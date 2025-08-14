ADVERTISEMENT

Times have changed, and it's no longer a "must" for women to take their husband's surname when they get married. But many still choose to do so. In fact, a 2023 survey found that four out of five women in the U.S. legally change their maiden names after tying the knot.

Most of the time, the name changes look good on paper. Some lucky ladies even score a better first-name-last-name combo deal than the one they had before. But that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate but hilarious circumstances where taking your partner's surname can backfire like a bad joke.

There's a TikTok trend doing the rounds where women answer the question, "Are you excited to have his last name?" and it's leaving people in stitches. From a Millie Waters who'll become Millie Willy, to a Brooke Marshall who'll henceforth be known as Brooke Hornibrook. These girls are all answering, "not really..."

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best "baddest" names for you to scroll through while you practice your future married signature. Many might make you thankful that in this here era, it's legal to keep your maiden name. We also delve into why women traditionally took their husband's surname. You'll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couples reacting humorously to the married surname trend with playful name swaps at outdoor and event settings.

milliewaters35 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

I'm not sure if the kids of today still do it, but back in the '90s, there was this thing where girls would write down their first name alongside their crush's last name - just to see how it looks. And to daydream, of course. They might even take it a step further by creating a signature that they'll one day (hopefully) use after marrying their Prince Charming.

It was a given back then that you'd change your maiden name when you tied the knot. But nowadays, that's not the case. Some women do it, others keep their original surname, and a few do the double-barrel vibe. Then there are those who laugh in the face of patriarchy and let their husbands deal with the admin of a surname change.

But why was it once tradition, and a legal requirement, for women to take on their groom's last name? Apparently, because of something in history called "coverture," and we'll explain that more a bit later...

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Two couples smiling outdoors referencing the married surname trend with humorous text about last names and name changes.

    darren_walking_sober Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Couples humorously discussing the married surname trend with playful posts and laughter by the seaside and outdoors.

    mollyy.potter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Whether you choose to drop your maiden name is a personal choice. Choice being the operative word. But most women are still opting to do so, even when they don't have to.

    Around 80 percent of women surveyed by the Pew Research Center in 2023 said they took their husband’s last name. Roughly 14 percent kept their birth last name, and only 5 percent chose to hyphenate their last name with their man's.

    Even some celebrities, who have literally made a name for themselves with their original surnames, opted to take their husband's last names when they tied the knot. Jennifer Lopes became Jennifer Affleck (though not for long), Hailey Baldwin is now Hailey Bieber, Jessica Biel is Mrs. Timberlake, and Katy Perry (briefly) became Katy Brand.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Couple humorously debating the married surname trend, showing reactions to changing last names after marriage.

    beefy.queefy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Couple joking about adopting a married surname and a group pointing at a man wearing a Star Baker apron, highlighting surname humor.

    starlightx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Couple sharing laughs during married surname trend, showing name change from Bailey and Jolly to Holly Jolly.

    holvictoria11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, when what's known as common law came into play. Within this very patriarchal common law was something called coverture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Coverture is a legal formation that held that no female person had a legal identity,” explains Catherine Allgor, a historian of women’s lives and gender and president of the Massachusetts Historical Society.

    Allgor says that back then, a female baby was covered by her father’s identity, and later, when she was married, by her husband’s. In essence, she became "one" with her husband. But not in the romantic way you might think.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Couple sharing funny posts about the married surname trend with playful reactions and smiles outdoors.

    graceratcliffe7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Couple humorously sharing their views on the married surname trend while enjoying outdoor leisure by the beach and marina.

    thetilleystobe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Couple wearing sunglasses shares a humorous moment on the married surname trend with a heart-shaped cake reading Mr & Mrs Large.

    itslauralarge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "The ‘one’ was the husband,” Allgor explains. “She becomes, and this is the phrase, ‘legally dead.’ So it’s not that women take the last names of their husbands, which is how we think of it—it’s that they become part of [the husband’s] body. She does not exist in law, only the husband does.”

    The Oxford Reference defines coverture like this: "Formerly, the status of a woman during, and arising out of, marriage. At common law, a wife 'lost' her own personality, which became incorporated into that of her husband, and could only act under his protection and 'cover.'"
    #10

    Couple humorously debates married surname trend with playful captions about last name changes and reactions outdoors.

    thedvccouple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he took her name it would be an homage to one of the all-time great baseball players.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Couple sharing a funny moment about married surname change with playful text and nighttime outdoor setting.

    hollzquinz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not really? Why not? Holly Wood is a pimp name - That's a p**n name that made itself!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Couple humorously reacts to married surname trend, showing name change excitement and reluctance in outdoor and sports settings.

    brooke.marshall_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Of course, this means a woman's rights were extremely limited. “Married women could not make contracts, because they couldn’t own businesses,” says Allgor.

    Married women owned nothing, she emphasized, not even the clothes on their backs. "They had no rights to their children, and no rights to their bodies, so men could send their wives out to labor, and [the men] could collect the wages. He also had an absolute right to sexual access."

    So why then, with all the progress we've made to date, do so many women still willingly take their husband's last name?
    #13

    Couple sharing laughs over the married surname trend with humorous name mix-ups in casual indoor and outdoor settings.

    sammwatsson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Couple sitting outdoors and humorous married surname posts featuring people named Roberts and Rönkä with smiles and selfies.

    ronkajuliaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Couple humorously discussing the married surname trend, showing excitement about combining last names after marriage.

    kaylee88.x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Simon Duncan, a professor in family life at the University of Bradford, UK, has been studying this very thing. His research found that it's all connected to the survival of other patriarchal traditions.

    Just like fathers giving away their daughters at a wedding, or men being more likely to propose. The expert says these things have become part of the optimum “marriage package” for many couples.
    #16

    Couple sharing laughs about the married surname trend, showing playful reactions and unique last name choices outdoors.

    flick.coates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew a family with the surname Fluck. She could be Flick Fluck.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Couple taking selfies outdoors, joking about the married surname trend with playful text overlays.

    rebecca.taylorxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Couple sharing humorous moments with the married surname trend causing laughter on social media posts.

    rolymolz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Another reason the tradition has stuck, he says, is because of public perceptions. Taking on a partner’s name is seen as a way to "display your commitment and unity" to the outside world.

    That's why Lindsey Evans did it. “I feel like it gives us an identity as a family and not just individuals,” she told the BBC. “We have our own first and middle names, which make us our own people, but having a joint last name makes us more of a unit.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Couple humorously sharing their married surname Longenecker, highlighting the popular married surname trend in lighthearted photos.

    laurenlongenecker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Couple humorously discussing the married surname trend with a bride in a white wedding dress holding a bouquet outdoors.

    jordygordyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Couple sharing laughs about married surname trend with playful photos showing reactions to last name change.

    jordanmckinlay8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sometimes, a woman will have more personal reasons to let go of their maiden name. Perhaps they never liked it to begin with, or they want to distance themselves from their family. Maybe they just want a fresh, new identity.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Another argument is that feminism is ultimately about giving women free choice," reports the BBC. "This means as long as they can decide what name they’d like (rather than it being forced on them by their partner or society), it shouldn’t matter whether that is in keeping with, or going against, patriarchal norms."
    #22

    Side-by-side images showing a bride and groom reflecting married surname humor with a woman embracing the trend.

    katiepalin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Couples humorously discuss the married surname trend, highlighting funny reactions to taking or keeping last names.

    annadelaneyg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross is a common name from certain Germanic speaking parts of Europe. Gross just means Big,

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Two people humorously discuss the married surname trend and changing last names with funny captions.

    catrinedwardsx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Whether or not you choose to change your name when you walk down the aisle is up to you. If you do, we can only hope that your new identity has a great ring to it. And that you don't end up being teased, or trending on TikTok, because while you and your partner are a great match, the same can't be said about your first name and his last.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Two young women at a graduation celebration humorously discuss the married surname trend with playful expressions.

    maddyoversharing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Couple humorously discussing the married surname trend in casual settings, highlighting funny reactions to name changes.

    lacey_carter3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two couples outdoors by waterfalls and mountains, humorously discussing the married surname trend with playful captions.

    _lebbbbb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Couple humorously shares married surname trend selfies with playful name changes and reactions in casual indoor settings.

    poppyxkearney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Couple shows the married surname trend by comparing before and after name changes in wedding and vacation photos.

    styledbyseanna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marijas avatar
    Marija S
    Marija S
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh this one isn't funny though unless I'm missing something

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Couple smiling in outdoor selfies illustrating the married surname trend with humorous name mix-ups by the seaside and at a stadium.

    jaimiekgarner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Couple on beach humorously discusses married surname trend with playful text exchange about last name change.

    bri.irey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!