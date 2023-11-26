16-Year-Old Bullies A Kid For Being Poor, So Her Stepdad Takes Away All Her “Luxuries”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullying statistics are awfully sad. According to them, one in five children in the US is bullied and one in three has experienced harassment online.

The effects of it are dangerous. Kids that experience bullying often skip school, letting their grades deteriorate. But that’s, of course, not the worst of it. Bullying can lead to bad habits such as drinking and smoking, and also serious mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. In other words, it can be detrimental to a child’s future.

Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to remedy the situation. However, we should still try to make things better.

The following story is about a dad who found out that his step-daughter was a bully and decided to teach her a lesson. However, his wife thinks he’s going a bit too far. Scroll down below to read and judge it for yourself.

Bullying is a common occurrence at schools. However, that doesn’t make this behavior acceptable in the slightest

Image source: YuriArcursPeopleimages

When this father found out his step-daughter was a bully, he knew exactly how to teach her a lesson

Image crdits: Iakobchuk

Image credits: varyapigu

Image credits: LearningParenting215

The discipline method the parents chose was appropriate

Image credits: Monstera Production

When it comes to disciplining bullies, especially when they are teens, it can be hard to think of a right way to do it. After all, you do not want them to suffer, you are just trying to teach them a lesson.

Experts believe that meaningful or logical consequences is the best approach to deal with behavioral issues. In this case, the girl felt entitled and had too many privileges. Taking them away showed that her behavior wasn’t tolerable. In addition, she had to apologize to the student and do community service at school. All this should have helped her learn her lesson.

It does seem that the stepfather might be taking things too far

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska

While the intentions of the step-dad are good, he might not get the result he is wanting. Taking away privileges is a good way to discipline, but doing so with so many things and for an unlimited amount of time might be too much. It may lead to a lot of resentment. This way, instead of learning a valuable lesson, the teen might focus on the dad being awful to her for way too long.

It also seems that the dad doesn’t trust that his step-daughter has changed. He does not mention sitting down and talking about how everything has been going, whether her perspective has changed. The communication line between them has closed and, when that’s the case, there’s no growth happening on the teen’s side.

Many people in the comments believed that the man’s actions were correct

Some, though, were not so convinced by his parenting methods