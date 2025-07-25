Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Are You As Smart As IMDb?”: Finish These 35 Famous Movie Titles From Memory
Young man from Slumdog Millionaire movie with a neon sign prompting to finish movie titles from memory quiz.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Are You As Smart As IMDb?”: Finish These 35 Famous Movie Titles From Memory

You know that feeling when a movie title’s stuck in your brain, but you just can’t quite name it? You remember the plot, the actors, maybe even the soundtrack – but the name? Total blank. This quiz is full of moments like that. You’ll get 35 well-known movie titles with one word missing. Your job is very simple – type in the right one.

Let’s see how many you can actually remember! 🎬⌨️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Close-up of vintage movie VHS tapes on a shelf, highlighting famous movie titles for IMDb memory challenge fans.

    Image credits: Lucas Pezeta

    Progress:

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Thanks! Check out the results:

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Super easy but might have been a bit more challenging without the movie backgrounds.

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    33/35. I failed 'The Sound of Music". Why? In Spain it is titled "Sonrisas y Lagrimas" (smiles and tears). Some translators got a bit creative, like "Die Hard" -> "La Jungla de Cristal" (the glass jungle). 99,99% movies have an accurate translation in spanish, tho.

