Fans Freak Out Over Sydney Sweeney’s “Jacked” Transformation For New Boxing Film

Sydney Sweeney stunned in new behind-the-scenes snaps where she was embodying boxing legend Christy Martin. Amid the highly anticipated biopic movie, Sydney treated her fans to photographs where she appeared “jacked” and “buff.” The high-in-demand actress revealed that she “immersed” herself in training.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (October 16), Sydney uploaded two photographs fully channeling the physicality of boxing legend Christy Martin on the set of the upcoming biopic.

With her curly hair, athletic build, and a red sleeveless boxing shirt, the Euphoria star seemingly mirrored Christy’s iconic look.

In the first image, Sydney showed herself flexing her arm, confidently displaying her strength.

Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Penske Media/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the second snap captured her standing in gray sweatpants and sneakers, reflecting the tough, no-nonsense style that defined Christy’s boxing persona.

“Well the [cat’s] out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes,” the 27-year-old actress wrote in the caption.

She continued: “So here’s a little [behind-the-scene] from my film [I’m] working on right now.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon.”

People quickly flocked to express their admiration, as an Instagram user commented: “Didn’t know Sydney was jacked like that.”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Someone wondered: “How did she get her arms?”

Shameless actor Cameron Monaghan wrote: “Knock ‘em dead, champ.”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Nickelodeon star Isabela Merced penned: “Oh I love this.”

A person wrote noted: “More like Shredney Sweeney.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Damn [the] transformation is amazing, she is something else.”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Sydney has long been outspoken about her background in combat sports. She told Deadline in May: “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old.

“I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body.

“Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Image credits: The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

She added: “Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

“I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

“I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful and emotional.”

Christy is an American former professional boxer. Competing from 1989 to 2012, she held the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009.

Image credits: Al Bello/Allsport/Getty Images

The athlete was the first female boxer elected to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016 and was also elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020, which was the first year that women were on the ballot.

The boxer’s life was marked by a near-fatal turn on November 23, 2010, when her husband, James V. Martin, viciously stabbed and shot her in their Apopka, Orange County, USA, home, leaving her for dead.

Despite the brutal attack, Christy survived, and James was arrested a week later after attempting to take his own life.

In 2012, James was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Now remarried to her former boxing rival Lisa Holewyne, Christy leads Christy Martin Promotions, a successful company organizing boxing events across the southern US.

“The film is about Christy as a young gay woman in small-town West Virginia in the 1990s,” David Michôd explained.

He further told Deadline: “She came from a relatively conservative family and wasn’t allowed to be who she was so she used boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage.

“She had to make some dangerous and fundamental compromises in her life, the most important of which was marrying an incredibly dangerous man.”

Sydney’s new snaps sparked excited reactions

