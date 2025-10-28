Beyoncé Fans Have Wild Reactions After Her Daughter, Blue Ivy, Turns Heads In Pink Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, made a rare appearance at the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, supporting her grandmother Tina Knowles, who was being honored with a philanthropy award.

A selfie shared on social media captured the duo’s close bond and reminded fans how quickly time has flown. Some netizens, however, expressed concerns that Blue Ivy may be growing up way too fast.

Highlights Blue Ivy Carter, 13, attended the 27th Annual Angel Ball with her grandmother, Tina Knowles.

The teen looked radiant in a pink dress as she supported Tina, who received a philanthropy award.

Tina has praised her granddaughter’s hard work and humility, calling her “a good person.”

Blue Ivy’s rare public appearance caught a lot of attention on social media

Image credits: beyonce

Beyoncé shared a photo from her daughter’s and mother’s night on Instagram with her 309 million followers. “Congrats Mom on your philanthropy award at the Angel Ball tonight (heart emoji),” the Crazy in Love singer wrote.

The post immediately lit up social media, as fans marveled at Blue Ivy’s resemblance to her superstar mother. “Blue is really Beyoncé’s doppelgänger,” one of Beyonce’s Instagram followers wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

In the photo, Blue Ivy shone in a shiny pink dress paired with a diamond choker and a feathery shawl. Her soft smile and confident pose drew praise from fans, many of whom have watched her grow up under the spotlight.

Tina Knowles also shared the same selfie on her own Instagram, writing, “With my Beautiful Blue at the Angel Ball tonight.” Tina also posted a quick video of her and Blue leaving the event, surrounded by security as cameras flashed around them, according to People magazine.

Image credits: beyonce

Netizens shared concerns about Blue’s otherwise adult look, with some noting that the Angel Ball is not really an event for children. “Why would a 13-year-old child be at grown folks event? Can every celebrity bring their children to this event?” One commenter wrote.

Another stated, “She’s growing up too fast—being exposed to so much, too soon.” “Why are they rushing her age?” another asked.

Image credits: S-STUDIO

Others, however, praised Blue for following in the footsteps of her mom. “We watched her come into this world, and now we get to watch her dominate it. I love this. I love this. I love this,” one commenter noted.

Image credits: beyonce

This is not the first time that Blue Ivy’s mature look and activities have caught the ire of netizens. When Blue made an appearance onstage at the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour, critics argued that she was too young to perform onstage with her mom.

Image credits: beyonce

Some even called her a “nepo child groomed by her mother.”

During the 2025 Grammys, Blue Ivy’s strapless ball gown also drew criticism, with some calling it “dress was way too mature for a child to be wearing.”

Tina Knowles has praised Blue Ivy’s work ethic and character

Image credits: S-STUDIO

Just days before the gala, Knowles spoke about her granddaughter on Sherri, where she couldn’t help but gush about Blue Ivy’s grace under pressure.

The teenager famously performed alongside her mom on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, dancing before crowds of more than 70,000 fans per night. She even performed with her mom as a dancer for the NFL Christmas Day halftime show.

Image credits: beyonce

According to her grandmother, she handled it like a pro. “Because you have to be taught that. Kids don’t learn it from just accident,” Knowles explained.

“You have to say to them, ‘It’s more important to be a good person.’ And that you got to work for what you get. Nobody’s going to just hand it to you because you are somebody’s daughter or because they like you. You have to work hard.”

Image credits: fiercegifs

That lesson seems to have taken root early. Blue Ivy has been steadily building her artistic résumé, lending her voice to Beyoncé’s 2019 track “Brown Skin Girl” and even appearing in Mufasa: The Lion King.

Tina Knowles stated that Blue Ivy has always had an interest in dancing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

While many fans only discovered Blue Ivy’s stage presence during her mom’s recent tours, Tina Knowles stated that her granddaughter has always had a passion for performing.

Back in August, she shared a throwback video of a five-year-old Blue dancing at the baby shower for twins Rumi and Sir.

Image credits: S-STUDIO

“Just came across this on IG so cute my Blue Blue breaking it down,” Knowles wrote at the time. “This was at the twins’ baby shower and Blue was only five.. the steps were telling a story of the song (heart emoji) so Cute!!!”

In the video, the then-kindergartener could be seen spinning and moving with confidence, an apparent glimpse of the performer she would later become.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Blue Ivy’s recent photo with her grandma Tina Knowles on social media



