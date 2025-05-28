“Do You Think Like The Majority?”: Test Yourself With These 35 Family Feud Questions
Most quizzes test what you know. But this one’s a little different. It’s not about the correct answer – it’s about the most popular one.
We’ll give you 35 questions just like the ones from Family Feud. Your job is to guess not the smartest or weirdest answer – just the one most people went with.
Think you can match the crowd? Let’s find out! 🎯
Image credits: Fremantle
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 35
|
|
|
/ 35
|
Well, *I* feel like the stupidest wolf who ever lived XD
Who the hell did they ask ? 16/35 with commen sense answers.
Well, *I* feel like the stupidest wolf who ever lived XD
Who the hell did they ask ? 16/35 with commen sense answers.
21
3