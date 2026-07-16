Kim Kardashian Sparks Backlash After Sharing “Lake Life” Photos Following Her Grandma’s Passing: “No Soul”

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Kim Kardashian invoked the ire of her fans today (July 16) after posting cheerful photos from a family lake getaway shortly after her mother, Kris Jenner, announced the passing of Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

MJ, the longtime matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, passed away at 91. The news was announced by Kris in an emotional Instagram tribute describing her mother as the person who shaped the family’s values and remained at its center throughout her life.

Highlights Kim Kardashian posted vacation photos shortly after family matriarch Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon passed away at 91.

Fans criticized the timing, while others argued the post may have been scheduled.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Kim published an emotional tribute remembering MJ

Against that backdrop, some followers were taken aback when Kim’s next visible post featured sunny vacation photos accompanied by the caption “lake life.”

The images showed the 45-year-old posing on a boat with relatives, wearing swimwear and enjoying time on the water.

“Didn’t MJ just d*e and you are posting this? WOW,” a fan wrote.

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Fans took issue with Kim uploading vacation photos shortly after her grandmother’s passing

Image credits: kimkardashian

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Although the photographs may have been taken earlier, their publication so soon after the announcement created an immediate perception problem.

“Didn’t your grandma just pass?” another asked. “This couldn’t wait till the weekend?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Others left shorter messages asking Kim what had happened to her grandmother and why a vacation post had taken priority during such a painful moment.

The criticism focused less on the content of the photographs than on the order in which they appeared. To those followers, the joyful images felt out of place while Kris’s announcement was still circulating.

Image credits: kimkardashian

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However, another segment of the comments defended Kim and warned against treating social media as a live record of someone’s emotional state.

“Her posts are most likely scheduled in advance, and the same probably goes for her stories,” the commenter wrote. “A lot of public figures queue content days ahead of time. Let’s give her a little grace.”

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By then, however, the backlash had grown too loud for Kim’s PR team to ignore, forcing them to act quickly.

Kim published a tribute to MJ shortly after the backlash began

Image credits: kimkardashian

Roughly half an hour after the lake post began drawing criticism, Kim uploaded a separate carousel entirely dedicated to her grandmother.

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“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin,” Kim began alongside photographs showing them together throughout different stages of her life.

She credited MJ with teaching the family the importance of remaining close and said those values would continue through future generations.

“You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman,” Kardashian wrote.

Image credits: kimkardashian

The fashion mogul confirmed that the post had been scheduled and that her focus is on grieving the loss of her grandma and supporting her family.

“My heart is completely with my family right now,” she wrote.

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Image credits: kimkardashian

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MJ had owned Shannon & Company, a children’s boutique in San Diego. Kim said her grandmother gave her a first job at the store and taught her lessons about work ethic, confidence, and personal strength that remained with her as an adult.

Kim described MJ as someone who consistently supported her, defended her, and provided a place of safety.

“You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place,” she wrote. “You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us.”

Kim Kardashian addressed relatives who had passed away before MJ in her latest message

Image credits: kimkardashian

“I know you’re at peace now,” Kim continued. “Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me.”

The names referred to MJ’s late husband Harry Shannon, Kris’s sister Karen Houghton, who passed away in 2024, and Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

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Kim ended the message by telling MJ that she would remain part of her life and calling her “the best of us.

The carousel included childhood pictures, recent family photographs, and private memories of their relationship. One image showed a young Kim sitting beside her grandmother, while another captured MJ surrounded by Kris, Kim, and younger members of the family.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

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Kris had announced MJ’s passing earlier that day with her own collection of family photographs.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” the 70-year-old wrote. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.”

“My mom was the heart of our family,” she added.

MJ was the grandmother of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner

Image credits: krisjenner

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Kris said her mother had taught them to love their family fiercely, treat others with kindness, and show up for the people they cared about.

“She taught us that family is everything,” she wrote. “She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments.”

She also credited MJ with teaching her how to face difficult periods with resilience and faith.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kris thanked her mother for the sacrifices she had made and the advice she had shared. She said she would miss their daily conversations, along with her smile and laughter.

“Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us,” she wrote.

Image credits: kimkardashian

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Kris said MJ’s influence could be seen throughout the Kardashian-Jenner family and would continue through her children and grandchildren.

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us,” she continued. “There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”

She concluded by describing her heart as being “broken into a million pieces” and thanking MJ for giving her a happy childhood and a “beautiful blessed life.”

“Kim, not now.” The scheduled post became a PR headache

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