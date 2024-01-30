Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Makes Adult Daughter Do All The Chores Because She’s Not Paying Him Rent, Sparks Debate
Family, Relationships

Dad Makes Adult Daughter Do All The Chores Because She’s Not Paying Him Rent, Sparks Debate

It’s not easy to make it in this economy as a young adult. Especially on your own.

Soaring rent prices, student loan debt, increasing cost of living, and other challenges demand strategic planning and, in many cases, help from others.

However, father and Reddit user NoDivide4576 thinks instilling resilience in his daughter is more important than accommodating her now that she is of age.

The man took to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ to explain his stance, but, to his surprise, many disagreed, sparking a heated debate on parenting, responsibilities, and support.

A father insists on his daughter taking care of his home in exchange for rent-free living

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

But many people believe that he’s being too strict

Image credits: Unseen Studio / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freestocks / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: NoDivide4576

While the practice is widespread, living with your parents is still frowned upon

In many places, multigenerational living has been on the rise in recent decades.

For example, as Americans cope with rising student debt and housing costs, a quarter of U.S. adults ages 25 to 34 resided in a multigenerational family household in 2021, up from 9% in 1971.

The growth has been especially pronounced among those without a college degree. Multigenerational living has tripled among this group, compared with doubling among young adults with at least a bachelor’s degree.

(In 1971, the prevalence of multigenerational living among young adults was similar regardless of educational attainment, but by 2021, 31% of young adults who had not finished college were in a multigenerational arrangement – almost double the share of their peers who had completed at least a bachelor’s degree (16%).)

As was the case with this Reddit story, financial issues are a major reason why adults live in multigenerational households — young adults who have not completed at least a bachelor’s degree tend to earn substantially less than those who have, if they even get the opportunity to work.

And while over a third of Americans (36%) say that more young adults living with their parents is bad for society (only 16% claim it’s good), young adults in much of Europe are even more likely than their U.S. counterparts to live in their parents’ home.

In 24 European countries studied, more than one in three adults ages 18 to 34 were staying at their folks’. That includes more than seven in ten in Croatia (77%), Greece (73%), Portugal (72%), Serbia (71%), and Italy (71%).

Moving out and living on your own is often seen as a marker of adulthood, but what to do when you’ve been dealt a bad hand, with pandemic lockdowns, inflation, soaring student debt levels, and a shaky job market?

Temporary staying behind — living with your parents and saving up — is what many young adults need to get ahead.

As his post went viral, the father clarified a few things

Still, he was condemned by virtually everyone who read his story

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Cook and clean. Not a few meals a week but a whole household and cooking. Yes, he is the A Hole. Give her some slack ffs. He doesn't want to pay for a housekeeper and a babysitter as well. I bet he's at work when the young boys come home from school so she has to babysit as well. A Hole is too nice but other words I want to use will get me banned. grrrrrrrrrr

