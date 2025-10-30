“Do You Remember The Ending?”: Test Your Movie Memory With 27 Iconic Final Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

The final scene of the movie has the power to make it or break it. It can provide the story with a clever twist, an emotional resolution, or leave you questioning the whole plot. Sometimes even all at once! Whichever it may be, chances are, the final scene is the one you’ll be thinking about when exiting the movie theater.

We provide you with 27 iconic movie endings, and you guess which movie they came from! Simple enough, right? Don’t worry, it’s not too heavy on spoilers, but keep in mind that you should’ve already seen these famed movies!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Camera screen showing a band performing outdoors at dusk, capturing an iconic final scene for movie memory test.

Share icon

Photo credits: Jean-Daniel Francoeur