Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull
Christian Horner wearing Red Bull headset during a Formula 1 event, representing F1 legend in racing management.
Entertainment, Sports

A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner was fired from his position over a year after being accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee.

The 51-year-old, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, was dismissed after 20 years as team principal.

Laurent Mekies was appointed as Christian’s replacement as CEO at Red Bull Racing.

Highlights
  • Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was sacked after 20 years with the team.
  • Laurent Mekies was appointed as Christian’s replacement as CEO at Red Bull Racing.
  • Reports claimed that “no reason was given to him” for his release.
  • The now-sacked F1 boss was embroiled in a scandal that left his wife and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell “mortified and angry” last year.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was sacked after 20 years with the team

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    Image credits: Vince Mignott / Getty Images

    “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today [Wednesday 9 July 2025] and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” the company said in a Wednesday statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Laurent, from Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, will be taking over Christian’s position, while Alan Permane will be promoted to Team Principal at Racing Bulls.

    Oliver Mintzlaff, Managing director of parent company Red Bull GmbH, confirmed the news in a statement.

    “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” he said in a statement.

    Christian’s wife and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell was left “mortified and angry” after the recent scandal 

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He was “instrumental” in establishing Red Bull Racing as “one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1” with his “tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking,” Oliver said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Christian was in charge of the Formula 1 team since its establishment in 2005, becoming F1’s youngest team principal when he was appointed.

    Over the course of two decades, he led the team to eight drivers’ championship and six constructors’ championship titles

    “No reason was given to him” for his release, according to Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle.

    Reports claimed that “no reason was given to him” for his release

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    Image credits: Clive Mason / Getty Images

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    The firing came amid rumors of champion driver Max Verstappen possibly leaving Red Bull at the end of this season.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though his Red Bull contract runs till 2028, the four-time world champion was being courted by Mercedes to potentially join them next season.

    Max’s manager Raymond Vermeulen responded to the news of Christian’s sacking and said “nothing will change.”

    “We were informed in advance by Red Bull’s management that this decision had been made,” Raymond said. “It is up to Red Bull to provide further explanation regarding the reasons.”

    “We continue to look at the sporting side and are looking for more performance so we can return to the top,” he added. “In that respect, nothing will change.”

    The firing also comes amid rumors of champion Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull at the end of this season

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    Image credits: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In February 2024, a female colleague accused the now-sacked F1 boss of “inappropriate, controlling behavior.”

    As the scandal unfolded, the Spice Girls alum was reportedly “mortified and angry” over the claims against her husband, whom she married in 2015, sources claimed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids,” a source close to Ginger Spice told The Sun in February last year.

    “She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong,” the source added.

    Christian denied the allegations and was cleared by Red Bull after a rigorous three-week investigation.

    But just 24-hours after the team announced that there were no findings of misconduct, an anonymous source leaked WhatsApp texts and pictures that were allegedly sent between Christian and the complainant.

    “Geri has been in floods of tears,” a source said as the scandal unfolded last year

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    Image credits: Qian Jun / Getty Images

    Amid widespread speculation over the circulating material, Christian defiantly appeared hand-in-hand with Geri at the F1 paddock in Bahrain in March 2024.

    They watched Max Verstappen score his first win of the season during the race weekend.

    Sources claimed people were upset with Christian staying in his position with the team.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There is tension here while he remains in his position,” Max Verstappen’s father Jos told the Daily Mail at the time.

    “The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode,” said Jos, who is known to have an icy relationship with Christian.

    The female complainant, who accused Christian, submitted a formal appeal to Red Bull GmbH in March 2024 over their decision to clear Christian.

    The chief was once again exonerated in August.

    “Red Bull gave him wings,” one quipped online after news of the firing

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    A Year After An Intimate Texts Scandal Erupted, F1 Legend Christian Horner Gets Fired By Red Bull

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Sports Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT