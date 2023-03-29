Most people no longer have to live in the “jungle”, therefore there is no need to constantly worry about one’s survival. It gives us plenty of free time if only we take a minute to actually enjoy it or use it in a way that makes us happy. However, it would be a mistake to assume that there is nothing out there that can end you, either by doing its job slowly and unnoticed or just taking a split second. Scarily enough, there might be things that you thought might do you no harm, and yet their appearance was misleading. These seemingly small or beautiful things can have different features from what you initially expected. So watch out! There might be a coconut coming to get you.

#1 BigMoney5594 said:

People are not nearly careful enough driving vehicles. You are operating a 2,000lb bullet, please stop texting and pay attention



Catsaretheworst69 said:

Isn't it frightening to think two people say one 16 and one 75 could be driving their 2000+ lbs vehicles 60mph at each other. Only to be separated by A LINE OF FUCKING PAINT ON THE ROAD and not have a care in the world.



MoneyMakingMatt said:

I read once that driving is an agreement between people that don’t know each other to not do anything that will possibly kill them



Luke_Cold_Lyle said:

Until you encounter someone who doesn't give a shit about the agreement, and it suddenly turns into one person weaving and speeding through traffic and everyone else accommodating that asshole out of necessity to avoid disaster.

#2 yogisnark said:

Pregnancy and childbirth... it's literally one of the most dangerous things women can do in their lifetime.



BarnacleGo0ose said:

“The US has the highest maternal death rate of any developed nation, according to the Commonwealth Fund and the latest data from the World Health Organization.”



#3 SomeRandomUser00 said:

Poor dental hygiene and gum infections hit the brain fairly quickly and can be fatal before you even knew something was happening.



DumpsterJuice2023 said:

True stuff.. this just killed my cousin.



Timely_Morning2784 said:

Omg, I'm so sorry! I'm a Registered Dental Assistant and I've been really scared for more patients than you'd believe over my 36 yrs in the field. Sent 2 different ppl directly to the ER when we saw them last year.



alksreddit said:

One of the ways dental infections kill is by spreading to the soft tissue of the neck. In some situations this literally causes the airway to close and if you don't get sent to the ER right away, they won't be able to secure an airway before you choke to death.



cobo10201 said:

Infections in the mouth seed bacteria to the heart, which causes an infection called endocarditis. This does not cause heart attacks but rather can lead to heart failure which is a totally separate disease. Not to mention typical symptoms of infection (fever, chills, etc.)



SomeRandomUser00 said:

Brush your teeth and talk to a dentist, most will try to work with you on the money side if you don't have insurance. If not try contacting a dental school near you, they are often looking for test subjects, I mean patients to work on for training.

#4 Smart-Deer-72 said:

Balloons. Specifically kids. I was watching a video about how a lot of kids die from playing with balloons, you know how kids are all dramatic and breathe really hard in and out to blow them up? Sometimes they suck in so hard that they suck the balloon into their throat, lodging it in there. And cpr doesn't work once they stop breathing because you're just inflating and deflating the balloon in the throat and the air can't pass through. I don't even have kids but I've been telling everyone not to let their kids play with balloons since I learned this. I forget her name but she is a mortician who posts on Instagram about common things that can kill you that you don't realize.



2boredtocare said:

My brother is an ER doctor. He drilled it into my head when the kids were younger to never, EVER, let them play with balloons that weren't already blown up. That and trampolines keep him in pretty good business.



#5 Dahns said:

Stress is a state when your body feels threatened and produce a hormone to defend yourself, which will typically boost your muscle and reduce to minimum other function, like digestion, your kidneys, and overall all organs that aren't involved in fighting off a bear.



If you're always stressed (Chronic stress), you will damage your organs. All of them. At once. Chronic stress is a poison, you must avoid it.



Note that "normal, episodic" stress - like you're taking an exam today or you have 13 missed calls from mom - isn't going to kill you. Well, not the stress at least. In fact, short-term stress can be beneficial.



Nepherenia said:

I feel like we have taught ourselves that if you aren't stressing yourself out constantly, you are lazy.



It's okay to not pack your days full of "productive" tasks. It's okay to carve out a few hours to do nothing. It's okay to spend a weekend at home, sipping coffee and staring out the window.



Give yourself a break. Take a walk at sunset. Let yourself just breathe.



#6 SegaNaLeqa said:

Mixing cleaning supplies. Cleaners are usually dangerous chemicals, mixing certain chemicals can create dangerous gases. One of the common cleaner mistakes people make is dish soap and bleach, a lot of dish soaps have ammonia in them, and you don’t want to be around the gas that ammonia and chlorine make. Also, don’t clean your kitty litters with bleach, use chlorine-free disinfectants instead. Cat pee naturally has ammonia in it and can cause a reaction too.



Sea-Kitchen3779 said:

We found out the hard way at work one night that bleach and vinegar do the same thing.



spinachie1 said:

People should really just stop mixing bleach with anything. There’s a reason it’s such a strong cleaner.

#7 Carbon Monoxide is something everyone knows about but everyone also seems to forget about.



Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas formed by the incomplete combustion of fuels. When people are exposed to CO gas, the CO molecules will displace the oxygen in their bodies and lead to poisoning.



Tydrinator21 said:

Yeah, it doesn't take much CO to make you feel lightheaded.



hookersince06 said:

Knew a girl from school, she and her family were all killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at a cabin on New Year's weekend in 2017. Her husband and two young kids. I still think about them going to bed, never to awaken.

#8 defyinglogicsl said:

Garage door springs. Also, garage doors are not as light as people think. They weigh hundreds or thousands of pounds depending on the type and size of a door and all that weight is counterbalanced by tension on those springs. If you don't know what you are doing do not attempt to repair a garage door.



xmod14 said:

Speaking as someone who has set spring tension in these types of doors, f**k everything about roll-up door springs. I don't want to be within 5 miles if one decides to detonate.



DisposableTires said:

People seriously underestimate how much kinetic force we routinely just.....hide inside a curly bit of metal.



The springs inside my air brake cans are marked with a warning: "tampering WILL cause serious injury and death". No weaseling around with maybes for the air can, nope, immediate +5 to the find out scale of f**k around/find out.



#9 Star4259 said:

In Australia, the Blue Ringed Octopus. I did a biology project about these when I was in elementary school.



Interesting_Pudding9

Iirc the reason they're dangerous isn't that people aren't aware that Blue Ringed Octopus are deadly poisonous. It's because they're not aware they don't always have blue rings, they just show them when they're stressed. So people find little octopuses in tide pools and such and think they must be fine since they don't have any blue rings.

#10 Potatoes. They release toxic chemicals when they go bad. People have died from this.



[Edit]: Lots of people seem interested in potato toxin lol. If you want to learn more, check out solanine, which is a type of neurotoxic alcaloid. Alcaloids are a world in and of itself, they're really interesting to learn about imo.

#11 TrailerParkPrepper said:

Rocking the vending machine because your Kit-Kat bar got stuck.



C205- said:

In high school, a kid named Garrett kicked the vending machine glass in the cafeteria because his Doritos got stuck. The glass broke and ended up embedding itself into his leg, leaving a bloody mess reminiscent of a horror movie. He ended up having to get his leg amputated along with being expelled from the only public high school in a 50-mile radius. The medics that arrived on the scene were stunned.

#12 Areas with rust and no ventilation. The oxidation pulls the oxygen out of the air. Upon entering, you'll pass out after just a few seconds, and you'll be dead in minutes.



Chain lockers are really bad for this.

#13 illswollowyoursoul said:

Falls, slips, hitting your head on a vanity, or bathroom fixture. Tried to rescue some poor old soul who slipped in the shower and got impaled through the eye by a toilet brush. Must have been there over a week the blood was more like tar on the floor and flies were in and out of his ears and mouth.



357Magnum said:

Falls kill 32,000 people per year. That's an incredibly high amount. Yet people still get on ladders without someone to steady it, etc, and think nothing of it. So you're MUCH more likely to be killed in a household fall than a gun accident, but people will spend a lot more time worried about gun safety than general ladder safety. Which is crazy. You should worry about both, and you should be just as diligent in climbing a ladder as you are when handling a firearm.



People will be sure to lock up their gun but then climb a ladder with no spotter. They'll wear eye protection at the gun range but not when operating power tools, etc.

#14 Don’t bleach your cat’s litter box. The ammonia from their pee plus bleach breaks the Geneva convention.

#15 Shitelark said:

Not knowing, how to swim. I've heard a lot of kids in America can't or don't want to learn, how to swim. It is a very simple skill that could save your life, and you would very rarely need to swim more than 10 meters to get out of trouble.



Metabolical said:

Water - A child can drown in a surprisingly small amount of water, like a bucket you're using to wash your car.

#16 Taking selfies. Several die each year in my area from selfies on rock ledges in the mountains.

#17 CoffeeCactus92 said:

Elderberries are poisonous until you boil them. My mom works at a school where a teacher let some kids eat them because she didn’t know they were poisonous. Red puke everywhere. I also had a friend post a picture on Facebook of her son eating them.



H_Mc said:

Lima beans are another. They contain cyanide, but unlike other plants/plant parts (like apple seeds or peach pits) where it would be really difficult to consume enough to have an effect undercooked lima beans are pretty palatable. Modern, commercial, lima beans have a pretty low amount, but it still would only take a couple of pounds.



How do I know this? I used to snack on raw lima beans while I was gardening. Luckily I learned to stop doing that before I learned the hard way.



#18 CrazyCalamari86 said:

Coconuts, kill around 150 people every year from them falling onto people's heads!



ZippyVonBoom said:

You can get insurance for that.



rookie-number said:

I think i'd prefer a helmet if I worked around those trees.



LongjumpingCheck2638 said:

I was vacationing once in Turks and the resort had coco trees everywhere even by the walking paths. Those nuts were massive bombs and the trees' height gave them the kill speed they needed. One idiot walked off the path with a cocktail - they took away the next morning after being knocked out. Have no idea what happened to him but sheesh.



palemel said:

I knew someone who got hit on the head with a coconut. She survived, but had migraines for the next year.

#19 P44 said:

Manure. When it is collected in a poorly ventilated space and you climb down there for any reason, you can pass out from lack of air. If someone notices this and instead of calling for help, they just follow you, there can be more than one fatality.



Reduntu said:

Speaking of farmer ones, a lot of farmers die when they fall into corn/grain silos and can't get out.



#20 Hippos

Apparently, they kill about 500 people a year - more than double the headcount for lions?



Plus hippos have stamina. They can chase you for a long time and run at around 18 1/2 miles an hour... Which is faster than the world record pace for the men's 800-meter race. Which for reference is a f**k load faster than the average Redditor.



TLDR: stay the f**k away from hippos.

#21 Fermentation in confined spaces. Fermentation releases Co2 and in a poorly ventilated room, it can be fatal.





I was cleaning my dad's old room with my cousin, and my grandparents turned the room into a wine fermentation room. We cleaned it, sat a bit around, and my grandma came to us. She freaked out, told us it's dangerous and forced us to go out, and when we took a breath of clean air, we had the worst headache known to mankind. If it wasn't for my grandma, God bless her soul, we would've been dead.



Fermentation is badass in every possible way, don't f**k with fermentation!

#22 designer_sheets said:

I know of a few things, all fire-related:



* Pinched electrical wires - having, for example, a table leg or something on top of a wire creates a hot spot that can eventually start a fire

* Toasters under cabinets - if you have a toaster on your countertop, and have cabinets mounted above that countertop, leaving the toaster directly under the cabinets while in use is also a fire hazard. be sure to pull it out from beneath the cabinets before use

* Not sure if this one is still unknown by most people, but I'll add it just in case - water does not put out a grease fire, it makes it worse because the grease/oil is less dense and floats on top of the water and continues to burn, so pouring water on a grease fire is likely to just spread the grease and fire around. baking soda, a lid/cover of some kind, or of course a fire extinguisher will all smother the fire without spreading it around



joshrice said:

Yes, but also the water vaporizes from the heat and explodes out of the oil creating a big plume of steam that can carry oil with it and create a huge fucking fireball. Absolutely do not use water on a grease fire. Put a metal lid on it (glass could break from the heat), and/or dump baking soda on it.

#23 StrikeOk9626 said:

Once read about someone who died when they had the flu - they were medicating with over-the-counter cold and flu medicine and drinking multiple cups of lemsip, one after the other, not realizing lemsip also contained painkillers. they died of an overdose, iirc.



FigNinja said:

Paracetamol? That’s acetaminophen (brand name Tylenol) here in the US. It doesn’t take much above the regular dosage to severely, even fatally, damage the liver. People think it’s totally safe because it’s been in so many over-the-counter preparations for ages. Mixed products like cold relief medicines are an easy way to overdose without realizing it. Here in the US, OD on acetaminophen causes 56K emergency visits, 2600 hospital stays, and 500 deaths on average per year. Many of these are unintentional overdoses.

#24 A toxic work environment. Can cause depression and anxiety which many sufferers will not realize at the time. Stress overall destroys the body in so many ways.

#25 Midas_Artflower said:

Bites from the wrong flea/mosquito/tick have been decimating mankind since forever.



BirdsLikeSka said:

If your tick bite gets a bullseye shape around it, go to the doctor, possible Lyme disease



If your spider bite gets raised and white, go to the doctor, possible necrotic lesions from recluse.



Midas_Artflower said:

Lyme disease is absolutely no joke & if left alone long enough, a brown recluse bite will do the kind of damage plastic surgery cannot repair...



Some spiders are extremely beneficial, no matter how much I hate the little dears... My dislike is well-founded, tho, as was bitten once and still bear the scar, decades later...

#26 deckpumps_n_deldos said:

Don't plug your space heater into an extension cord.



TearyEyeBurningFace said:

It's fine if you get like a 12 or 14 ga extension cord. Those 22ga cheap ones are what bite you.



defyinglogicsl said:

Running a power wire for a car audio amplifier in your door jamb. Every time you open and shut your door you are pinching the wire between two pieces of metal. Eventually, it wears through the insulation and if you are lucky the fuse blows or the battery explodes before your car catches on fire. The wire is supposed to be run through a rubber or plastic grommet in the firewall.

#27 Fights

Humans are squishy unless they aren't. Somehow we have evolved to either have the durability of a bouncy ball or a glass bauble and its a coin flip on whether you bounce or shatter.



So: Fights. People think it's like in the movies, and sure, maybe sometimes things go okay and you work it out and everythings chill, but if you pick a fight in real life you had better be very ready for the possibility that you could kill someone, even (ESPECIALLY) if you don't mean to. If you shove someone and they fall wrong, they can die. If they hit their head, or YOU hit them in the head wrong (if you hit someone in the nose just right, a bone can pierce brain, the temple is a very vulnerable spot, etc), they can die. People don't always fight fair in real life, there's every chance they have a knife or keys or rings or even a gun, or they pick up a f*****g shovel and throw it at your head like that video that went viral several years ago. This isn't a "I'm a badass who could totally kill someone" thing, it's more a survivor bias thing. On average? Yeah, you'll probably be okay. But I'd rather not take the chance, personally.

#28 PinboardWizardsaid:

Alcohol.



Not only does it cause all the problems you already know about, but **less than half of the population are aware that alcohol has been proven to cause cancer**. The amount of people who know this of course varies depending on the demographic - a few years ago in the UK this number was actually only around 10%.



It's not a group 2b carcinogen (possibly causes cancer) like gasoline, or even a group 2a carcinogen (probably causes cancer) like red meat. Alcohol is a group 1 carcinogen, which means it is proven to cause cancer.



Metabolical said:

Poor eating and drinking - obesity and alcohol are not good for you



People basically know, but we don't really believe it, so we stray from doing it correctly.

#29 Ultimatelee said:

High blood pressure



truth123ok said:

My mom had slightly elevated blood pressure....she ate healthy foods, walked every day, and had a major stroke at 55. She is still alive but severely disabled. The high blood pressure was the only indication she might have a health problem....but she did not think it was too high, and resisted taking medication.

