So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures people shared after they realized the gap between what they wanted and what they got. Looks like there was plenty of room for dessert!

What you see is not always what you get. Especially when it comes to the culinary world. From packaging to cookbooks and even restaurant menus , the portrayal of food often sets high expectations that reality struggles to meet.

#1 Ah Come On Share icon

#2 Trying Food Hacks Share icon

It's not just some obscure brands who are receiving criticism over deceptive advertising. At the end of 2023, consumers sued Starbucks because, in their opinion, Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers are missing mango, Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers lack açaí and Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers have no passion fruit. In such cases, plaintiffs typically argue that companies are going beyond simple marketing hyperbole and misrepresenting their food and drinks — whether it's promising ingredients that aren't there or displaying promotion images that don't match the real-life items.

#3 Guess The Meatballs Just All Wanted A Window Seat Share icon

#4 This "Avocado" Oil Share icon

#5 It's Blueberry Ice Cream. If You Are Allergic To Blueberries, You Can Eat It Without Worrying Share icon

#6 Recently Got My Wisdom Teeth Out And Wanted To Eat More Solid Food. Got This Today From Ubereats Share icon

#7 Happy Heart Shaped Krispy Kreme Share icon

#8 I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality Share icon

#9 Where’s The Rice? Share icon

"In general, companies can say great things about their product and make any kind of opinion claims they want to make about it. They can even say it's the best in the world," Louis Tompros, an intellectual property attorney at the law firm WilmerHale in Boston, told NPR.

#10 Thanks For All Of The Stems, Lowes Foods! Share icon

#11 My Boyfriend Made These Cookies From R/Foodporn. He Gave Me Grief For "Not Being Able To Bake" (Which Isn't True) So I Let Him Do All The Work. This Is What I Found This Morning Share icon

#12 It Looks Sickly 😭 Share icon

#13 When They Said "Chocolate Chip Muffin", I Didn't Take Them Literally... But Should Have Share icon

"Opinion claims about a product are called puffery, and they're perfectly fine under false advertising law. What false advertising law does not allow is a false factual claim," Tompros explained.

#14 Chinese Takeaway Scam - Beyond Ridiculous Share icon

#15 Tesco UK.... Shameful Share icon

#16 The Ultimate Betrayal Share icon

#17 Bacon Mac And Cheese Share icon

While some companies have succeeded in getting cases against them tossed out of court, other legal food fights have pushed businesses to spend a lot of cash on settlements. Last year, A&W Concentrate Co. agreed to pay up to $15 million to settle claims that its root beer and cream soda weren't "made with aged vanilla," as the labels suggested. And back in 2014, Red Bull announced it would pay more than $13 million to settle a lawsuit brought by buyers who said the energy drink didn't — as the marketing materials promised — "give you wings."

#18 Air Sandwich Share icon

#19 Never Have I Been More Disappointed Share icon

#20 Umm Share icon

#21 Some "Tacos" My Coworker Bought Share icon

Tompros, who is also a lecturer at Harvard Law School, said some law firms specialize in food and beverage false advertising cases and even recruit plaintiffs to be part of a possible class action. When companies settle cases, payouts to an individual consumer may be relatiively small, but attorneys' fees can be substantial.

#22 Airplane Food > Airport Food Share icon

#23 No Cookies Share icon

#24 This Is Why You Check Your Food Before You Leave The Restaurant Share icon

#25 My Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Contained No Peanut Butter Share icon

"There's a great incentive for law firms to try to identify even small-value misstatements in advertising and then bring a class-action suit, because the attorneys' fees from that suit can make it worthwhile for the firms," Tompros added. Though not every case may result in a monetary settlement, experts say the uptick in deceptive marketing cases may cause companies to be more cautious in their ads in the future. So it can very well mean that in the long run, the difference between what we expect from food products and what we actually receive will shrink! ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Grilled Salmon At The Mall Food Court Share icon

#27 Went On A Gas Station Food Run And Came Back With These Bad Boys. Not Less Than 10 Minutes Later And I’m Hit With A Wall Of Disappointment Share icon

#28 Less Than Jumbo Shrimp Share icon

#29 Arby's Food Stylist Knows Every Damn Trick In The Book Share icon

#30 Ordered Steak Tacos From This Smokehouse Joint And The Second Pic Is What I Received Share icon

#32 I Was Told My 2020reo Ice Cream Belonged Here Share icon

#33 My First Food Delivery Order In Hamburg… Share icon

#34 What We Ordered vs. What We Received Share icon

#35 Paleta Postizo Share icon

#36 Oldie But Goodie. The Bear That Hangs Around All Day Smoking Weed, Who Eats All Your Food, And Pays No Rent Share icon

#37 Panera French Onion Soup Share icon

#38 Meal Kit For 2 Adults Share icon

#39 Didn't Realize We Bought A Bunch Of Plastic With Traces Of Food On It Share icon

#40 Very Dry And Sad Croissant 😞 Share icon

#41 Cincinnati's Famous Chili Spaghetti (X-Post R/Shittyfoodporn) Share icon

#42 I Get That Fast Food Never Really Looks Like The Picture On The Menu, But This Is Insane. Ordered From Australian Vegan Fast Food Restaurant, Lord Of The Fries Share icon

#43 I Guess I’m Happy They Don’t Use Artificial Food Coloring? Share icon

#44 Patty Melts Of Chivuo’s In Barcelona Share icon

#45 Dear God, What Was I Thinking Share icon

#46 Scam Level 10 Share icon

#47 Camping Food Reality 💩 Share icon

#48 I Was Looking Forward To Having These The Whole Day… Share icon

#49 Rainbow Fail Share icon