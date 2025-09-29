$1,207 Fundraiser For Homeless Nickelodeon Actor Ends With Street-Side Makeover
Fans of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide have finally been shown what became of the fundraiser organized in the name of Tylor Chase, the former child actor remembered for his role as Martin Qwerly.
Chase, now 36, was found living on the streets of Los Angeles by an influencer known as Lethal Lalli, real name Citlalli Wilson.
- Tylor Chase, remembered as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified, is living on the streets at 36.
- An influencer raised $1,207 for him and spent it on clothes and a street-side hair wash.
- The fundraiser was set up with the goal of providing Chase with housing, food, and a way to start over.
Wilson went viral after sharing the video of the actor, leaving fans of the show in tears after seeing what had become of the energetic Nickelodeon actor.
Now, the influencer uploaded a series of videos showing what she did with the $1,207 raised, getting both praise and criticism, with some seeing the act as nothing more than a street-side makeover that did little to address his deeper struggles.
Tylor Chase, the former Nickelodeon child actor currently living on the streets, received new clothes thanks to an influencer
Image credits: Nickelodeon
In the new video, Wilsoni walked her followers through the day she spent with Chase, stretching the $1,207 in donations across a handful of purchases.
The footage begins with her carrying bags of clothes, including jackets, pants, shoes, and a backpack, explaining that each item had been chosen with him in mind.
She framed the experience as an act of service, writing, “Today I spent all day giving him a refresh. It’s such a blessing for God to use me as a vessel to help bless someone.”
Image credits: TikTok/lethallalli
Before giving Chase the clothes, she stopped to wash the actor’s hair on the sidewalk, leaning over him with a plastic water bottle, lathering and rinsing in the open street.
From there, the video shows Chase receiving the bags of new clothing, visibly moved as he is handed each piece.
@lethallalli Replying to @Dual Zeus #tylorchase#nedsdeclassifiedschoolsurvivalguide#fyp#awareness#foryoupage♬ original sound – lethallalli
At one point he clasped his hands together and offered thanks, while Lalli and a friend encouraged him to unwrap the gifts.
“Thank you so much, these are so pretty,” he is heard saying.
The segment ends with photos of the trio together, smiling for the camera.
The fundraiser initially sought to provide Chase with housing, food, necessities, and resources to get back on his feet
Image credits: GoFundMe
The videos contained links to Chase’s fundraiser, despite Wilson disabling donations, locking the raised amount to the aforementioned $1,207.
The GoFundMe had promised more than just clothing and a street bath.
Image credits: IMDB
“This fundraiser is dedicated to helping him with safe housing, food, basic necessities, and the resources he needs to get back on his feet,” the campaign read.
“Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference in giving Tylor hope and stability as he works toward a brighter future.”
@12345biglee Spent the whole day getting him stuff and hung with him for a while #tylorchase#fypシ♬ Vlog – Soft boy
Yet videos show that the money largely went toward a “refresh.” In one clip, Lalli insisted she was fulfilling Chase’s wishes by buying boots, saying they were “exactly what he said he wanted.”
Image credits: TikTok/lethallalli
Despite the discrepancy between what donors were led to believe and what was ultimately delivered, Wilson’s supporters praised her for bringing the former child actor some dignity.
“The update I was waiting for! Thank you so much! You are blessed forever. I know he probably feels the love of everyone wanting to help and support him,” a user wrote.
A source close to Chase contacted the influencer, painting a disheartening picture of the actor’s mental state
@lethallalli Thank you guys so much I’m so grateful to be used as a vessel to help Tylor out 🙌 #foryoupage#awareness#nedsdeclassifiedschoolsurvivalguide#fyp @12345bigLee ♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer
As Bored Pandapreviously reported, someone close to Chase intervened, reaching out to Wilson privately to warn her about the former actor’s state.
Image credits: TikTok/lethallalli
“Yes, Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him,” the alleged message read.
“I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money or his meds by himself.
Image credits: Nickelodeon
Fans also pointed to his past YouTube content, where Chase openly discussed struggling with bipolar disorder. Some theorized he started to rely on illegal substances, with his financial situation spiraling out of control into homelessness.
For those who grew up with him on screen, the fundraiser’s conclusion has left mixed emotions.
“He was my first TV crush as a kid,” one fan admitted.
“That’s the problem in investing your childhood into acting and not getting a degree or taking up a trade,” another added.
25
0