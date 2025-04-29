“Double The Points”: 14 Pairs Of Images With Hard-To-Spot Differences For You To Find
At first glance, they look the same. But take another look, and something’s off. Sound familiar? You’ve probably done this kind of thing before – two nearly identical images, a few changes, and the challenge of spotting what’s different.
That’s exactly what this quiz is about. You’ll get 14 image pairs, and each one has a few little changes hiding in plain sight.
Fair warning though — this one’s harder than it looks. Some of the differences are pretty hard to spot, so get ready for a bit of a challenge (and maybe even a little sweat). But all hard work is rewarded, this time with double the points!
Let’s see if you’re actually good at noticing those details! 🔍
Image credits: cottonbro studio
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 14
|
|
|
/ 14
|
Ridiculous - many of the pictures on the right are (at time of writing) are cut off!
Ridiculous - many of the pictures on the right are (at time of writing) are cut off!
28
2