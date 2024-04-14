50 Hilarious And Unlucky Comparisons Of Food Expectations VS. Reality
What you see is not always what you get. Especially when it comes to the culinary world. From packaging to cookbooks and even restaurant menus, the portrayal of food often sets high expectations that reality struggles to meet.
So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures people shared after they realized the gap between what they wanted and what they got. Looks like there was plenty of room for dessert!
Ah Come On
That isn't even close...all bread with a hint of filling.
Trying Food Hacks
The second one is the Scream guy. Monsters need sleep, too.
It's not just some obscure brands who are receiving criticism over deceptive advertising. At the end of 2023, consumers sued Starbucks because, in their opinion, Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers are missing mango, Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers lack açaí and Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers have no passion fruit.
In such cases, plaintiffs typically argue that companies are going beyond simple marketing hyperbole and misrepresenting their food and drinks — whether it's promising ingredients that aren't there or displaying promotion images that don't match the real-life items.
Guess The Meatballs Just All Wanted A Window Seat
This "Avocado" Oil
I bet this was pretty cheap though (it's labelled "Spanish blend" at the bottom of the top label), 100% avocado oil is fairly expensive.
It's Blueberry Ice Cream. If You Are Allergic To Blueberries, You Can Eat It Without Worrying
There has been a wide range of accusations in recent years: Barilla pasta isn't made in Italy, Burger King's Whoppers are smaller than they appear, and the "boneless wings" served at Buffalo Wild Wings aren't actually chicken wings.
Subway's "100% tuna" sandwiches either partially or completely lack tuna, Taco Bell skimps on the fillings in its Mexican Pizza, Crunchwrap Supreme, and the list goes on.
Recently Got My Wisdom Teeth Out And Wanted To Eat More Solid Food. Got This Today From Ubereats
Happy Heart Shaped Krispy Kreme
I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality
My friends and I call it "crapplebees" for a reason...
Where’s The Rice?
"In general, companies can say great things about their product and make any kind of opinion claims they want to make about it. They can even say it's the best in the world," Louis Tompros, an intellectual property attorney at the law firm WilmerHale in Boston, told NPR.
Thanks For All Of The Stems, Lowes Foods!
My Boyfriend Made These Cookies From R/Foodporn. He Gave Me Grief For "Not Being Able To Bake" (Which Isn't True) So I Let Him Do All The Work. This Is What I Found This Morning
It Looks Sickly 😭
When They Said "Chocolate Chip Muffin", I Didn't Take Them Literally... But Should Have
"Opinion claims about a product are called puffery, and they're perfectly fine under false advertising law. What false advertising law does not allow is a false factual claim," Tompros explained.
Chinese Takeaway Scam - Beyond Ridiculous
Tesco UK.... Shameful
The Ultimate Betrayal
Hand stretched. The hand stretched just far enough to put the toppings in the window section.
Bacon Mac And Cheese
That bacon looks like it would 'oink' if you poked it 🤢😩
While some companies have succeeded in getting cases against them tossed out of court, other legal food fights have pushed businesses to spend a lot of cash on settlements.
Last year, A&W Concentrate Co. agreed to pay up to $15 million to settle claims that its root beer and cream soda weren't "made with aged vanilla," as the labels suggested.
And back in 2014, Red Bull announced it would pay more than $13 million to settle a lawsuit brought by buyers who said the energy drink didn't — as the marketing materials promised — "give you wings."
Air Sandwich
This is a deliberate rip off. So bad. I would have taken it back and shamed them. Good on you for doing it now - but perhaps name and shame them next time.
Never Have I Been More Disappointed
Umm
Some "Tacos" My Coworker Bought
Tompros, who is also a lecturer at Harvard Law School, said some law firms specialize in food and beverage false advertising cases and even recruit plaintiffs to be part of a possible class action.
When companies settle cases, payouts to an individual consumer may be relatiively small, but attorneys' fees can be substantial.
Airplane Food > Airport Food
$58 fotr that. You got to be kidding me. Even if you got what it looks like on the package, that is outrageous.
No Cookies
This Is Why You Check Your Food Before You Leave The Restaurant
My Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Contained No Peanut Butter
"There's a great incentive for law firms to try to identify even small-value misstatements in advertising and then bring a class-action suit, because the attorneys' fees from that suit can make it worthwhile for the firms," Tompros added.
Though not every case may result in a monetary settlement, experts say the uptick in deceptive marketing cases may cause companies to be more cautious in their ads in the future. So it can very well mean that in the long run, the difference between what we expect from food products and what we actually receive will shrink!
Grilled Salmon At The Mall Food Court
Went On A Gas Station Food Run And Came Back With These Bad Boys. Not Less Than 10 Minutes Later And I’m Hit With A Wall Of Disappointment
Less Than Jumbo Shrimp
Arby's Food Stylist Knows Every Damn Trick In The Book
Ordered Steak Tacos From This Smokehouse Joint And The Second Pic Is What I Received
Arby's
I Was Told My 2020reo Ice Cream Belonged Here
Normally Breyer's Oreo ice cream is my favorite and has a ton of cookie in there, must be a manufacturing issue
My First Food Delivery Order In Hamburg…
What We Ordered vs. What We Received
Paleta Postizo
Oldie But Goodie. The Bear That Hangs Around All Day Smoking Weed, Who Eats All Your Food, And Pays No Rent
Panera French Onion Soup
It looks like a bowel movement after a long fun night and many many poor choices.
Meal Kit For 2 Adults
Didn't Realize We Bought A Bunch Of Plastic With Traces Of Food On It
Very Dry And Sad Croissant 😞
Cincinnati's Famous Chili Spaghetti (X-Post R/Shittyfoodporn)
I Get That Fast Food Never Really Looks Like The Picture On The Menu, But This Is Insane. Ordered From Australian Vegan Fast Food Restaurant, Lord Of The Fries
Real hot dog on the left...some "hot dog-ish" monstrosity on the right.
I Guess I’m Happy They Don’t Use Artificial Food Coloring?
Did they forget the strawberries? That looks like a medicinal paste.
Patty Melts Of Chivuo’s In Barcelona
Dear God, What Was I Thinking
Scam Level 10
Camping Food Reality 💩
I Was Looking Forward To Having These The Whole Day…
Rainbow Fail
Put some icing on it and slice it, it might be sort of like the picture if you squint...
Was Told This Is More Suited For Here
