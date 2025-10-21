“He Should Sue Her”: Woman Fired For Exposing Customer With No Underwear, Sparks Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

A delivery driver for the American food delivery company DoorDash had her account suspended and was fired after reporting an alleged s**ual assault incident at work.

Livie Rose Henderson, who goes by @irlmonsterhighdoll on TikTok, said she was unexpectedly banned from the platform after a male customer indecently exposed himself to her.

Highlights Livie Rose Henderson, a DoorDash driver, was fired after exposing a man who received a delivery with his pants pulled down.

The woman claimed that her account was deactivated without an explanation from the company.

DoorDash confirmed that they had deactivated the male customer’s account and fired Henderson.

She claimed that on October 12, she arrived at the customer’s residence to make a contactless delivery. Henderson noticed that his door was “wide open” with the lights on, so she saw the man lying “asleep” on his couch with his pants and underwear pulled down to his ankles.

A DoorDash delivery driver, Livie Rose Henderson, was fired after reporting an alleged assault incident

Woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate over rights and workplace actions.

Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

She was only supposed to drop the food and leave , filmed him half-naked while he was asleep, got his DoorDash account blocked, and now accuses him of sexual assault https://t.co/2ArDPbvghepic.twitter.com/KIcdyI1dBF — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) October 20, 2025

Henderson posted a video as proof. The since-deleted clip showed a man lying on his sofa with the door open and his pants and underwear pulled down.

The New Yorker told her followers that she had posted about the alleged assault several times, but TikTok repeatedly took down her videos.

Henderson said a male customer indecently exposed himself during a contactless delivery

Young woman with curly hair sharing her story about being fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

Woman with curly hair speaking in a video, addressing voyeurism and exhibitionism in a heated debate about firing.

Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

She said she had reported the customer to DoorDash and he was subsequently banned from the platform.

However, Henderson’s account was also deactivated two days after she reported the incident.

“I’ve just lost my job, and they won’t tell me why,” she said. “I’ve lost my job, my only way to pay my bills and make a living. I’ve also gotten assaulted, and the police are doing nothing to help me.”

The woman claimed that the company is supposed to send terminated workers an email explaining the reason for their accounts being deactivated, along with a link to an appeal, but she never received such an email.

Still, she filed an appeal without knowing why she had been removed from the platform.

“I didn’t even know what to explain in it because I don’t know what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is,” Henderson said.

The food delivery worker posted a video of the scene on TikTok, which later got taken down

Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

Woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, speaking passionately about injustice and police inaction.

Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

The content creator claimed that her appeal was denied shortly after she submitted it. She said she contacted the company multiple times seeking clarity about the decision but was never given an explanation.

A support agent she spoke with gave her access to her DoorDash debit card, allowing her to retrieve her earnings.

After reporting the customer to DoorDash, Henderson claimed her account was deactivated without explanation

@irlmonsterhighdoll Update: I submitted my appeal but I didn’t even know what to explain in it because idk what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is. They said they will respond within 7-10 business days. I contacted a third support agent who gave me a way to log into my doordash debit card account so I have access to those funds for now thankfully. It sucks cuz aside from everything I didn’t mind doordashing. It was a decent experience. 🤷‍♀ ♬ original sound – irlmonsterhighdoll

DoorDash addressed the incident in a statement released on October 16 on social media, saying the company “never deactivates someone” for reporting s*xual assault, harassment, or abuse.

“We take these reports incredibly seriously and work closely with law enforcement to investigate and support those affected,” DoorDash stated.

After Henderson reported the situation that made her feel “unsafe,” DoorDash said it launched an investigation into the case.

The company clarified that it had fired Henderson because she posted a video showing the customer inside his residence and publicly disclosed his personal details, which constituted a “clear violation” of its policies.

Tweet discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer without underwear, sparking a heated debate about privacy and victim culture.

Image credits: We_are_the_wall

Image credits: jacobco50793392

DoorDash also confirmed that the customer’s account had been deactivated and that Henderson had been given “full access” to her earnings.

The statement concluded, “We know these are sensitive situations, and we want every Dasher to know: if you ever feel unsafe or experience something concerning, come to us. We’re here to listen, act, and support.”

Social media reaction to woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate on privacy and consequences.

Image credits: spoton66

Screenshot of a tweet debating harassment and indecent exposure involving a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear.

Image credits: grahshortnsweet

In a follow-up video, Henderson claimed that the company finally sent her an official email explaining why she had been fired at the same time it released the public statement, so she learned the news on social media just like everyone else.

She also shared that a police officer later came to her home to ask if she wanted to press charges against the individual, which she agreed to do. However, upon further review of the video, officers informed her that she had no case, given that the man was inside his own residence and not in public.

“I’ve just lost my job, and they won’t tell me why,” she said

Young woman with curly hair sharing her story about being fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

Image credits: irlmonsterhighdoll

Henderson argued that the man’s behavior still constituted a case of exhibitionism, as he had his front door open and lights on, allowing any passerby to see him.

She noted that the man had ample time to cover up between placing his order and receiving his delivery, suggesting that he had exposed himself to her intentionally.

“That was something against my own will,” Henderson said of seeing the customer with his pants and underwear down.

DoorDash later released a statement addressing the case

Image credits: doordash

“That man lives in a duplex. If I wasn’t the target, you still shouldn’t be whacking it off, whether you’re drunk or under the influence of any substances, with your door wide open.”

She added that anybody could have walked out of the apartment or passed by his house and see him undressed, including a child.

“Anybody walking by on the sidewalk and getting a glance would be a victim.”



Henderson’s case sparked mixed reactions on social media

Image credits: katseyeQT

Image credits: ProphetessParis

Image credits: ScigNephew

Image credits: Mascaray_

Tweet discussing a woman fired after exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate on handling the situation.

Image credits: Haabehorla

Image credits: iammonmond

Tweet showing heated debate about woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking legal and social controversy online.

Image credits: FujishiroOtoneR

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking debate.

Image credits: LePoolofDeath

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman fired for exposing a customer with no underwear, sparking heated debate.

Image credits: viktorg475

Screenshot of a tweet by Airrstarr with a comment about people being naturally mad and dropping food to leave.

Image credits: Airrstarr

Tweet discussing debate on woman fired after exposing customer with no underwear, sparking heated reactions online.

Image credits: ShirtxX

Image credits: sparkle_akoga

Tweet criticizing woman fired for exposing customer with no underwear, sparking debate about whether he should sue her.

Image credits: Joel_Simpson

Image credits: Caesarinny

Tweet from Don Cheadle questioning why a door is open with the lights on, related to woman fired for exposing customer.

Image credits: carelessindiv