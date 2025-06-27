ADVERTISEMENT

Never let the facts get in the way of a good story; or so some like to believe. We're living in a time that Pinocchio could only dream of—a world wide web of lies. People post sh*t online for likes and clout, hanging onto the hope that netizens will buy into it. And sometimes they do. But other times, the tales are so tall that they could easily topple over.

If you came here for the truth, you might be sorely disappointed. Today, we're showcasing a stash of blatant fibs we found on a page aptly called r/Lies. It's a small community but it has over 314,000 fake pics and posts that the members have come across online. And decided to shame.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most bizarre ones. Many are clearly meant to be funny. Some are so ridiculous you might not know whether to laugh or cry. And all are proof that nowadays, it really helps to take certain people's posts with pinch of salt because being gullible is going to get you nowhere.

Put your critical thinking caps on and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the pics that deserve to make someone's nose grow longer. We also explain (truthfully) why people lie, and you'll find that info between the images.

#1

My Cat Gave Birth To Nine Kittens

Fluffy cat lying on the floor near twelve shapes of animals made from its fur, highlighting internet lies humor.

No-Mess-74 Report

Judging from this list, it would seem that people go a bit overboard when it comes to "pics or it never happened." Some do it for sh*ts and giggles, some for clout, and others because they maybe (truly) believe their own made-up stories. While a funny fib can win you some likes, there are those that can backfire quite spectacularly.

Take a bakery owner called Kylie Allen, for example. She went viral in 2023, and not in the way she wanted. In April, Allen took to TikTok outing a rude customer who had complained about her sprinkle-covered rainbow cake. The customer fired back, insulting the "overpriced" and "ugly" rainbow cake. Instead of taking the baker's side, internet sleuths did a deep dive into her past posts.

In what's since become known as the CakeGate drama, Allen ended up taking the heat in her proverbial kitchen of fibs.
    #2

    I Met Ronaldo Today 🤩

    Two men smiling and giving thumbs up while posing indoors, illustrating people making fun of internet lies.

    koraodajbuke Report

    #3

    My Gym Progress. What Do You Guys Think?

    Two men shown side by side with exaggerated fitness transformation, humorously mocking internet lies about quick results.

    ChaosOfOrder24 Report

    It soon emerged that the feud between the baker and the customer had begun because of misleading photos on Allen’s website...

    Before another cake had time to rise, netizens were mocking Allen's creations in a series of videos that went viral on TikTok. But it didn't stop there... Many people followed up by giving the bakery negative reviews on Yelp. If you're unfamiliar with it, it's an online business review platform. 

    Allen cried foul and said the public's response went overboard. She claimed there was more to the story than meets the eye. But it was too late. Her reputation and bakery suffered. A few months later, she closed Kylie's Kakes down. And 'til now, she still gets taunted with the occasional “Got sprinkles?” comment.
    #4

    Took This Picture On Vacation 3 Weeks Ago

    View of rock formations on a beach through a cave opening under a blue sky, illustrating internet lies humor concept.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Such Incredible Dedication For The Role

    Absurd internet lies meme showing a desert sandworm humorously claiming Christian Bale gained 350,000 lbs for the role.

    mr___satan Report

    #6

    Built This In A Day

    Map focused on Rome, highlighting roads and boundaries, used in a discussion about internet lies and absurd claims.

    TheChikenestOfMen Report

    There's a whole science behind why people lie. And a guy called Dr. Paul Ekman has dedicated a fair amount of time delving into it. The influential psychologist is known as one of the world's best deception detection experts. And if the series Lie To Me comes to mind, yes, he apparently inspired it.

    After interviewing dozens of children and adults, Ekman came up with nine main reasons why people decide to lie. The most frequent one, he says, is to avoid being punished, whether for a purposeful misdeeds or honest mistakes.

    The second reason is to obtain a reward that is not otherwise readily obtainable. An example of this is falsely claiming work experience during a job interview to increase chances of hire, explained Ekman on his website.

    #7

    Interestingly, I Was Born Without A Thumb On My Right Hand

    Hand with five fingers extended casting a shadow on a plain wall, illustrating absurd internet lies humor.

    screaming_bagpipes Report

    #8

    How Do I Fix My Computer? I Was Using It And Then It Just Did This What Do I Do??

    Broken laptop split in puzzle-shaped halves on a workbench, humorously illustrating absurd internet lies concept.

    tobiasbarco666 Report

    #9

    I Can’t Believe It

    Tweet showing a humorous internet lie with a combined British and rainbow pride flag waving against a cloudy sky.

    Niratsirackod Report

    Then there are those who lie to to protect another person from being punished. Whether it's a coworker, a friend, family, or even a stranger. Number 4 on Ekman's list is lying to protect oneself from the threat of physical harm.

    "This is different from being punished, for the threat of harm is not for a misdeed," he explains. "An example would be a child who is home alone telling a stranger at the door that his father is asleep now and to come back later."

    Many online liars and influencers could fall into category 5. Those who tell tall tales to win the admiration of others. "Telling lies to increase your popularity can range from 'little white lies' to enhance a story being told to creating an entirely new (fabricated) persona," says the expert.
    #10

    This Has Actually Happened

    A woman smiling while holding a payment terminal showing an absurd internet lie about card declined for political views.

    GomeroKujo Report

    #11

    It's True

    Multiple images of frustrated women covering their faces with hands, illustrating internet lies humor with absurd humor.

    Wonderful_Tank784 Report

    #12

    The Doordash Delivery Guy Complained About Tip I Gave Him So I Trapped Him Within My Crystal

    Hand holding a glowing purple crystal with clothes arranged like a person on the ground, internet lies humor concept.

    Winter_Ad_9526 Report

    Ever told someone you already have plans, so that you can decline the invite to that get-together you're not in the mood for? You're not alone. This falls into number 6 on Ekman's list of reasons for lying. He says often, people make up stories to get out of an awkward social situation.

    "Examples of how telling lies can look when motivated by this are claiming to have a babysitter problem to get out of a dull party, or ending a telephone conversation by saying there is someone at the door," Ekman writes. But why did he have to out us like that?
    #13

    Autism 2 Coming April 27 2023 Only At Walmart

    Social media posts humorously mocking internet lies with a long line of people symbolizing absurd waits.

    Zakman360 Report

    #14

    Spent All Summer Painting This

    Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci, iconic artwork used to illustrate internet lies made fun by people online.

    squits420 Report

    #15

    Smoking Is Not Allowed!

    Man holding a vape with a person lying on the floor in a kitchen, showing absurd internet lies humor.

    Arab-102 Report

    Sometimes people lie purely to avoid embarrassment. "The child who claims the wet seat resulted from water spilling, not from wetting her pants, is an example if the child did not fear punishment, only embarrassment," says Ekman.

    And number 8 on the list is the lies that help us keep a low profile, or maintain privacy. "For example, the couple who claims to have eloped because the cost of a wedding was beyond their means when, in reality, they were avoiding the obligation to invite their families," the expert writes.
    #16

    Leopards Lay Eggs

    Leopard resting near three spotted eggs with a person pointing, illustrating hilariously absurd internet lies and funny animal myths.

    themajkisek Report

    #17

    Scientists Have Found The Boiling Point Of A Dog

    A fluffy white dog next to a spoonful of oatmeal that looks like a dog's face, illustrating internet lies humor.

    wherearef Report

    #18

    Got A Computer Virus. Am I F**ked?

    Humorous computer virus alert mocking internet lies with absurd self-deprecating message on a desktop screen.

    Bitter_Ad580 Report

    Lastly, you get liars who might be the worst of all, says Ekman. These people use deceit to exercise power over others. They control the information the target has. Much like a narcissist. "Famously embodied by Hitler, this is arguably the most dangerous motive for telling lies," reveals Ekman.

    Fortunately, the expert has also outlined ways to spot a liar. Just like lead character Dr. Cal Lightman does, in the series Lie To Me. And if you want a crash course, and a few tips and tricks, keep scrolling...
    #19

    15 Views In 2 Billion Years 😭🙏

    Eminem music video screenshot with humorous text making fun of absurd internet lies and low views.

    Atharva119 Report

    #20

    This Poor Child Has Brain Cancer…

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an absurd internet lie about cancer for comedic effect.

    Bitter_Ad580 Report

    #21

    My Cats Always Bother Me When Im On My Computer

    Four horseshoe crabs scattered on a laptop keyboard displaying music production software, illustrating internet lies humorously.

    Winter_Ad_9526 Report

    Ekman reveals that when looking for signs someone is lying, there are two clues to deceit you can reference: leakage, and deception clues. "When a liar mistakenly reveals the truth, we call it leakage," he writes. "When the liar’s behavior suggests he or she is lying without telling the truth, we call it a deception clue."

    Before trying to figure out whether someone is lying, you need to first establishing a “baseline,” or a behavior considered to be “normal” for the individual in question, says Ekman. "The basic process of behavioral deception detection then involves looking for clues that signal some kind of change or deviation from this baseline," he adds.
    #22

    Guys, My Cat Turned Blue. What Should I Do????

    Blue cat with yellow eyes lying on a bed, illustrating a humorous internet lies concept with absurd creativity.

    miros_love Report

    #23

    I'm Smarter Than Einstein

    Comparison meme humorously mocking internet lies by contrasting personal achievements with Einstein's traits and knowledge.

    Anyusername7294 Report

    #24

    Guys, I Touched This Weird Notebook Yesterday And This Idiot Keeps Appearing In Historical Photos. Any Help?

    Black and white photo of a man writing at a desk with a creepy character behind him illustrating internet lies humorously.

    theguyovathere Report

    Ekman says a facial expression, tone of voice, slip of the tongue, or certain types of gestures could leak the person's true thoughts or feelings, "as long as it’s measured against the baseline."

    But he adds that "while a deception clue can tell you if someone might be lying, it only answers the question of whether or not the person is lying; it does not reveal what is being concealed."

    Only leakage would do that, he reveals. "Often it does not matter. When the question is whether or not a person is lying, rather than what is being concealed, a deception clue is good enough. Leakage is not needed. What information is being held back can be figured out or is irrelevant."
    #25

    Prey For Me. My Surgery Didn't Go To Well

    Nervous system specimen resembling a dog with elongated nerves, shared in a post making fun of internet lies.

    fuckgallowboob2_0 Report

    #26

    Gen Beta Be Like

    Humorous image mocking internet lies with absurd reasons why a kid sucks, including income and networking skills.

    ToughAd5010 Report

    #27

    This Is Where Cockroaches Got Their Name From

    Screenshot of an AI-generated absurd internet lie about cockroaches living in body parts, mocking internet lies humorously.

    RaptorJesus856 Report

    Someone's face often contains two messages when lying: what the liar wants to show, and what the liar wants to conceal. "Often, these hidden emotions leak in the form of a micro expression, a brief (half a second or less) involuntary facial expression revealing true emotion," writes Ekman.

    He adds that while a single micro expression or flash of leakage does not offer conclusive proof of lying, "micro expressions are one of the most effective nonverbal behaviors to monitor to indicate a person is lying."
    #28

    Thanks God For AI 🙏🙏🥰👍

    Restored vintage military photo humorously exaggerated, illustrating internet lies with hilariously absurd AI-enhanced image.

    _cool2 Report

    #29

    I Got 7 Yolks Out Of A Single Egg

    Bowl with seven egg yolks next to cracked eggshells on a counter, reflecting internet lies made hilariously absurd.

    maguigui Report

    #30

    Quite A Nice Run I Had This Evening

    Map showing an absurdly long 308,569 mile run on Strava highlighting internet lies with hilariously exaggerated distance data.

    xd_Mcraft1422 Report

    #31

    The Truth About Cookies!!!!

    Cat sleeping with chocolate chip cookies, humorously illustrating absurd internet lies and playful internet humor.

    Illustrious_Glass463 Report

    #32

    Can You Guys See The Solar System In The Sky?

    Sky view with low pollution showing a humorous solar system overlay as part of internet lies and absurd jokes.

    Certifiedboykisser2 Report

    #33

    Fact Checked By Facebook

    Person sitting indoors in a casual setting illustrating absurd internet lies humorously about Zuckerberg and LA fires.

    Zestyclose_Can9486 Report

    #34

    Just Happened An Hour Ago

    Digital illustration of the Earth cracking and glowing, humorously representing absurd internet lies about global destruction.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Can’t Wait!

    Boy with shocked expression reacting to a hilarious absurd internet lie about next year’s Christmas date.

    Extra_Large_Asuka Report

    #36

    Grindr Went Woke

    Screenshot of Grindr profile showing 2,898 posts and 603K followers, related to internet lies and absurd humor.

    robloxnsonicstuf Report

    #37

    My Grandma 🥰

    Outline of a front and back human figure with colored dots for surgery, self harm, and other marks, mocking internet lies humorously.

    yes1263343 Report

    #38

    Me At The Aquarium

    Young man at the zoo making humorous gestures, elephants visible in the background, capturing internet lies and absurd humor.

    Ninclemdo Report

    #39

    Found This In The Amazon Jungle

    Shark floating in a forest with sunlight filtering through trees, illustrating hilariously absurd internet lies.

    turing2064 Report

    #40

    Happening Right Now

    Meme mocking internet lies with an absurd claim about Queen Elizabeth and Big Ben explosion.

    _radikali Report

    #41

    This Is What Elon Musk Looks Like In 2024

    Man with an exaggeratedly distorted body shape standing outdoors, illustrating absurd internet lies humorously.

    thedogisverycool Report

    #42

    The Creator Of Minecraft Has Lost An Impressive Amount Of Weight Over The Last 10 Years

    Side-by-side photos of a man in 2014 and 2024 wearing hats, symbolizing internet lies and persistence over time.

    Metalienz Report

    #43

    J.k. Rowling Is A Guy Now 🥳

    Social media post with a humorous internet lie about being trans, illustrating absurd internet lies and reactions.

    Solid-Consequence-50 Report

    #44

    I Am F**ked

    Medical test results showing negative COVID-19 with positive results for other diseases, highlighting internet lies humor.

    gigagaming1256 Report

    #45

    Hideo Kojima Making Fun Of A Burn Victim :(

    Man in glasses and blue jacket kneeling indoors next to a burnt sculpture, illustrating internet lies with absurd humor.

    eccentricDruid Report

    #46

    This Is Real

    OneDrive storage full notification shown humorously as part of internet lies with absurd messages on a computer screen.

    Winter_Ad_9526 Report

    #47

    My First Day In The US

    Dual coin-operated dispensers filled with bullets, illustrating absurd and humorous internet lies.

    SpecialClaim3973 Report

    #48

    Authentic

    Two large round objects held in hands, illustrating a humorous and absurd internet lie about a cow's egg.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #49

    Just Got This In The Mail.. Thoughts?

    Person holding a humorous handwritten note mocking internet lies with a funny and absurd message from zombies.

    AdDue6011 Report

    #50

    New Image Of Brain Cut Open By Scientists To Show The Microplastics Inside (Extreme Gore)

    Colorful confetti bread held open indoors with natural light, illustrating a fun and absurd internet lie concept.

    shrekshrekdonkey5 Report

    #51

    They Died

    Hand holding many white mints with a mint pack in the background, part of people making fun of internet lies.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #52

    My Secret For Being A Grandmaster

    Chess pieces on board with a mirror behind, illustrating a funny internet lie about cheating using a mirror.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Wow

    Illustration poking fun at internet lies with two circles appearing different but actually the same size, highlighting absurd visual deception.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    These People Had This Interaction On Twitter

    Twitter exchange showing an absurd internet lie about a NASA internship with humorous replies mocking the claim.

    Geico2017 Report

    #55

    The View From My 5 Star Hotel Is Jaw Dropping

    Young man shirtless sitting by a window, looking out at a Minecraft-style pixelated landscape, illustrating internet lies humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Bees Are The Least Efficient Animal Ever Created

    Screenshot of a humorous internet exchange mocking absurd internet lies about bees making honey.

    TheDoctorOf1977 Report

    #57

    New Police Sketch Of The Uhc CEO Shooter

    Pencil sketch of a smiling man’s face with exaggerated features, representing internet lies humorously.

    Grand_Error_4534 Report

    #58

    I Have Been Walking Far 10 Years What Is This

    Rock formations on a beach resembling human faces, illustrating absurd internet lies with a humorous and surreal natural scene.

    Aromatic_Good_9441 Report

    #59

    Just Evaporated This Guy

    Hand reaching toward a pair of burning boots emitting smoke, illustrating internet lies with hilariously absurd illusions.

    Unusual_Main7517 Report

    #60

    Am About To Say My First Word To My Parents What Should I Say

    Close-up of a baby with wide eyes making a funny face, illustrating hilariously absurd internet lies humor.

    Spiritual-Finding452 Report

    #61

    There Are Only 97 Straight Men Left In 2024

    Comment on internet lies humor, joking that all straight men are gone in 2024, with 97 likes and several replies.

    SlightAd2908 Report

    #62

    Colorado Is F**king Gone

    Massive square abyss in barren landscape illustrating absurd internet lies humor by 66 people.

    3_bean_wizard Report

    #63

    I Love Minecraft And Decided To Get This Nice Tattoo🥰

    Shirtless man with tattoos, including a Minecraft-style door, highlighting internet lies in a humorous context.

    ElectricalAd844 Report

    #64

    Sorry Guys I Removed Japan

    Anime character with purple hair looking shocked beside text about absurd internet lies on Japan disappearing.

    TheWaddlestDee Report

    #65

    This Is What Happens When You Become An Atheist

    Three women dressed in black pose humorously in a narrow hallway, illustrating absurd internet lies humor.

    Solid-Consequence-50 Report

    #66

    This Vhs Is The Sequel To The Bible

    VHS cover of children's film humorously making fun of internet lies with absurd scenes and cartoon characters holding crosses.

    Azkadron Report

