66 People Make Fun Of Internet Lies By Coming Up With Hilariously Absurd Ones
Never let the facts get in the way of a good story; or so some like to believe. We're living in a time that Pinocchio could only dream of—a world wide web of lies. People post sh*t online for likes and clout, hanging onto the hope that netizens will buy into it. And sometimes they do. But other times, the tales are so tall that they could easily topple over.
If you came here for the truth, you might be sorely disappointed. Today, we're showcasing a stash of blatant fibs we found on a page aptly called r/Lies. It's a small community but it has over 314,000 fake pics and posts that the members have come across online. And decided to shame.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the most bizarre ones. Many are clearly meant to be funny. Some are so ridiculous you might not know whether to laugh or cry. And all are proof that nowadays, it really helps to take certain people's posts with pinch of salt because being gullible is going to get you nowhere.
Put your critical thinking caps on and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote the pics that deserve to make someone's nose grow longer. We also explain (truthfully) why people lie, and you'll find that info between the images.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Cat Gave Birth To Nine Kittens
Judging from this list, it would seem that people go a bit overboard when it comes to "pics or it never happened." Some do it for sh*ts and giggles, some for clout, and others because they maybe (truly) believe their own made-up stories. While a funny fib can win you some likes, there are those that can backfire quite spectacularly.
Take a bakery owner called Kylie Allen, for example. She went viral in 2023, and not in the way she wanted. In April, Allen took to TikTok outing a rude customer who had complained about her sprinkle-covered rainbow cake. The customer fired back, insulting the "overpriced" and "ugly" rainbow cake. Instead of taking the baker's side, internet sleuths did a deep dive into her past posts.
In what's since become known as the CakeGate drama, Allen ended up taking the heat in her proverbial kitchen of fibs.
I Met Ronaldo Today 🤩
My Gym Progress. What Do You Guys Think?
It soon emerged that the feud between the baker and the customer had begun because of misleading photos on Allen’s website...
Before another cake had time to rise, netizens were mocking Allen's creations in a series of videos that went viral on TikTok. But it didn't stop there... Many people followed up by giving the bakery negative reviews on Yelp. If you're unfamiliar with it, it's an online business review platform.
Allen cried foul and said the public's response went overboard. She claimed there was more to the story than meets the eye. But it was too late. Her reputation and bakery suffered. A few months later, she closed Kylie's Kakes down. And 'til now, she still gets taunted with the occasional “Got sprinkles?” comment.
Took This Picture On Vacation 3 Weeks Ago
Such Incredible Dedication For The Role
Built This In A Day
There's a whole science behind why people lie. And a guy called Dr. Paul Ekman has dedicated a fair amount of time delving into it. The influential psychologist is known as one of the world's best deception detection experts. And if the series Lie To Me comes to mind, yes, he apparently inspired it.
After interviewing dozens of children and adults, Ekman came up with nine main reasons why people decide to lie. The most frequent one, he says, is to avoid being punished, whether for a purposeful misdeeds or honest mistakes.
The second reason is to obtain a reward that is not otherwise readily obtainable. An example of this is falsely claiming work experience during a job interview to increase chances of hire, explained Ekman on his website.
Interestingly, I Was Born Without A Thumb On My Right Hand
How Do I Fix My Computer? I Was Using It And Then It Just Did This What Do I Do??
I Can’t Believe It
Then there are those who lie to to protect another person from being punished. Whether it's a coworker, a friend, family, or even a stranger. Number 4 on Ekman's list is lying to protect oneself from the threat of physical harm.
"This is different from being punished, for the threat of harm is not for a misdeed," he explains. "An example would be a child who is home alone telling a stranger at the door that his father is asleep now and to come back later."
Many online liars and influencers could fall into category 5. Those who tell tall tales to win the admiration of others. "Telling lies to increase your popularity can range from 'little white lies' to enhance a story being told to creating an entirely new (fabricated) persona," says the expert.
This Has Actually Happened
It's True
The Doordash Delivery Guy Complained About Tip I Gave Him So I Trapped Him Within My Crystal
Ever told someone you already have plans, so that you can decline the invite to that get-together you're not in the mood for? You're not alone. This falls into number 6 on Ekman's list of reasons for lying. He says often, people make up stories to get out of an awkward social situation.
"Examples of how telling lies can look when motivated by this are claiming to have a babysitter problem to get out of a dull party, or ending a telephone conversation by saying there is someone at the door," Ekman writes. But why did he have to out us like that?
Autism 2 Coming April 27 2023 Only At Walmart
Spent All Summer Painting This
Smoking Is Not Allowed!
Sometimes people lie purely to avoid embarrassment. "The child who claims the wet seat resulted from water spilling, not from wetting her pants, is an example if the child did not fear punishment, only embarrassment," says Ekman.
And number 8 on the list is the lies that help us keep a low profile, or maintain privacy. "For example, the couple who claims to have eloped because the cost of a wedding was beyond their means when, in reality, they were avoiding the obligation to invite their families," the expert writes.
Leopards Lay Eggs
Scientists Have Found The Boiling Point Of A Dog
Got A Computer Virus. Am I F**ked?
Lastly, you get liars who might be the worst of all, says Ekman. These people use deceit to exercise power over others. They control the information the target has. Much like a narcissist. "Famously embodied by Hitler, this is arguably the most dangerous motive for telling lies," reveals Ekman.
Fortunately, the expert has also outlined ways to spot a liar. Just like lead character Dr. Cal Lightman does, in the series Lie To Me. And if you want a crash course, and a few tips and tricks, keep scrolling...
15 Views In 2 Billion Years 😭🙏
This Poor Child Has Brain Cancer…
My Cats Always Bother Me When Im On My Computer
Ekman reveals that when looking for signs someone is lying, there are two clues to deceit you can reference: leakage, and deception clues. "When a liar mistakenly reveals the truth, we call it leakage," he writes. "When the liar’s behavior suggests he or she is lying without telling the truth, we call it a deception clue."
Before trying to figure out whether someone is lying, you need to first establishing a “baseline,” or a behavior considered to be “normal” for the individual in question, says Ekman. "The basic process of behavioral deception detection then involves looking for clues that signal some kind of change or deviation from this baseline," he adds.
Guys, My Cat Turned Blue. What Should I Do????
I'm Smarter Than Einstein
Guys, I Touched This Weird Notebook Yesterday And This Idiot Keeps Appearing In Historical Photos. Any Help?
Ekman says a facial expression, tone of voice, slip of the tongue, or certain types of gestures could leak the person's true thoughts or feelings, "as long as it’s measured against the baseline."
But he adds that "while a deception clue can tell you if someone might be lying, it only answers the question of whether or not the person is lying; it does not reveal what is being concealed."
Only leakage would do that, he reveals. "Often it does not matter. When the question is whether or not a person is lying, rather than what is being concealed, a deception clue is good enough. Leakage is not needed. What information is being held back can be figured out or is irrelevant."
Prey For Me. My Surgery Didn't Go To Well
Prey for me haha. If that’s its prey… is the nervous system the one talking?!
Gen Beta Be Like
This Is Where Cockroaches Got Their Name From
Someone's face often contains two messages when lying: what the liar wants to show, and what the liar wants to conceal. "Often, these hidden emotions leak in the form of a micro expression, a brief (half a second or less) involuntary facial expression revealing true emotion," writes Ekman.
He adds that while a single micro expression or flash of leakage does not offer conclusive proof of lying, "micro expressions are one of the most effective nonverbal behaviors to monitor to indicate a person is lying."
Thanks God For AI 🙏🙏🥰👍
I Got 7 Yolks Out Of A Single Egg
Quite A Nice Run I Had This Evening
The Truth About Cookies!!!!
Can You Guys See The Solar System In The Sky?
Fact Checked By Facebook
Just Happened An Hour Ago
Can’t Wait!
Grindr Went Woke
GRINDR IS WOKE. THAT GAME IS WOOOOOOKE ASF