Bride Breaks Her Promise To Pay For Sister To Attend Wedding, Is Shocked When She Refuses To Come

A wedding can be expensive not only for those who throw it but also for those who attend.

For example, when Redditor CakeAndDiamond received an invitation to her younger sister’s destination wedding, she ran the numbers and, together with her own husband, they would have needed to pay around $3,000-$4,000.

Without having the necessary funds, the couple replied that they couldn’t make it. However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Entitled People,’ CakeAndDiamond explained that her sister refused to take no for an answer and demanded that she put her life on pause and go into debt for the trip.

The original poster (OP) answered people’s questions in the comments

And remained in the discussion as the story went viral