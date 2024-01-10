Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Add post
“Am I The Jerk For Not Forgiving My Fiance For Missing The Birth Of Our Daughter?”
32 points
Couples, Relationships

“Am I The Jerk For Not Forgiving My Fiance For Missing The Birth Of Our Daughter?”

Childbirth isn’t just a physical process; it encompasses a wide range of emotions as well. So moms need all the support they can get.

But unfortunately for Reddit user Lost_Recommendation4, when she was expecting, her fiancé only made things worse.
The two of them had a huge fight over his female best friend, and it got so bad that the guy even forced her out of their home!

When he finally came back to his senses, however, the woman started doubting if she could forgive him.

The support of healthcare professionals, family, and their partner is crucial to pregnant women

Image credits: William Fortunato (not the actual image)

But this mom-to-be had to give birth without her fiancé because he chose to be with his female best friend instead

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: Lost_Recommendation4

As her story went viral, the woman provided more information on the ordeal

People were baffled by her partner’s decisions

Everyone supported her plan to leave him

ESH

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just don't understand how people so easily make new humans with people they barely know and who have red flags all around.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
sukebind avatar
Flora Porter
Flora Porter
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stories like this make me despair, whether it's true or whether it's made up or exaggerated for drama and likes. If it is true, poor kid being brought into that.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The “he came to the hospital about 42 minutes later” was a little oddly specific.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
nifile9972 avatar
Nike Pancakes
Nike Pancakes
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe get to know the person you're with before you make a baby with them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
