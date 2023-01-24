Malicious Compliance: Factory Fires Employee, But They Take Essential Software With Them

Factory worker and Reddit user Wintertodt really liked their job. So much so that they even produced a program to optimize the machinery in their free time. Everything was going great. But after their boss was replaced, the new chief decided to reorganize the place and as a result, Wintertodt got laid off.

Leaving the company, they asked the higher-ups to compensate them for the program that they have developed since it turned out to be an essential part of the business. However, the request was denied and Wintertodt was shown to the door instead.

Later, the managers realized that the program wasn’t fully automatic and, in fact, required someone to look after it. Since Wintertodt hadn’t trained anyone, they were the only one who could do it. Still, the worker and their former employer couldn’t come to an agreement on how to proceed.

Wintertodt has made a post on the subreddit 'Malicious Compliance.'

As the story went viral, the original poster (OP) shared more information on what happened in the comments

People who have been in similar situations also shared their experiences

And the whole thing received plenty of reactions