store Dumpster! 61.9oz!

    A tarnished silver bowl found while dumpster diving, showcasing a unique treasure with a potential $550 value.

    So yesterday I found this bowl in a thrift store dumpster! Got it tested if it was actually silver, and it is! It’s 3lbs 13.9oz, (61.9oz). This is by far my best find!

    Ducks_are_people Report

    #21

    My Last Dive

    Person in a black Dickies coat found dumpster diving, showcasing a successful discovery.

    Aggravating-List3941 Report

    Some items can become damaged with use, so they lose their primary function. And it’s not always obvious at first glance. According to MarketWatch, some things that you should never get secondhand include car seats, helmets, and baby cribs.

    They might have undetectable damage, so, as a rule of thumb, don’t use them if you find them thrown out. In this case, buying new is very much recommended.
    #22

    All Of This One Bag

    Assorted beauty products found while dumpster diving, including lotions and bottles, displayed on a wooden floor.

    Ok_Antelope_9647 Report

    #23

    Specialty Cheese Haul 🫨

    Various packaged cheeses neatly arranged on a kitchen counter, found during dumpster diving.

    SmittyXC Report

    #24

    Our First Kitty Find

    Bearded man holding a tabby cat during a dumpster diving adventure.

    We did not keep, while still a baby, she/he was quite feral but needed a boost out of the pretty empty dumpster. We probably should keep a crate handy of this happens again so we can take to a shelter or TNR program.

    Common_Relation_7694 Report

    Other things that you should avoid getting secondhand include knives, toy chests without safety hinges, blenders, recalled toys, and anything older that looks like it might have lead paint.

    Meanwhile, avoid getting secondhand phones, too. For one, you don’t know if the device may have been stolen. And secondly, you don’t know that it doesn’t have malware on it.
    #25

    One Man's Trash

    Gold jewelry and watches found while dumpster diving displayed on a wooden table.

    alecatucla Report

    #26

    Raccoon Rescue

    Dumpster diving scene with trash bags, a ladder, and a raccoon in a corner.

    Last night I was feeding homeless cat colonies (almost all cats have been TNRd) and happened to glance in the dumpster at one spot. Good thing I did! One of the juvenile raccoons had gotten in and couldn’t get out. I had JUST found an aluminum ladder being thrown away on someone’s lawn and was adding it to my next scrap run, so I put it into the dumpster. The poor little thing was so terrified it looked like it had tears in its eyes and started hiding its head like if it couldn’t see me it would be safe. The woman who runs the cat org sent a sweet fella who lives across the street to help so I could continue feeding, and he texted a few minutes later to say it got out. That’s the third animal rescue in just over 24 hours 🫠 I’m thankful I can be of service to the innocent.

    Wonderful_Ride_4162 Report

    #27

    Sold It

    Claw machine with toys found while dumpster diving, displayed in a room with wooden furniture.

    Found this crane machine behind racin masons arcade. +$600 let's go..

    Exotic_Phrase3772 Report

    You should also avoid bringing home things like mattresses that you find on the curb or in a dumpster.

    They could have bedbugs in them that could spread throughout your home or they could be contaminated with microorganisms that can then infect you and seriously harm your health.
    #28

    Recent Trash Finds

    Leaf blower found while dumpster diving, placed on a wicker bench on a patio with vertical blinds in the background.

    Gabenolan109 Report

    #29

    Recent Trash Finds

    Two gray armchairs found while dumpster diving, placed side by side in a room.

    Gabenolan109 Report

    #30

    No Luck At BBW Struck Gold With Groceries

    Groceries from dumpster diving, including meat, cheese, and snacks, arranged on a kitchen countertop.

    Not pictured: 3 gallons of milk i'm currently making paneer with, a bunch of bananas, 2 large boxes of grapes (both red and green 🤠).
    before you tell me i'm going to get sick, the frozen stuff was at the bottom and it was still totally frozen, so i knew the meat on top was still good.

    plentiful_bounty Report

    What are the coolest and weirdest things you’ve ever found on the curb or in the trash, dear Pandas?

    Have you ever gone dumpster diving? If so, what inspired you to do it? Was it out of necessity or because you wanted to live a more eco-friendly life?

    We’d love to hear your thoughts on this! Share yours in the comments.
    #31

    From My Local Fancy Italian Deli

    Assorted gourmet snacks and packaged goods on a green table, found while dumpster diving.

    RedHelvetiCake Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But panforte keeps pretty much for ever! Well, not in my house, but you know what I mean

    #32

    Working Thinkpad Thrown Out As E-Waste

    Dumpster diving treasure: a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop found in the trash, in good condition.

    Numerous-Marzipan709 Report

    #33

    Found This In The Water

    Dumpster diving find: Nakto Cruiser Fat Tire Electric Bike by a lake and price listings from multiple retailers online.

    Should I just trash it or try and sell for parts? Replacement parts and labor would cost probably just as much as buying a new one.

    Gabenolan109 Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like may have been stolen and dumped. I'd take it to the cops first and wait for three months were up to claim it. (Yeah, I know I'm too honest.)

    #34

    Starbucks Gift Card With $37.81 Still On It! Found In Random Dumpster

    Starbucks gift cards found during a dumpster dive with a $550 value on them.

    Ducks_are_people Report

    #35

    Second Day Of Bath And Body Works Candle Weekend!!! 85 Candles Today (I Found 55 Yesterday!!)…along With 8 Hand Soaps, 2 Sprays, 2 Body Washes, 4 Lotions, 1 Hand Sanitizer, 2 Plug Ins, A Light Up Candle Stand And 46 Plug In Refills 😂

    A variety of candles discovered during dumpster diving displayed on a kitchen counter.

    IntelligentYogurt427 Report

    #36

    Brass Candleholder Pulled From The Metal Bin. Before And After

    Dumpster diving treasure: two candelabras shown before and after restoration, with a noticeable transformation in appearance.

    DeathscytheHell1994 Report

    #37

    Dumpster Adjacent Find!

    Antique radio discovered while dumpster diving, with knobs and wood paneling.

    flanksteakfan82 Report

    #38

    Why Do I Want To Start A Bakery?

    Commercial ovens and stoves found during a dumpster diving session.

    whatwouldBuffyread Report

    #39

    Recent Trash Finds

    Foosball table found while dumpster diving near two parked scooters.

    Gabenolan109 Report

    #40

    Saved Him

    Rusty metal sculpture resembling a face, found through dumpster diving.

    This guy has been hanging in a balcony in my apartment complex for a decade - the crew remodeling tried to toss him so he's mine now.

    rarzwon Report

    #41

    Tonight's Groceries

    Collection of groceries found while dumpster diving, featuring fresh produce, packaged goods, and beverages.

    paltsosse Report

    #42

    Why Is A Trash Can Almost $150? Surprising Find This Morning

    Modern metal trash can found while dumpster diving, showcasing a sleek design and high value.

    I live in a complex and the last 10ish days of the month, the dumpsters become full. This morning I found a nice long skinny table for our entryway. My partner came out with me and saw this trashcan and wanted it. I got curious and looked it up, the thing is $150. My particular building has local contractors who come in and out every couple of months. They always trash perfectly good stuff. And whilst I wonder why…..I’m also so, so grateful.

    Not posted, but whoever threw this out, also threw out a bin full of clothes that were my partner's size.

    Typical_Sunrise29 Report

    #43

    Saw A Guy Unloading A Trailer With This Stuff At The Dump And As Soon As He Left I Saved These Pieces

    Vintage wooden furniture found while dumpster diving, showcasing two dressers and a detailed tabletop.

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #44

    Over 200 Pounds Of Frozen Shrimp From Aldi

    Dumpster diving find with boxes and bags of frozen shrimp on grass.

    welovethesouthernsky Report

    #45

    I Found A 3 Lb Bag Of Shredded Money. Blah Fml

    Shredded money found during dumpster diving, close-up in hand and packed in a clear bag.

    Electrical_Bonus3783 Report

    #46

    Sunscreen Season Is Over In Florida, I Guess

    Assorted sun care products found during dumpster diving, featuring bottles and tubes organized in boxes.

    RussianBusStop Report

    #47

    Nice Collection Of Vintage Clothing I've Pulled From Dumpsters

    Vintage clothing including a blue jacket and jeans found while dumpster diving.

    Cult7Choir Report

    #48

    Update On Dumpster Chair Before And After!

    Refurbished office chair discovered while dumpster diving, before and after restoration.

    Disinfected, steam cleaned, and patched. Total investment $6. Never stated it but the reason. I put the effort in is because the build quality is actually very good.

    ghostbook4 Report

    #49

    Dumpster Score From A Few Nights Back. Absolutely Life Changing

    Fake $1,000,000 bill found while dumpster diving, symbolizing unexpected finds and surprises.

    tasteofhemlock Report

    #50

    Filled Up A Food Pantry With My Finds Today. It Felt Great😄

    Blessing Box filled with various food items, open for community sharing, highlighting dumpster diving finds.

    bearsilu2 Report

    #51

    Was Anybody Else In A Dumpster When The Ball Dropped...?

    Dog on counter beside large haul found dumpster diving, including bananas, milk, eggs, and various groceries.

    One of the best nights of the year to dive. or at least my road dog thinks so. highlights included ribeyes and a 12 pack of hard seltzers... bananas and peppers galore, bacon, eggs, yogurt, flour, oranges, potatoes, kale salad out the ying-yang and about 10 gallons of milk. guess I gotta get crackin and convert that to yogurt soon.
    Well anyway, hope ya'll had as much fun as I did this NYE!

    ---raph--- Report

    #52

    Scored A Lotta Free Pot

    Collection of terracotta pots found while dumpster diving, stacked near a brick wall amidst fallen leaves.

    SwimSacredCacti Report

    #53

    I Don’t Usually Dive At Tractor Supply But I Was Out Of Town And Thought Why Not. Dumpster Was Full Of Bird Seed. I Filled My Van Up And The Dumpster Was Still 3 Quarters Of The Way Full

    Bags of sunflower seeds in a car trunk, a lucky find from dumpster diving.

    Lanky_Promotion8976 Report

    #54

    Epic Beer Haul

    Stacks of beer bottles and cans found during dumpster diving haul.

    m_cMjolnir Report

    #55

    Recent Trash Finds

    Aquarium with glowing plants and a pineapple house, found while dumpster diving.

    Gabenolan109 Report

    #56

    Got The BBW " Kandles"

    Candles arranged on a wooden table, found while dumpster diving, showcasing a frugal treasure.

    now_thats-funny Report

    #57

    Probably My Largest Find Yet! Was Excited To Find Some Recalled Candles As Well

    Assorted snacks and candles found while dumpster diving, showcasing unexpected valuable items.

    IMPaused Report

    #58

    E-Waste Is Paying For Christmas!

    Vintage oscilloscope found while dumpster diving, potential value of $550, showcasing dials and screen in sunlight.

    This is the second e-waste oscilloscope I've sold recently. The first one needed some repair, but this one worked perfectly and was very clean. I've nearly made AUD$1000 so far and I have two more scopes to go!

    niftydog Report

    #59

    The Reminants Of A $30M Estate Sale

    Honda generator and Renogy gear found while dumpster diving, showcasing unexpected valuables.

    kingofzdom Report

    #60

    30 Bags Of Shredded Cheese, Etc

    Dumpster diving finds: assorted packaged food and snacks in a cardboard box.

    plentiful_bounty Report

    #61

    I Found An Unopened Box Of Mre Meals Again!

    Packages of MREs, Menu 7 and 8, found while dumpster diving, showcasing surprising discoveries.

    SheIsPowerful1 Report

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The package says Meal, Ready to Eat, but experience says MRE = Meal Rejected by Enemy.

    #62

    Christmas Came Early!

    Fresh fruits and vegetables found while dumpster diving, including bananas, peppers, apples, and broccoli.

    HeadFull0fPebbles Report

    #63

    Found This Working Tablet In The Dump

    Tablet found while dumpster diving, with screen displaying a logo and message. Back view showing minimal wear.

    Found this ZZB and a non working rca tablet together. a quick reset later and now it's good as new.

    DeathscytheHell1994 Report

    #64

    Dunkin Donuts Jackpot! I Took A Bunch! 😋

    A bag filled with assorted pastries and donuts found during dumpster diving.

    Ducks_are_people Report

    #65

    Todays Haul - Beer, Tomatos, Cherry Juice, & More Pizzas Again

    Crates of canned drinks, jars, and packaged pizzas found while dumpster diving.

    TheForgottenExplorer Report

    #66

    Tonights Grocery Haul

    Dumpster diving success with a variety of packaged food items displayed on a kitchen stove.

    TheForgottenExplorer Report

    #67

    What Should I Do With This? I Felt Bad Just Leaving It There. It’s So Intricate

    Hand holding a crystal bowl found while dumpster diving in a red container, next to a frying pan.

    Ducks_are_people Report

    #68

    Small Chain Grocery Store A Mile From My House

    Stacks of assorted cookies and snacks found while dumpster diving.

    hmb6913 Report

    #69

    Found A Bunch Of Fraternal Order Of Police Pins Today. I'm Assuming Someone Passed Away And Family Didn't Care To Save Them

    Collection of Fraternal Order of Police pins and badges found while dumpster diving.

    Cult7Choir Report

    #70

    Found About 10 Lbs Of Flat Head Bolts

    Bag filled with metal screws found while dumpster diving, showcasing unexpected treasures.

    Ducks_are_people Report

    #71

    I'm So Happy

    Dumpster diving haul with bread, bananas, flowers, and groceries on the floor.

    HeadFull0fPebbles Report

    #72

    Post Holiday Haul🎄

    Assorted items and beauty products found dumpster diving, showcasing valuable finds with a $550 price tag.

    Violetco Report

    #73

    It Was Probably The Best Night For Food We've Ever Had

    Dumpster diving finds including fresh produce, canned goods, and snacks displayed on a floor.

    bfuqua91 Report

    #74

    Found A Tiny Glass Chicken. 😃 The Day’s Highlight LOL

    Hand holding a small found object, resembling a tiny glass ornament, from a successful dumpster diving trip.

    Ducks_are_people Report

