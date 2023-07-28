Ex-Boss Asks Person For Company Directory A Year After Sacking Them With 30 Minutes’ Notice

If you think that running a company and being responsible for about a hundred to a few thousand employees equals having at least a little bit of common sense – this Redditor is here to prove you otherwise!

The thing is, u/mits66 was recently contacted by their ex-boss after they booted them out with 30 minutes’ notice a year ago, asking them if they’d be interested in a side hustle that involved them transferring the business’s old directory, which they didn’t save, to the new one.

More info: Reddit

Ex-compliance officer gets booted out with 30 minutes’ notice

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

A year later, they receive a text with a side hustle offer from their ex-boss

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Austin Distel (not the actual photo)

Image source: u/mits66

“A year after laying me off with 30 minutes’ notice, my old boss asked if I might have a copy of their entire company’s directory on hand” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s favorite communities dedicated to work-related struggles to tell its members a tale about an interesting job offer text they received from their ex-boss. The post managed to garner over 24K upvotes as well as 1.3K comments discussing the matter.

You often hear about the not-so-nice things companies do to their loyal subordinates:

Exploitative work practices, long working hours without sufficient breaks, hazardous conditions, no essential benefits like health insurance and pension plans, toxic environments with micromanaging bosses and gossipy colleagues, lack of growth opportunities, unfair layoffs – you name it!

I mean, take a look at this 2022 report from FlexJobs, for instance! The publisher, which claims to be the leading, most trusted site for finding WFH, remote, and flexible jobs, declares that after surveying 2,202 individuals, they found that “The number one reason people quit their job was a toxic company culture (62%).”

Now, chances are, the majority, if not all of you, know exactly what it’s like to be involved with a workplace that doesn’t value you as an individual and only keeps you at hand as long as you bring some extra Benjamins for their pompous-with-wealth CEO.

Unfortunately, that’s what the modern corporate world is all about, and all you have left to do is not give up and keep going with the search for your dream job that’ll tick all the right boxes (those exist, I promise).

However, circling back to the whole employee maltreatment thing – it turns out that sometimes organizations don’t even put their own interests first and do highly obscure things that end up in them fetching their old compliance officers.

They ponder about the job and find out that they want them to recover the company’s entire directory

Image credits: Shane (not the actual photo)

So! u/mits66, the protagonist of today’s tale, was a compliance officer at a firm that ended up giving them the boot with 30 minutes’ notice.

Naturally, the whole situation was very aggravating – however, life goes on, and the netizen eventually came to terms with the outcome and moved on.

The whole shebang started when the OP got a text from their ex-boss a year later! The former employer approached them with a side hustle offer, and despite being bitter about their termination, they agreed to do it. When they pondered about the job, the representative asked them to transfer their old directory (that they didn’t save) to the new one as the business had moved states and went under a different name after laying people off.

Such news left the OP totally flabbergasted, as they couldn’t comprehend how their ex-workplace could’ve gone a year without such vital files!

Nevertheless, money is money, so they asked for 10 times their hourly salary to do the work, as well as made sure that what they were about to do was not going to get them in legal trouble.

What do you think about it, though?