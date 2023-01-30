Teachers Maliciously Comply With Principal’s Demand To Work 30 Minutes Extra, The School Now Has To Justify 30+ Extra Overtime Hours

If you think you can walk all over teachers, be prepared to be slapped in the face with a hard reality check.

Remember that teachers spend their days among students who have copious amounts of creativity when it comes to mischief. Do you think teachers wouldn’t learn about this, let alone not use it against you if you ever so even dare to wrong them?

A teacher has recently shared their story of malicious (mischievous too) compliance where they, as well as their colleagues, were asked to come to work early, only for the principal to now have a headache over what she would do with the numerous overtime hours the teachers recorded, and have to monitor a class herself.

I think it’s safe to say that people should never mess with teachers because, remember, they work with kids—and their mischief can become the teacher’s

A teacher recently shared a story of how they maliciously complied on two occasions that not only cost the school money, but also cost the principal some nerves

At the end of the day, the principal not only had to figure out how to justify 30 hours of overtime, but was also all of a sudden forced to monitor an exam

The story is twofold, with both parts being very maliciously compliant. On one front, OP, a teacher, and their teacher colleagues were all asked to show up 30 minutes early to monitor an exam that’s an equivalent to an SAT (called a Baccalauréat, all this happening in France). But common sense did not exist here, as teachers would have shown up 5 minutes early and they wouldn’t need more than that. But hey, they were officially asked to be 30 minutes early, so they maliciously obliged.

The other part was OP’s personal contract with the school—as a part-timer, overtime was done a bit differently. Despite all communication and formalities, OP’s hands were tied and so they had a fellow teacher fill in for a couple of minutes while they marched to the principal’s office to say that their work was over, and just left. This in turn forced the principal to get stuck with a classroom of students under examination. All because of formal scheduling.

OP’s post drew in quite a few eyes with its double maliciousness. All commentary about non-native speakers speaking better than natives aside, folks were cheering OP on. Some shared their stories, others pointed out the importance of unions, and yet others guessed what subject teacher the principal was before—it was history/geography. You’re welcome.

And speaking of knowing things that were outside the scope of the post, OP has been quite active in the comment section. This is where they clarified that this happened in France, that the principal left the position soon after the incident, addressed all the “you speak better than most natives” thing, and gave more insight into how teaching works there.

Specifically, in France, teachers don’t have employment contracts in the traditional sense of the word. They get a status and statutes that define their work conditions, perks, and duties. Teachers work in “missions”, each of which defines however many hours of class they have to give per week, grading, prepping, talking to parents, going to meetings, and the like.

“If we are being technical, we are not even really being paid to work. What we receive is called a treatment, not a salary, and we receive it as a perk of our status. In theory, both perks (such as being paid) and duties (such as having to work) stem from our status, one is not rewarded for doing the other. Though in practice it’s functionally the same,” elaborated OP.

In other words, it’s not work by the hour, but more like work by the package of tasks that you need to have done. The package has a certain number of hours of class, sure, but there’s also other tasks that are in it that also need to be done by the end of whatever arbitrary timeline. So, the more you know!

Whatever the case, the post got a beautifully rounded 10,000 upvotes, spawning hundreds of comments. You can read the post and all of its comments here. But before you go anywhere, why not leave a comment sharing your thoughts, opinions or any other combination of words to make coherent statements of personal conviction in the comment section below!

Netizens approved this piece of malicious compliance, not only taking a jab at OP’s very good English, but also sharing stories and discussing

