Rock Star Fatally Attacked In Prison Where He Was Serving 29 Years For Crimes Against Children

Disgraced Lostprophets front man, Ian Watkins, who was serving out close to three decades of prison time for preying on minors, was found in his cell with his throat cut.

Watkin’s offenses include the accumulation of 27 terabytes of illegal imagery and footage of his underage victims.

The former rocker was handed concurrent 14 and 15-year sentences in 2013 and had an additional 10 months tacked on in 2019 after prison authorities found a phone in his possession.

Highlights Watkins was serving nearly 30 years for child sex crimes and possession of 27TB of abuse images.

Police confirm two inmates have been arrested after Watkins was found with his throat cut.

The former rocker previously survived a 2023 prison attack that also targeted his neck.

Police have since indicated that they have identified the predator’s assailant.

Two men have been arrested for the slaying of Ian Watkins

Rock star performing on stage with microphone, known for serving prison time for crimes against children.

Image credits: Getty/Naki

The 48-year-old had been serving out his sentence at His Majesty’s Prison, Wakefield, in central England.

According to the local West Yorkshire Police’s website, the department was alerted to an incident involving the “assault of a prisoner.”

Emergency services were dispatched and found the individual deceased when they arrived.

The update stipulated that law enforcement has since apprehended two unnamed individuals for the crime, aged 25 and 43.

The shamed former musician’s slaying is considered the “most high-profile” of its kind

Mugshot of a rock star involved in prison attack while serving a sentence for crimes against children.

Image credits: South Wales Police

The BBC published claims that a knife was used in the attack, while another UK outlet, The Sun,reported that the singer’s throat had been slit.

It further noted that the facility has a reputation for ilk of criminals it houses and thus it earned the moniker “Monster House.”

Watkins’ slaying, meanwhile, has been dubbed the “most high-profile” of its kind “in a UK jail in living memory.”

It’s not the first time the former musician has been attacked.

An attack in 2023 also resulted in neck injuries

BREAKING: Ex-Lost Prophets singer Ian Watkins convicted pedophıle, has been kiIIed in prison. He was serving 29 years for his crimes. pic.twitter.com/PdiUdY0Yec — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) October 11, 2025

Rock star performing on stage in leather jacket, spotlight shining, related to fatal prison attack news.

Image credits: Gett/Andy Sheppard

In August 2023, the rocker had been stabbed and as a result, rushed to the hospital. The attack is reported to have involved three inmates, and tellingly, also left the rocker with wounds in his neck.

The incident transpired during an attempted prison siege that abated after a riot team deployed tear gas canisters.

Police van parked outside a building related to the fatal attack on a rock star serving prison time for crimes against children.

Image credits: BCC

The alleged reason for the uprising centered on the disgraced musician: there was unhappiness regarding his guitar lessons and his significantly younger girlfriend visiting him at the facility.

The illicit footage he had accumulated of his crimes amounted to 27 terabytes

Rock star performing on stage with microphone, related to prison attack and crimes against children case.

Image credits: Getty/Shirlaine Forrest

Watkins’ crimes ensured that he would spend 29 years and 10 months at the facility, with his right to appeal revoked.

He had been found guilty of numerous instances of child exploitation, attempted child exploitation, and accumulated so much evidence of his crimes that the digital storage it consumed outweighed that of the South Wales Police data storage which at the time employed just under 5,500 staffers.

In one instance, Watkins told a woman that he “owned” her and her baby.

Watkins was tech-savvy and able to keep investigators out of his data storage with encryption

Woman in purple coat speaking to reporters outside courthouse about rock star fatally attacked in prison case.

Image credits: Wales News Service

Officials initially struggled to access Watkins’ data storage due to sophisticated encryption, but eventually cracked it.

“Clearly he was a man who used encryption tools. He was a man who went to some lengths to conceal what he was storing,” Detective Chief Inspector Peter Doyle observed during the trial.

Rock star posing with a young fan indoors wearing a blue Kidney Wales Foundation t-shirt.

Image credits: Wales News Service

“He went to some considerable lengths to try and hide his wrongdoing.”

“That takes some time to unravel and unfold but unravel it, we did. Which is why we are where we are today.”

Watkins pleaded guilty at the last minute and his lawyers pushed for leniency

Rock star with tattoos and black outfit posing indoors, linked to fatal prison attack and crimes against children case.

Image credits: Wales News Service

And even when police cracked his encryption Watkins clung to his claims of innocence until the last minute.

His lawyers claimed that this was due to a bad memory damaged by the rocker’s penchant for mind-bending chemicals.

When Watkins eventually pleaded guilty to 13 charges, presiding Judge Rodney Jameson KC observed a “complete lack of remorse” in his demeanor and accused him of being a “corrupting influence.”

Woman with long red hair and sunglasses holding a stack of documents, related to rock star prison attack case.

Image credits: Wales News Service

The latter stemmed from gaining the approval of the mothers of his victims to perpetrate his evil intentions.

“This case breaks new ground. Any decent person… will experience shock, revulsion and incredulity.”

The child predator is said to have victimized people around the world

Rock star with dark hair and tattoos singing into a microphone during a live performance on stage.

Image credits: Getty/Ian Gavan

During their investigation law enforcement is reported to have interviewed foreign nationals, per the Daily Mail.

And even with the formidable litigable evidence, Doyle still believed that Watkins had more victims.

Netizens have no sympathy for the predator

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the fatal attack of a rock star serving prison time for crimes against children.

Image credits: ARABIANVID

Image credits: boatgirl3

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a rock star fatally attacked in prison where he was serving a long sentence for crimes against children.

Image credits: GandalfObiewan

Tweet criticizing justice system after rock star fatally attacked in prison serving sentence for crimes against children.

Image credits: AureliusGrndl72

Tweet discussing the rock star fatally attacked in prison where he was serving time for crimes against children.

Image credits: LoPassFilter28

Tweet from I Love Peetza expressing harsh opinion about attack on rock star fatally attacked in prison for crimes against children.

Image credits: Ilovepeetza

Image credits: supercalifrag33

Image credits: sandieasch

Tweet from Generous Farmer discussing prisoners delivering more justice than the justice system in prison violence cases.

Image credits: generousfarm

Tweet from Queen Katerina replying about prison ethics mentioning crimes against children, related to a rock star fatally attacked in prison.

Image credits: QueenDarbyy

Social media post reacting to rock star fatally attacked in prison for crimes against children.

Image credits: FlopsyPickle

Tweet from Mila C about a dark ending involving a rock star fatally attacked in prison for crimes against children.

Image credits: JenniferPo45708

Tweet discussing a rock star fatally attacked in prison while serving time for crimes against children, questioning prison security.

Image credits: s_ffron7

Tweet discussing the complexities of justice and violence in custody involving a rock star fatally attacked in prison.

Image credits: Alimamansari_

Tweet criticizing a prisoner, referencing a rock star fatally attacked in prison serving a long sentence for crimes against children.

Image credits: AndrewCont61031

Social media comment on rock star fatally attacked in prison where he was serving 29 years for crimes against children.

Image credits: ptvloossemble

Social media reaction to rock star fatally attacked in prison serving 29 years for crimes against children.

Image credits: JoeRegularAU

Mugshot of a rock star inmate serving 29 years for crimes against children, attacked fatally in prison.

