This Viral Thread Has 35 Netizens Opening Up About Random Truthful Facts We’re Not Willing To Accept For Some Reason
There were rumors about many famous rulers of old that, in order not to rely on the reports of their own servants and advisers, they sometimes dressed in simple clothes and wandered around the city unrecognized in order to find out the pure, unadorned truth about how the state lived and how the people related to their lord.
And you know what? It would be good to extend this experience to the modern world for us - and not only to the powers that be, but also to you and me. Because it often happens that our perception of reality is very different from what it is, and this realization hurts. In other words, there are many simple life truths that are nevertheless so difficult to accept. Like in this particular collection.
Repeating misinformation doesn’t suddenly make it right.
The loudest voices aren’t always right.
It’s foolish to devote yourself to any public figure, you won’t get the same loyalty in return.
You can do everything right, do the best you can, be the best person you can be and still lose.
You can get up on time, brush your teeth, put your shoes on the correct feet, and still not make it to work.
If someone disagrees with your beliefs or opinions, it is not an attack against you and you are not a victim.
I feel so attacked and victimised by this post.
What is probably the hardest thing to accept is that you and I are not at all the center of the entire universe, and in fact, the universe does not revolve around us, catching our every desire with bated breath. That we're nothing more than one of nearly eight billion people, and only the star in one show, called My Own Life or something like that. And it depends only on us whether this show will be successful. And how many more seasons will it last...
The air in a bag of chips is necessary.
You are not the main character in anyone’s life except your own.
I'm not even the main character in my own life.
Sometimes you are the problem.
And in the same vein, being aware of your faults is not the same thing as actually trying to change them.
"In general, debunking myths about one's own exclusivity is a very painful process, and it doesn't matter who we are talking about - of humanity as a whole or about some of its individual representatives," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and a certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. “Remember, at least, how hard it was for us to realize that it was not the Sun and stars that revolve around the Earth, but we live on an ordinary small planet in terms of space. And the only thing that makes it unique is that we actually live here."
"Of course, a child from their earliest years perceives their whole life as something that revolves only around them and the people who surround them as a kind of 'people-functions'. To feed, read a fairy tale, take a walk or go to football or basketball together. And there is nothing strange in this - at the childhood stage of human development. But then adulthood sets in - and the sooner we accept many worldly truths that are unpleasant for us, the easier and better it will be for us. And, ultimately, for the people that surround us, as well. After all, you should never forget that someone else's life does not have to revolve around us," Irina concludes.
Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it
That children learning to say no is an *essential* life skill, not something that should always be treated as simply an annoyance/something to discourage by schools, parents, etc.
Popping off on social media about the atrocities of the world isn’t activism.
Celebrities aren’t activists and it’s weird that people expect them to be.
Most people who claim to be activists aren’t actually doing anything to be activists in their own lives.
Just because people on your specific TikTok algorithm are talking about something doesn’t mean it’s common knowledge or that people care in the real world.
What is even more difficult to understand and even more hard to accept is that not everything in this life depends on you and me. It's only in a video game that if we do everything right, then most likely we will succeed. Life, after all, is much more complicated. And yes, games too. If you don't believe me, ask any Patriots fan about the 2007 season. They were the strongest. They did everything almost perfectly. They had almost no flaws. They lost their only match of the season. And it just so happens that that match turned out to be the Super Bowl...
By the way, just here lies another important and not always pleasant nuance - after life unambiguously makes you understand that not everything happens strictly according to our plans, it is damn important not to break down. And if we did everything right, then sooner or later we will be lucky. Or not... Yes, that's another painful truth to accept.
Stating a personal opinion and then writing the word "Facts" after it does not make your opinion a fact
Looking at the troll who keeps claiming his bigoted statements are Facts. You nay have seen them, they are trying to *educate us all apparently.
A good amount of society refuses to accept that respect goes both ways.
Most older people I know were taught respect is an important part of daily life. I have found that the younger someone is, the less respect they have for respect. But this is just people I've met.
That life is full of randomness. Our fear of accepting this leads us to do things like blame people when bad things happen to them. We want to imagine that similar bad things couldn't happen to us, so we rationalize that they must have done something that led to the bad thing happening.
Of course this isn't to say that what we do has *no* effect or that people can't do things that contribute to bad (or good) things happening to them. I'm just saying there's a lot more randomness in it than we're comfortable admitting.
Well, perhaps the most important and wholesome thing from this collection is that we simply do not have the right to comment. When you open a bag of chips, the air that fills it is predominantly nitrogen. And it is really damn useful - because it acts as a shock absorber. Without nitrogen in a pack, the fragile chips would have crumbled long ago, perhaps right at the factory. By the way, don't worry that nitrogen can somehow negatively affect the chips. Or affect us.
First, nitrogen is actually more than three-quarters of all the air we breathe. And secondly, back in 1994, scientists conducted a detailed study that confirmed that nitrogen in bags of chips is not only harmless, but can even increase their shelf life. So feel free to grab some chips, scroll this list to the very end and maybe add some worldly wisdom based on your own experience in the comments. After all, we will all be grateful for that. Or not. Well, gratitude for good deeds is not something we should take for granted...
Too much coffee isn't good for you
Too much exercise isn't good for you
The bible is not proof god exist.
That change can in fact be good and that things can in fact be better we just have to actually TRY to do them
Just because you can, doesn't always mean you should.
Luck has a lot to do with where you are in life.
If I did not have bad luck, I'd have no luck at all.
It’s “COULDN’T care less” not “could care less”. 99% of people who have said this phrase makes this mistake for some reason.
Oh, yes, this is a pet peeve of mine. I even addressed it in a blog post.
That their side can be wrong as well.
Karma's not real. Some people will be liars and a******s all their life and get away with it until they die.
Yes that's the point! Karma is the balancing force along the continuum of lives ..
"Then" and "than" are not interchangeable. "Would of, should of, could of" are not the correct way to write 'would've, could've, or should've." People have argued in support of these egregious errors too many times.
Published author here, things like this make fear for the future of our language.
Driving a BMW does not clear you of indicator or speeding violations.
Life isn’t fair.
Whataboutism does not help promote your cause. It just shows that your side is as bad as the other.
Nobody is trying to make your kids gay
If you do not want gay kids then stop giving birth.
That they’re responsible for sorting their own lives out.
He’s never going to leave his wife for you.
A published article only proves that somebody published an article
Evolution is a reality that is currently taking place.
That middle guy is going to knife that guy walking ahead of him.
The world isn't black and white
You're not fitting back into those pants you wore in school.
And if you do, you may consider that your mental health (and/or your physical health) could really benefit from professional help.
It is absolutely impossible to “level the playing field.” Some people straight up are not capable of being competent or successful.
The EARTH is round
ItS a RoUnd CiRClE ShaPe bORdERed bY tHe IMpasSAblE anTarTic iCE WalL.
its not about you
Alcohol is bad for humans.
Life was much, much different 30 years ago and comparing today's life with today's technology and instant information in your pocket is an unfair comparison.
Think about it this way. One reason people hate boomers is because they didn't recycle and now things look grim for our planet.
You might be surprised to learn that recycling did not largely exist 30 years ago. Many products sold were bad for the environment but there were no alternatives. Or the alternatives at the time were just too expensive to be used widely. Cars leaked oil and burned a ton of gas - all unavoidable.
40 years ago our town dumps were hills. Everyone in town drove to the same location, threw all of their trash down a hill, and drove off. Once every month or so someone would burn it. The boomers parents are to blame for that. The boomers are the ones who cleaned that up.
No, Boomers would still have us burning trash and any number of shít things selfishly done with no concern for the ramifications. They're the people that keep us entrenched in using fossil fuels. They're the group that think half the world's population solely exists to pump out as many babies as possible. They're the ones poisoning young minds into believe others are inferior based on their skin color or sexual orientation. Etc etc etc. And using the pitiful excuse "well my parents were way worse than I am" is bullshít and no reason to behave like a plague of locusts.