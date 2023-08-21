My name is Domenic Bahmann (1981), and I am a multidisciplinary artist, illustrator, and designer. I was born in Munich, Germany, and have been living and working in Canberra, Australia since 2010.

I am known for my whimsical illustrations, photography, and graphic design. In 2013 I started my creative challenge called ‘Stop, Think, Make’. The challenge was to come up with a creative everyday-related image or illustration at least once a week. Since then finding art in everyday situations has been an ongoing theme in my personal and commission-based work.

I find it interesting to turn seemingly boring things into something new that has a surprising element. My work is the result of daydreaming and trying to turn mundane situations into something interesting. There is magic everywhere, you just have to be ready for these aha moments.

More info: domenicbahmann.com | Instagram | twitter.com