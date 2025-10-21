Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Should Sue Her”: Woman Fired For Exposing Customer With No Underwear, Sparks Heated Debate
Woman with curly hair speaking in a casual indoor setting about customer exposure and firing controversy debate.
Social Issues, Society

“He Should Sue Her”: Woman Fired For Exposing Customer With No Underwear, Sparks Heated Debate

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

A delivery driver for the American food delivery company DoorDash had her account suspended and was fired after reporting an alleged s**ual assault incident at work.

Livie Rose Henderson, who goes by @irlmonsterhighdoll on TikTok, said she was unexpectedly banned from the platform after a male customer indecently exposed himself to her.

Highlights
  • Livie Rose Henderson, a DoorDash driver, was fired after exposing a man who received a delivery with his pants pulled down.
  • The woman claimed that her account was deactivated without an explanation from the company.
  • DoorDash confirmed that they had deactivated the male customer’s account and fired Henderson.

She claimed that on October 12, she arrived at the customer’s residence to make a contactless delivery. Henderson noticed that his door was “wide open” with the lights on, so she saw the man lying “asleep” on his couch with his pants and underwear pulled down to his ankles.

RELATED:

    A DoorDash delivery driver, Livie Rose Henderson, was fired after reporting an alleged assault incident

    Woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate over rights and workplace actions.

    Woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate over rights and workplace actions.

    Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Henderson posted a video as proof. The since-deleted clip showed a man lying on his sofa with the door open and his pants and underwear pulled down.

    The New Yorker told her followers that she had posted about the alleged assault several times, but TikTok repeatedly took down her videos.

    Henderson said a male customer indecently exposed himself during a contactless delivery

    Young woman with curly hair sharing her story about being fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

    Young woman with curly hair sharing her story about being fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

    Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

    Woman with curly hair speaking in a video, addressing voyeurism and exhibitionism in a heated debate about firing.

    Woman with curly hair speaking in a video, addressing voyeurism and exhibitionism in a heated debate about firing.

    Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said she had reported the customer to DoorDash and he was subsequently banned from the platform.

    However, Henderson’s account was also deactivated two days after she reported the incident.

    “I’ve just lost my job, and they won’t tell me why,” she said. “I’ve lost my job, my only way to pay my bills and make a living. I’ve also gotten assaulted, and the police are doing nothing to help me.”

    @irlmonsterhighdoll Replying to @lysh1468 ♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

    The woman claimed that the company is supposed to send terminated workers an email explaining the reason for their accounts being deactivated, along with a link to an appeal, but she never received such an email.

    Still, she filed an appeal without knowing why she had been removed from the platform.

    “I didn’t even know what to explain in it because I don’t know what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is,” Henderson said.

    The food delivery worker posted a video of the scene on TikTok, which later got taken down

    Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, speaking passionately about injustice and police inaction.

    Woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, speaking passionately about injustice and police inaction.

    Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

    The content creator claimed that her appeal was denied shortly after she submitted it. She said she contacted the company multiple times seeking clarity about the decision but was never given an explanation. 

    A support agent she spoke with gave her access to her DoorDash debit card, allowing her to retrieve her earnings.

    After reporting the customer to DoorDash, Henderson claimed her account was deactivated without explanation

    @irlmonsterhighdollUpdate: I submitted my appeal but I didn’t even know what to explain in it because idk what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is. They said they will respond within 7-10 business days. I contacted a third support agent who gave me a way to log into my doordash debit card account so I have access to those funds for now thankfully. It sucks cuz aside from everything I didn’t mind doordashing. It was a decent experience. 🤷‍♀♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

    DoorDash addressed the incident in a statement released on October 16 on social media, saying the company “never deactivates someone” for reporting s*xual assault, harassment, or abuse.

    “We take these reports incredibly seriously and work closely with law enforcement to investigate and support those affected,” DoorDash stated.

    After Henderson reported the situation that made her feel “unsafe,” DoorDash said it launched an investigation into the case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The company clarified that it had fired Henderson because she posted a video showing the customer inside his residence and publicly disclosed his personal details, which constituted a “clear violation” of its policies.

    Tweet discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer without underwear, sparking a heated debate about privacy and victim culture.

    Tweet discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer without underwear, sparking a heated debate about privacy and victim culture.

    Image credits: We_are_the_wall

    Image credits: jacobco50793392

    DoorDash also confirmed that the customer’s account had been deactivated and that Henderson had been given “full access” to her earnings.

    The statement concluded, “We know these are sensitive situations, and we want every Dasher to know: if you ever feel unsafe or experience something concerning, come to us. We’re here to listen, act, and support.”

    @irlmonsterhighdoll♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

    Social media reaction to woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate on privacy and consequences.

    Social media reaction to woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate on privacy and consequences.

    Image credits: spoton66

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet debating harassment and indecent exposure involving a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear.

    Screenshot of a tweet debating harassment and indecent exposure involving a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear.

    Image credits: grahshortnsweet

    In a follow-up video, Henderson claimed that the company finally sent her an official email explaining why she had been fired at the same time it released the public statement, so she learned the news on social media just like everyone else.

    She also shared that a police officer later came to her home to ask if she wanted to press charges against the individual, which she agreed to do. However, upon further review of the video, officers informed her that she had no case, given that the man was inside his own residence and not in public.

    “I’ve just lost my job, and they won’t tell me why,” she said

    @irlmonsterhighdoll backup account is @via von dutch ♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

    Young woman with curly hair sharing her story about being fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

    Young woman with curly hair sharing her story about being fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

    Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

    @irlmonsterhighdoll backup is @via von dutch ♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

    @irlmonsterhighdoll♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

    Henderson argued that the man’s behavior still constituted a case of exhibitionism, as he had his front door open and lights on, allowing any passerby to see him.

    She noted that the man had ample time to cover up between placing his order and receiving his delivery, suggesting that he had exposed himself to her intentionally.

    “That was something against my own will,” Henderson said of seeing the customer with his pants and underwear down.

    DoorDash later released a statement addressing the case

    Image credits: doordash

    “That man lives in a duplex. If I wasn’t the target, you still shouldn’t be whacking it off, whether you’re drunk or under the influence of any substances, with your door wide open.”

    She added that anybody could have walked out of the apartment or passed by his house and see him undressed, including a child.

    “Anybody walking by on the sidewalk and getting a glance would be a victim.”

    Henderson’s case sparked mixed reactions on social media

    Image credits: katseyeQT

    Image credits: ProphetessParis

    Image credits: ScigNephew

    Image credits: Mascaray_

    Tweet discussing a woman fired after exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate on handling the situation.

    Tweet discussing a woman fired after exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate on handling the situation.

    Image credits: Haabehorla

    Image credits: iammonmond

    Tweet showing heated debate about woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking legal and social controversy online.

    Tweet showing heated debate about woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking legal and social controversy online.

    Image credits: FujishiroOtoneR

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

    Image credits: LePoolofDeath

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate.

    Image credits: viktorg475

    Screenshot of a tweet by Airrstarr with a comment about people being naturally mad and dropping food to leave.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Airrstarr with a comment about people being naturally mad and dropping food to leave.

    Image credits: Airrstarr

    Tweet discussing debate on woman fired after exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated reactions online.

    Tweet discussing debate on woman fired after exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated reactions online.

    Image credits: ShirtxX

    Image credits: sparkle_akoga

    Tweet criticizing woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking debate about whether he should sue her.

    Tweet criticizing woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking debate about whether he should sue her.

    Image credits: Joel_Simpson

    Image credits: Caesarinny

    Tweet from Don Cheadle questioning why a door is open with the lights on, related to woman fired for exposing customer.

    Tweet from Don Cheadle questioning why a door is open with the lights on, related to woman fired for exposing customer.

    Image credits: carelessindiv

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    8

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andrewrichardson avatar
    AndyR
    AndyR
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She films someone who is naked in their own home without their consent. That's straight up voyeurism.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a delivery driver, she should have left the food at the door, took her photo of the food and left. Maybe yelled in that the food was ready, but not gone inside, take his picture, and post it on social media. Maybe if you wanted him to get his account suspended, you could’ve snapped a quick pic from the doorway to show DoorDash that he was a perv, but not put it up on TikTok. Maybe she could get a job doing Uber eats or Instacart

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    andrewrichardson avatar
    AndyR
    AndyR
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She films someone who is naked in their own home without their consent. That's straight up voyeurism.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rebeccakienzle avatar
    Rebecca Joan
    Rebecca Joan
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a delivery driver, she should have left the food at the door, took her photo of the food and left. Maybe yelled in that the food was ready, but not gone inside, take his picture, and post it on social media. Maybe if you wanted him to get his account suspended, you could’ve snapped a quick pic from the doorway to show DoorDash that he was a perv, but not put it up on TikTok. Maybe she could get a job doing Uber eats or Instacart

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT