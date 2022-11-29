Employee Takes Documents That They Created For Their Employer After Quitting, Receives Mixed Reactions Online
A few days ago, a TikToker who goes on the platform by the nickname Queerbigan uploaded a video that has ignited a debate among its users on the employer-employee relationship.
In the clip, they explain why they felt unappreciated and say that it ultimately led to quitting. However, Queerbigan also admits that they took everything they produced at work, making the company go after them via phone. (To which they responded by making the matter public.)
As the TikTok gained traction, some viewers criticized the move and suggested that Queerbigan has opened themselves to legal liability, while others are certain that the predatory business got what it deserved.
This TikToker just made the brave decision to quit their job
Image credits: _queerbigan
But they also took everything they produced for the company with them
The video in which they explain the situation immediately went viral
@_queerbigan like bro do not disrespect one of the key reasons you even hit production goals and get five star reviews! #greenscreen #officemanagement #assistantlife #quittingmyjob ♬ original sound – queerbigan
Image credits: _queerbigan
Get a big black marker and heavily redact those puppies. You need to read your new hire paperwork very carefully. Most companies put in the contracts that anything produced while you work for them is company property. It covers them in case they fire anyone or have someone leave with a grudge. Also, how long did you work for the company? If you expected pay title promotions from working a couple of years, that's not how the business industry works. Were these other people that got money and titles your bosses/managers or were they new hires? Need more info.....
Get a big black marker and heavily redact those puppies. You need to read your new hire paperwork very carefully. Most companies put in the contracts that anything produced while you work for them is company property. It covers them in case they fire anyone or have someone leave with a grudge. Also, how long did you work for the company? If you expected pay title promotions from working a couple of years, that's not how the business industry works. Were these other people that got money and titles your bosses/managers or were they new hires? Need more info.....