ADVERTISEMENT

I looked for the beauty in everyday life in my countryside in Iceland, where I have lived for seven years, and these are just a few of the pictures.

I have always been interested in photographing my three children playing in nature and when I see beautiful moments appear in everyday life. Seven years ago, I moved from the capital to the northern countryside of Iceland. Life there suddenly became quiet and simple and allowed me to work again on what I have a passion for: the small moments that unfortunately so often slip by us in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

More info: sollamatt.is | Instagram