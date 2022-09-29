Hello! I'm Anastasia and I'm very glad to greet you here reading this article.

Let me introduce myself first. I am a self-taught artist with great respect for alcohol markers. You can find me by the name of felisaliaart.

Maybe you know or maybe not, but Inktober is a great challenge for artists all over the world. Every single day of October you draw your interpretation of the word in the official list of themes.

We are on the verge of a new Inktober challenge. And in 2021, I challenged not only the daily drawing topic but also combined all the topics with respect to Asian culture. So as you can see, that was my big Asian travel, which became a project. I'll show you several of my best art pieces (in my opinion). In the description, I gave historical or referenced information.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | redbubble.com

#1

#2

You all know the good-natured panda who gets into ridiculous situations.

#3

One of the 36 views of Fuji.

#4

#5

The weave of eternal life.

#6

Part of modern culture, cinema, and gaming.

#7

#8

#9

#10

A hybrid of mandarin and Chinese lemon, the taste is divine.

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

Ancient chinese compass.

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

