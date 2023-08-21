My name is Domenic Bahmann (1981), and I am a multidisciplinary artist, illustrator, and designer. I was born in Munich, Germany, and have been living and working in Canberra, Australia since 2010.

I am known for my whimsical illustrations, photography, and graphic design. In 2013 I started my creative challenge called ‘Stop, Think, Make’. The challenge was to come up with a creative everyday-related image or illustration at least once a week. Since then finding art in everyday situations has been an ongoing theme in my personal and commission-based work.

I find it interesting to turn seemingly boring things into something new that has a surprising element. My work is the result of daydreaming and trying to turn mundane situations into something interesting. There is magic everywhere, you just have to be ready for these aha moments.

More info: domenicbahmann.com | Instagram | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Avocadosaurus

Avocadosaurus

Report

5points
domenic
POST
#2

Friends

Friends

Report

5points
domenic
POST
#3

Boatshirt

Boatshirt

Report

5points
domenic
POST
#4

Suntanana

Suntanana

Report

5points
domenic
POST
#5

Don't Forget Your Googly Eyes

Don't Forget Your Googly Eyes

Report

5points
domenic
POST
#6

Aeroveggie

Aeroveggie

Report

4points
domenic
POST
#7

Banana Like

Banana Like

Report

4points
domenic
POST
#8

Breakout II

Breakout II

Report

4points
domenic
POST
#9

Cyclops

Cyclops

Report

4points
domenic
POST
#10

Cheesy Story

Cheesy Story

Report

4points
domenic
POST
#11

Juicing Along

Juicing Along

Report

4points
domenic
POST
#12

Ironing Man

Ironing Man

Report

4points
domenic
POST
#13

Movie Beard

Movie Beard

Report

3points
domenic
POST
#14

Parenting

Parenting

Report

3points
domenic
POST
#15

Surf Is Up

Surf Is Up

Report

3points
domenic
POST
#16

Banana Plane

Banana Plane

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#17

Blocked Bathroom

Blocked Bathroom

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#18

Couch Potato

Couch Potato

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#19

Crafty Crane

Crafty Crane

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#20

Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon

Report

1point
domenic
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

High Tea

High Tea

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#22

Finger Dj

Finger Dj

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#23

Pasta Surf

Pasta Surf

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#24

Popcorn Tree

Popcorn Tree

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#25

Puppermint

Puppermint

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#26

Rocking The Blocks

Rocking The Blocks

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#27

Skeptical Pants

Skeptical Pants

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#28

Sound Of Nature

Sound Of Nature

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#29

Space Tomato

Space Tomato

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#30

Toast On Fire

Toast On Fire

Report

1point
domenic
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Watch

Watch

Report

1point
domenic
POST
#32

Banana Phone

Banana Phone

Report

0points
domenic
POST
#33

Kangaroo

Kangaroo

Report

0points
domenic
POST
#34

Ricebear

Ricebear

Report

0points
domenic
POST
#35

Slinkyfication

Slinkyfication

Report

0points
domenic
POST
#36

Time Out

Time Out

Report

0points
domenic
POST
#37

Stairs

Stairs

Report

0points
domenic
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!