22 Classic Quotes, 22 Missing Words: See How Many You Can Remember By Filling In The Blanks

You know those quotes that just live in your brain rent-free? Some of the quotes are so stuck in our heads that we could even finish them in our sleep. Well, now is your chance to prove it with this challenge!

You’ll get 22 well-known quotes from movies, songs, speeches, or even historical events. Your job here is to type the missing word into each of these quotes.

Let’s see how many you can actually finish! ✍️

Image credits: Matej