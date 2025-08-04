Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Think You Know Movies?”: Only True Movie Buffs Can Spot The Character In Both Movies
Man in dark jacket standing outside with a suburban background next to neon sign reading movie duos trivia quiz.
Movies & tv

“Think You Know Movies?”: Only True Movie Buffs Can Spot The Character In Both Movies

If you know which of the given actor pairs starred in ‘The Avengers’ and you can spot which of the actors didn’t play in ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ this trivia is for you 🎬

In this challenge, you’ll be shown movie posters, actor images, and film combinations – and it is your task to figure out who starred in what. From animated voices to legendary duos, from classics to Oscar winners, this quiz will test your memory and Hollywood knowledge.

Are you ready to prove your smarts? Let’s start! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q5: in what way is Mia Wallace NOT a supporting character in Pulp Fiction?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q5: in what way is Mia Wallace NOT a supporting character in Pulp Fiction?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
