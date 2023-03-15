Co-Workers Plan To Quit Their Jobs Collectively, All Because Of One Incompetent New Hire

When it comes to work, one bad apple can force an entire team to take certain undesired action. Collectively quitting their jobs, for instance, if the apple messes things up bad enough.

Reddit user Ill-Bridge3129 recently told the ‘Anti Work’ community about problems caused by a new hire. The boss asked the OP to share personal material in order to train him. They refused, which led to the newbie demanding for it, the superior getting it without authorization, and the team members updating their CVs.

One person can be more than enough to disturb the typical workflow in a company

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

The turmoil in this company started after the arrival of an incompetent new hire, leaving their co-workers to suffer the consequences

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ill-Bridge3129

The OP revealed some more details in the comment section

Members of the online community showed their support, some shared similar stories