Employee Takes Documents That They Created For Their Employer After Quitting, Receives Mixed Reactions Online
Work

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

A few days ago, a TikToker who goes on the platform by the nickname Queerbigan uploaded a video that has ignited a debate among its users on the employer-employee relationship.

In the clip, they explain why they felt unappreciated and say that it ultimately led to quitting. However, Queerbigan also admits that they took everything they produced at work, making the company go after them via phone. (To which they responded by making the matter public.)

As the TikTok gained traction, some viewers criticized the move and suggested that Queerbigan has opened themselves to legal liability, while others are certain that the predatory business got what it deserved.

This TikToker just made the brave decision to quit their job

Image credits: _queerbigan

But they also took everything they produced for the company with them

The video in which they explain the situation immediately went viral

@_queerbigan like bro do not disrespect one of the key reasons you even hit production goals and get five star reviews! #greenscreen #officemanagement #assistantlife #quittingmyjob ♬ original sound – queerbigan

Image credits: _queerbigan

And many people are criticizing them for “stealing intellectual property”

But some support them for sticking it to the man

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Carol Emory
Carol Emory
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Get a big black marker and heavily redact those puppies. You need to read your new hire paperwork very carefully. Most companies put in the contracts that anything produced while you work for them is company property. It covers them in case they fire anyone or have someone leave with a grudge. Also, how long did you work for the company? If you expected pay title promotions from working a couple of years, that's not how the business industry works. Were these other people that got money and titles your bosses/managers or were they new hires? Need more info.....

Also on Bored Panda