People go to school to learn things, so it’s not that crazy to expect them to be correct, right? Well, unfortunately, sometimes they might not be. Some ideas, whether coming from peers, other acquaintances there, or even teachers, tend to be far from reality, and quite a few redditors seemingly learned it firsthand.

Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently shared the facts they were taught to be true in school, but have been disproven in their lifetime. Their answers covered everything from the food pyramid, to calculators, and even George Washington’s teeth, so scroll down to find them on the list below and see what other topics the false information covered.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School That I'd fail in life because I was not good at math.

I always had a hard time with math and physics and chemistry.

Turns out I am just not good with numbers, but succeeded with languages. I have a natural talent for languages. I am a translator and conference interpreter. I work with 5 languages.

My math teacher told my mom I’d never amount to anything if I didn’t master math. I was there and her words scarred me for life. I have been terrified of failure ever since.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School There's never been a war fought on Australian soil. 1990's 3rd grade teacher proclaimed it proudly. Indigenous Australians would beg to differ.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School My primary school teacher told me our bodies can't make new blood and we're born with all the blood we'll ever have. As someone who got nosebleeds I knew it was bollocks. When I questioned that adults are obviously bigger so have more blood she said it's watered down.

These people teach kids.

Community Member
sbj
sbj
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Shouldn't have ever been given a teaching position

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School You won't always have a calculator on you.

Corvus
Community Member
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
43 minutes ago

While this is true, it is not a valid excuse for being unable to do basic math, just like always having access to autocorrect is not an excuse for being sloppy about your spelling.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School That while being on your period you'll only loose one spoon of blood! That's such a bs

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School In grade school they told us that the Titanic would never be found. Not exactly a disproven "fact," but still amusing that technology has advanced so far in such a relatively short amount of time.

Corvus
Community Member
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Not only was the Titanic found, but it also serves as bait for rich fools.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School That George Washington's teeth were made of wood. No. It's so much worse

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School If you don't do well you'll end up being a garbage man. F**k you! Garbage men are awesome and make more that teachers. Also, less likely to get shot on the job.

Pluto not being a planet

wingsong91 avatar
Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Ah, Pluto, the Brontosaurus of the galaxy lol scientists constantly fighting over whether you're legit or not.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Pretty much everything about Christopher Columbus.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Using plastic bags will help save the environment

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Your permanent record will follow you into adulthood

Pink Princess
Community Member
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I wish it did. Someone was bullying my friend and threatening to kill people so I reported them and they got suspended and it won't even affect them when they're an adult

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School "No one is going to wait for you to look up information in the real world, you have to know it" has to be the most insane thing I ever heard

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School If you study well and have excellent grades, you will end up with a nice job and lots of money.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School The United States government prevents abuse of power through a well-engineered system of checks and balances.

cjo_1 avatar
Cjo
Cjo
Community Member
27 minutes ago

A system to prevent the abuse of power has never existed. It is sort of like someone saying, "Make it idiot proof." Can't be done, there is always an idiot that will find a way to mess something up no matter what you do to prevent it. And there will always be people that find a way to abuse power that they have been given.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School That we would all but run out of oil by the year 2000

Corvus
Community Member
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
24 minutes ago

We will eventually run out of oil, though, as it cannot renew itself once depleted.

Not school exactly but in grade 4 we had the D.A.R.E program come talk to my class and they said a lot of stuff that's not true. I remember them saying weed has more chemicals in it than cigarettes, and caused cancer faster than cigarettes. Anything that goes in your lungs that not oxygen can cause cancer but I don't think it causes cancer faster? 

Corvus
Community Member
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
11 minutes ago

The thing about weed is that it is generally safer than "regular" cigarettes in the short term... however, it can (and does) have some pretty nasty effects in the long run (we're talking about regular usage, of course). So the notion of weed being "perfectly safe" is a lie as well.

Carrots are good for night vision.

This was a lie the British used to explain how they could spot German bombers during WWII. The truth, that they had broken the German Enigma machine and were decoding secret messages, was kept a secret for decades. The full story was not told until the 1990s.

I consider the Enigma coverup to be the best kept secret in human history.

Ace
Community Member
Ace
Ace
Community Member
34 minutes ago

TBF the push to eat more carrots was real; with most foods rationed they were in plentiful supply and were pushed almost as a sugar substitute. The 'good for the eyes thing was not pure invention, but was picked up and exaggerated by the RAF to possibly help hide the fact that some British planes were starting to be equipped with radar. Carrot cake anyone?

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School A little bit before my time and most teachers already knew it was wrong but it was still in my third and fourth grade science books since they were dated to when it was still in vogue in the 70s even though we were told to mostly ignore it, but Global Cooling. I imagined massive ice ages by the time I was an adult since I ignored my teachers and read the passages anyway. I was disappointed to find out how wrong it was. Heh.

vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited)

Well, if global warming melts the arctic ice and the gulf stream is diverted, it is quite possible that northern Europe will experience this cooling.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School It takes 7 years to digest gum

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Blood is blue until exposed to oxygen, then it turns red.

cjo_1 avatar
Cjo
Cjo
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Everyone knows that blood is blue just look at your veins. LOL. A variation of this I have heard is it is red going away from the heart because it is oxygen rich, and blue when returning to the heart because the oxygen has been used up. Nonsense of course, it just looks blue because of the colors that the skin blocks letting only blue to reflect back to our eyes.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Y2K would end us all!

cjo_1 avatar
Cjo
Cjo
Community Member
42 minutes ago

It was really overhyped, but it also wasn't as bad as it could have been because of a lot of people doing the work to fix the problems in the programs before the year 2000 got here.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School That we only have 5 senses

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Surgery can be performed on very small infants without anesthesia because pain reception isn't developed yet.

cjo_1 avatar
Cjo
Cjo
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Sounds like the ones for a lobster feels no pain so it is OK to throw them into boiling water. That kind of excuse (XXX animal doesn't feel pain so it is OK to YYY).

“You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You”: 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Myers Briggs garbage.

I even fought with my professor about it.

Turns out in the end I was right.

Ace
Community Member
Ace
Ace
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I was sent on those "interpersonal skills" and other bullcrap courses many times over the years. Yeah, complete waste of time and money, and some of us could see straight through it all but had to conform and just go along with it.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School In pharmacy school around the turn of the century we were taught that people in legitimate pain don't get addicted to opiates and opioids.

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
52 minutes ago

There is still a germ of truth there. I was prescribed post operative opiates. I was in real pain, I felt no altered state taking them, just an absence of pain. I had some left over when my pain was minimal, I was very woozy taking it then.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School All fat was bad for you, thus fat free foods became a thing for a while.

cjo_1 avatar
Cjo
Cjo
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Yeah, and guess what replaced it in most foods? *Yep, sugar* (which is "fat free").

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School I once asked one of my elementary school teachers what a rainbow was, and she told me scientists hadn't figured it out. I walked around until my early 20s thinking that. Also, I think it was this same teacher who told me Columbus thought the Earth was flat. They were training teachers a different kind of way in the 70s and 80s. It's honestly one of the reasons I'm thankful for the internet, because depending on your teacher or an outdated encyclopedia for answers could be a real roll of the dice.

Corvus
Community Member
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
15 minutes ago

If Columbus had truly believed that, he would have never sailed west.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School You only use 10% of your brain each day.

The system/time will take care of putting “bad guys” where they belong.

Not my lifetime, but my Mom's sister was initially forced to write with her right hand, despite being left-handed. Since they went to Catholic school, it was taught, as fact, that being left-handed was something something Devil.

When my Aunt started Grade 1, my Great-Grandfather died a couple weeks into the school year and bequeathed some money to the church and school. The family would not give it to them unless my Aunt was allowed to be left-handed.

Amazingly enough, the Priest, upon prayer and reflection, determined that being left-handed wasn't a problem anymore. Isn't that something? That's how my now 78 year old Aunt changed science at Blessed Sacrament when she was 5 years old.

Corvus
Community Member
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited)

Prejudice towards left-handed people has even shaped language. The word "sinister" (as a synonym of creepy/ominous) originates from the Latin word for "left hand", whereas "dextrous"/"dexterity" similarly comes from the Latin word for "right hand".

Dinosaurs being cold blooded.

ulcers were from stress (most are from bacteria)

Neanderthals were a less evolved human ancestor

Sugar makes kids hyper

cemurray280 avatar
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
52 minutes ago

But wouldn't stress weaken your immune system, making it easier for harmful bacteria to grow in your body?

That male pattern baldness trait passed down from your maternal line. Mom's side loaded with full heads of hair, however found out early I received zero of the genetics promised.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School I learned tongue taste maps at school. Turns out it's complete nonsense.

BrownTabby
Community Member
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
2 minutes ago

That’s just how science works. They find a theory and then they learn more and realise that their theory was wrong. No doubt it’ll happen again in future.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School Once you get to high school, nobody will accept papers not written in cursive

Ace
Community Member
Ace
Ace
Community Member
42 minutes ago

They didn't. We even had to write everything using a proper fountain pen. Ball points not allowed, nor felt tips, When roller-ball pens came along it became more difficult for teachers to spot the difference. Some people nowadays talk about 'cursive' as if it was some special sort of writing - in reality it's just writing, and if I write anything by hand these days it would still be the way I do it.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School the food pyramid.

"You Won't Always Have A Calculator On You": 40 Lies People Have Learnt While In School The whole 'meteorite killed the dinosaurs' thing wasn't yet the accepted theory when I was a kid.

That moss always grows on the north side of trees.

Edit: Should have added, this so called fact would help you if you had gotten lost hiking as North would point to civilization or some s**t.

Ace
Community Member
Ace
Ace
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Lichen, not moss. And there's some truth to it.

That animals are pure instinct machines. Turns out even flies may have sentience and can get PTSD from being swatted at. That’s effed up. I don’t want to traumatize a fly

That sunlight was a necessity for life. Part way through school scientists discovered those weird tubeworms that feed off the energy from deep sea vents and a few sentences got rewritten in the school textbooks.

I will never forget telling my.grandfather that sunlight wasn't a necessity for life and he looked at me as if to say "Afrosia, you are a f*****g write off. I'd say 'go back to school' but it's clear that it's had no benefit on you up until now, you talentless c**t."

