Never let the facts get in the way of a good story; or so some like to believe. We're living in a time that Pinocchio could only dream of—a world wide web of lies. People post sh*t online for likes and clout, hanging onto the hope that netizens will buy into it. And sometimes they do. But other times, the tales are so tall that they could easily topple over.

If you came here for the truth, you might be sorely disappointed. Today, we're showcasing a stash of blatant fibs we found on a page aptly called r/Lies. It's a small community but it has over 314,000 fake pics and posts that the members have come across online. And decided to shame.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most bizarre ones. Many are clearly meant to be funny. Some are so ridiculous you might not know whether to laugh or cry. And all are proof that nowadays, it really helps to take certain people's posts with pinch of salt because being gullible is going to get you nowhere.

Put your critical thinking caps on and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the pics that deserve to make someone's nose grow longer. We also explain (truthfully) why people lie, and you'll find that info between the images.