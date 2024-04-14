ADVERTISEMENT

What you see is not always what you get. Especially when it comes to the culinary world. From packaging to cookbooks and even restaurant menus, the portrayal of food often sets high expectations that reality struggles to meet.

So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures people shared after they realized the gap between what they wanted and what they got. Looks like there was plenty of room for dessert!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ah Come On

Ah Come On

boboddy111 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
79points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Trying Food Hacks

Trying Food Hacks

jeremmmyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
78points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It's not just some obscure brands who are receiving criticism over deceptive advertising. At the end of 2023, consumers sued Starbucks because, in their opinion, Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers are missing mango, Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers lack açaí and Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers have no passion fruit.

In such cases, plaintiffs typically argue that companies are going beyond simple marketing hyperbole and misrepresenting their food and drinks — whether it's promising ingredients that aren't there or displaying promotion images that don't match the real-life items.
#3

Guess The Meatballs Just All Wanted A Window Seat

Guess The Meatballs Just All Wanted A Window Seat

FoxyFry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

This "Avocado" Oil

This "Avocado" Oil

Anger_Puss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet this was pretty cheap though (it's labelled "Spanish blend" at the bottom of the top label), 100% avocado oil is fairly expensive.

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

It's Blueberry Ice Cream. If You Are Allergic To Blueberries, You Can Eat It Without Worrying

It's Blueberry Ice Cream. If You Are Allergic To Blueberries, You Can Eat It Without Worrying

Lizyyyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

There has been a wide range of accusations in recent years: Barilla pasta isn't made in Italy, Burger King's Whoppers are smaller than they appear, and the "boneless wings" served at Buffalo Wild Wings aren't actually chicken wings.

Subway's "100% tuna" sandwiches either partially or completely lack tuna, Taco Bell skimps on the fillings in its Mexican Pizza, Crunchwrap Supreme, and the list goes on.

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Recently Got My Wisdom Teeth Out And Wanted To Eat More Solid Food. Got This Today From Ubereats

Recently Got My Wisdom Teeth Out And Wanted To Eat More Solid Food. Got This Today From Ubereats

kaylafee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
lisa-jg-sharma avatar
Noproblem
Noproblem
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The top picture looks like pastitsio. The bottom is not even a distant relative of pastitsio.

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Happy Heart Shaped Krispy Kreme

Happy Heart Shaped Krispy Kreme

footieamddim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
kathleenklingbile avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not even shaped like a heart, kinda looks like it was in a fight and lost lol 😂

Vote comment up
38
38points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality

I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality

flyoverthemooon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Where’s The Rice?

Where’s The Rice?

FuckingTiredCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

"In general, companies can say great things about their product and make any kind of opinion claims they want to make about it. They can even say it's the best in the world," Louis Tompros, an intellectual property attorney at the law firm WilmerHale in Boston, told NPR.
#10

Thanks For All Of The Stems, Lowes Foods!

Thanks For All Of The Stems, Lowes Foods!

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
goobernmooch avatar
Brazen
Brazen
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of like the stalks, but this ratio isn't fair.

Vote comment up
53
53points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

My Boyfriend Made These Cookies From R/Foodporn. He Gave Me Grief For "Not Being Able To Bake" (Which Isn't True) So I Let Him Do All The Work. This Is What I Found This Morning

My Boyfriend Made These Cookies From R/Foodporn. He Gave Me Grief For "Not Being Able To Bake" (Which Isn't True) So I Let Him Do All The Work. This Is What I Found This Morning

midnightmems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

It Looks Sickly 😭

It Looks Sickly 😭

uglypatty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

When They Said "Chocolate Chip Muffin", I Didn't Take Them Literally... But Should Have

When They Said "Chocolate Chip Muffin", I Didn't Take Them Literally... But Should Have

trubbub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

"Opinion claims about a product are called puffery, and they're perfectly fine under false advertising law. What false advertising law does not allow is a false factual claim," Tompros explained.
#14

Chinese Takeaway Scam - Beyond Ridiculous

Chinese Takeaway Scam - Beyond Ridiculous

darkandstormy316 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
50points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Tesco UK.... Shameful

Tesco UK.... Shameful

cucumberman_lettuce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
50points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

The Ultimate Betrayal

The Ultimate Betrayal

emmyjdt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
49points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hand stretched. The hand stretched just far enough to put the toppings in the window section.

Vote comment up
21
21points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Bacon Mac And Cheese

Bacon Mac And Cheese

heretolurkb1tch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

While some companies have succeeded in getting cases against them tossed out of court, other legal food fights have pushed businesses to spend a lot of cash on settlements.

Last year, A&W Concentrate Co. agreed to pay up to $15 million to settle claims that its root beer and cream soda weren't "made with aged vanilla," as the labels suggested.

And back in 2014, Red Bull announced it would pay more than $13 million to settle a lawsuit brought by buyers who said the energy drink didn't — as the marketing materials promised — "give you wings."
#18

Air Sandwich

Air Sandwich

rangersmetsjets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
Add photo comments
POST
mountainashforever2023 avatar
Matilda Be
Matilda Be
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a deliberate rip off. So bad. I would have taken it back and shamed them. Good on you for doing it now - but perhaps name and shame them next time.

Vote comment up
26
26points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Never Have I Been More Disappointed

Never Have I Been More Disappointed

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That shouldn’t be censored cuz it is some b******t!

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Umm

Umm

XD_Devils Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Some "Tacos" My Coworker Bought

Some "Tacos" My Coworker Bought

lutherstatic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
kathleenklingbile avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything about this is horrible but that meat looks really really bad 🤢

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Tompros, who is also a lecturer at Harvard Law School, said some law firms specialize in food and beverage false advertising cases and even recruit plaintiffs to be part of a possible class action.

When companies settle cases, payouts to an individual consumer may be relatiively small, but attorneys' fees can be substantial.
#22

Airplane Food > Airport Food

Airplane Food > Airport Food

brunopieroni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$58 fotr that. You got to be kidding me. Even if you got what it looks like on the package, that is outrageous.

Vote comment up
34
34points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

No Cookies

No Cookies

Gloomy_Evergreen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
tenrec-12 avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be a production issue, because I've had that before, and there were definitely cookies in it.

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

This Is Why You Check Your Food Before You Leave The Restaurant

This Is Why You Check Your Food Before You Leave The Restaurant

iseeaseaanemone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

My Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Contained No Peanut Butter

My Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Contained No Peanut Butter

njtrafficsignshopper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

"There's a great incentive for law firms to try to identify even small-value misstatements in advertising and then bring a class-action suit, because the attorneys' fees from that suit can make it worthwhile for the firms," Tompros added.

Though not every case may result in a monetary settlement, experts say the uptick in deceptive marketing cases may cause companies to be more cautious in their ads in the future. So it can very well mean that in the long run, the difference between what we expect from food products and what we actually receive will shrink!

ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Grilled Salmon At The Mall Food Court

Grilled Salmon At The Mall Food Court

SCSWitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
kathrynbowhers avatar
Janeybent42
Janeybent42
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like salmon is not the way to go at a food court…

Vote comment up
68
68points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Went On A Gas Station Food Run And Came Back With These Bad Boys. Not Less Than 10 Minutes Later And I’m Hit With A Wall Of Disappointment

Went On A Gas Station Food Run And Came Back With These Bad Boys. Not Less Than 10 Minutes Later And I’m Hit With A Wall Of Disappointment

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Less Than Jumbo Shrimp

Less Than Jumbo Shrimp

RalphiesBoogers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Arby's Food Stylist Knows Every Damn Trick In The Book

Arby's Food Stylist Knows Every Damn Trick In The Book

rabbi-reefer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Ordered Steak Tacos From This Smokehouse Joint And The Second Pic Is What I Received

Ordered Steak Tacos From This Smokehouse Joint And The Second Pic Is What I Received

Premarinated_Borger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Arby's

Arby's

Skvora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

I Was Told My 2020reo Ice Cream Belonged Here

I Was Told My 2020reo Ice Cream Belonged Here

Krystaphonix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
maradungy avatar
Mara Was… A Surgeon
Mara Was… A Surgeon
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normally Breyer's Oreo ice cream is my favorite and has a ton of cookie in there, must be a manufacturing issue

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

My First Food Delivery Order In Hamburg…

My First Food Delivery Order In Hamburg…

_holldoll_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

What We Ordered vs. What We Received

What We Ordered vs. What We Received

ThePhantomAli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Paleta Postizo

Paleta Postizo

MerkyOne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Oldie But Goodie. The Bear That Hangs Around All Day Smoking Weed, Who Eats All Your Food, And Pays No Rent

Oldie But Goodie. The Bear That Hangs Around All Day Smoking Weed, Who Eats All Your Food, And Pays No Rent

beroemd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Panera French Onion Soup

Panera French Onion Soup

16carlsemm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a bowel movement after a long fun night and many many poor choices.

Vote comment up
38
38points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Meal Kit For 2 Adults

Meal Kit For 2 Adults

Ekim7878 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Didn't Realize We Bought A Bunch Of Plastic With Traces Of Food On It

Didn't Realize We Bought A Bunch Of Plastic With Traces Of Food On It

alexachan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
marsom1103 avatar
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
17 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Germany there`s a word for it - Mogelpackung /cheat package

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Very Dry And Sad Croissant 😞

Very Dry And Sad Croissant 😞

niketyname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
23 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An abomination and I'm not even talking about what came out of the bag

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Cincinnati's Famous Chili Spaghetti (X-Post R/Shittyfoodporn)

Cincinnati's Famous Chili Spaghetti (X-Post R/Shittyfoodporn)

RileyW92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

I Get That Fast Food Never Really Looks Like The Picture On The Menu, But This Is Insane. Ordered From Australian Vegan Fast Food Restaurant, Lord Of The Fries

I Get That Fast Food Never Really Looks Like The Picture On The Menu, But This Is Insane. Ordered From Australian Vegan Fast Food Restaurant, Lord Of The Fries

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Real hot dog on the left...some "hot dog-ish" monstrosity on the right.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

I Guess I’m Happy They Don’t Use Artificial Food Coloring?

I Guess I’m Happy They Don’t Use Artificial Food Coloring?

perksofbeingsteph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they forget the strawberries? That looks like a medicinal paste.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Patty Melts Of Chivuo’s In Barcelona

Patty Melts Of Chivuo’s In Barcelona

pururia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Dear God, What Was I Thinking

Dear God, What Was I Thinking

FraternityMan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Scam Level 10

Scam Level 10

Sempaii_rj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Camping Food Reality 💩

Camping Food Reality 💩

haakonhalz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

I Was Looking Forward To Having These The Whole Day…

I Was Looking Forward To Having These The Whole Day…

cow25585 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Rainbow Fail

Rainbow Fail

Captain_Margaret_91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Put some icing on it and slice it, it might be sort of like the picture if you squint...

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Was Told This Is More Suited For Here

Was Told This Is More Suited For Here

Nick-The-Cyber_Dick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!