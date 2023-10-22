Bride Breaks Her Promise To Pay For Sister To Attend Wedding, Is Shocked When She Refuses To Come
A wedding can be expensive not only for those who throw it but also for those who attend.
For example, when Redditor CakeAndDiamond received an invitation to her younger sister’s destination wedding, she ran the numbers and, together with her own husband, they would have needed to pay around $3,000-$4,000.
Without having the necessary funds, the couple replied that they couldn’t make it. However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Entitled People,’ CakeAndDiamond explained that her sister refused to take no for an answer and demanded that she put her life on pause and go into debt for the trip.
Image credits: cakeanddiamond
I knew someone who had a destination wedding for the sole purpose of making sure certain relatives would not attend. They got an invite so they wouldn’t feel totally snubbed. Worked for her, she enjoyed her wedding.
A close family member had a destination wedding a few years ago. I had just come back from living abroad for several years, I was broke and had just started working. Taking off from work with missed pay, plus travel and lodging costs would have run me about 4-5 thousand USD in total. I did not do it. It still hurts me till today that all my family was there, and I (one of the closest relatives), was not. My family member did not really care, they just wanted what they wanted. I could not change that, but it still hurt.
