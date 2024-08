ADVERTISEMENT

Having a pet can be a great way to make your home more lively and fun, although it depends on the type of pet you decide to get. However, getting a new pet friend for yourself also comes with new responsibilities.

Unfortunately, some people may not live up to their duties and take care of the animals they’re supposed to. Today’s story covers how first-time dumpster diving friends found a box of live fish outside Petsmart, shared it on TikTok, and went viral.

More info: TikTok

Share icon Dumpster divers may expect hidden treasures in trash, but the reality can be quite shocking instead



Image credits: k8thegr8_32

A couple of friends decided to go dumpster diving for the first time and they found a box of live fish

Share icon

Image credits: k8thegr8_32

Some of the jars had no water left, keeping in mind the dumpster’s location one could just wonder who threw the fish out

Share icon

Image credits: k8thegr8_32

ADVERTISEMENT

The TikTok quickly went viral, gathering 59k comments and millions of likes, resulting in people sharing similar stories

People share a lot of different content and stories on TikTok. The variety is staggering, as the content ranges from meme compilations to relationship advice, to pets and even dumpster divers. One such dumpster diver is a TikToker by the username of k8thegr8_32 who uploaded a video of her and a friend showing their finding in a dumpster near a local Petsmart.

Although the hero of our story has only slightly above 15k followers on the platform, the video went viral, netting over 2 million likes and 59k comments. It’s unclear what they were expecting to find in Petsmart’s trash, but certainly didn’t think their discovery would be what it was.

Share icon

Image credits: Mathias Reding (not the actual photo)

After opening the dumpster, they quickly noticed that there was a box, containing dozens of jars filled with water, and live fish in them. Most of the jars were filled with water at least halfway, but some of them were empty. Clearly outraged and disgusted, they decided to record and take the video online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video quickly went viral, gathering significant traction of over 2 million likes and 59k comments. People online were similarly appalled by whoever had done this misdeed, many even pointing fingers at Petsmart. If this wasn’t bad enough of a PR problem for Petsmart, people went on to share stories about their experience working there. Allegedly, after witnessing identical things depicted in the dumpster divers’ video, people swiftly quit their jobs.

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

It’s uncertain if Petsmart threw the fish out, but one can wonder. Nor can anyone verify if the people who shared their experience with Petsmart are telling the truth. But it’s safe to say that it’s not looking great for Petsmart.

However, it’s not the first time that Petsmart’s name has been involved in controversy over animal mistreatment. According to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), Petsmart, among others, have been buying their animals from an unethical wholesale dealer. The supplier was raided and later charged with 14 different federal law violations. Not a spectacular record of treating animals right, to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Random Retail (not the actual photo)

Although over 10 million animals are abused per year in the United States, there are countries that have strict animal protection laws in place too. The safest countries for animals are considered to be Austria, Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. All of the aforementioned countries score high on the animal rights protection index as they ensure animal welfare.

A good example of such laws in action took place in the United Kingdom. A 29-year-old man was jailed for 9 months, as well as banned from ever keeping any animals again, after horrendously mistreating his dog. Thankfully, the pet was saved, and the man was punished.

What do you think about the story? What would you do if you stumbled upon a similar finding? Let us know in the comments below.

You can watch the whole video below:

Netizens share their experience working in Petsmart and similar stories

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon