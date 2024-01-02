78 Of The Most Annoying Restaurant Customers Getting Shamed Online
Some restaurant customers are a nightmare for everyone around them, be it the waitstaff, other people wanting to enjoy a meal in peace, or poor passersby who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. And no matter what aggravating behavior they engage in, arguably more times than not they don’t really care for the troubles they cause.
The internet is brimming with documentation of what such unforgettable customers leave behind, but if you’ve ever been out to a restaurant, you’ve likely seen them with your own eyes at least once. If you haven’t, scroll down to find some visual testimonies on the list below and see just how troublesome some customers can be.
Someone Left Me A Tiny Shirt As A Tip
These Damn Atheists
If You Go To A Restaurant And Your Kid Makes A Mess And You Leave It Like This, It Says More About You As Parent Than Your Kid
Next Time Please Just Stiff Me
The Restaurant I Work At Makes Us Pay A ‘Tip Refund’ To Cover Credit Card Charges
Is Calling Costumers "Hun" Weird?
What Do You Guys Think About This?
Your boyfriend is a child. This is neither cute nor acceptable.
Customer Leaves Her Baby’s Dirty Diaper On Table
What confuses me is that I never saw her use the restroom the entire time she was dining. She likely kept it with her before but it confuses me even more that she never even thought once to toss it in a trash can outside before she arrived
Parents Who Let Their Child Make This Sort Of Mess In A Restaurant
Let the kid... not necessarily. Some kids will not be controlled/contained to straightforward eating. But parents who leave this and make no attempt to clean it up. Or bring a drop sheet/covering for the floor? They know they have this kind of chaos-goblin. The parents chose to be a******s when they didn't deal with the results
How People Left Their Table At A Wendy’s Near Me Smh
Yuck
15 Minutes After Close
I Got Tipped A House Today
This Is Why I, As A Restaurant Host, Hate Kids And The Parents Who Enable Them. This Is Just The Floor, I Had Already Cleaned The Table, The Chairs, And The Shattered Plate
“Tip” From A Customer At A Restaurant Who Was A Tourist, Demanding, And Ordered Alcohol With Their Meal
She Wouldn’t Eat Her Chicken Because It Is “Pretty Much Raw.”
32 Separate Checks
It’s Always The Extra Nice Customer Who Asks For Extra Sides When You Check On Them
An Interesting Note A Customer Left On A Reservation Lol
This Is Evil
Customer Came Into The Restaurant And Gave The Waiters This Allergy List
$10 Would Have Been Preferred
Whole Table Of Boomers Just Sitting An Hour After Close
I'd bust out the broom and mop and start my closing duties right next to them.
Lol, Never Seen This Kind Of Tip Before
I Miss My Line Cooks. I Don’t Miss My Line Cooks
Someone Decided To Have A Gender Reveal At The Table
Some People Should Just Stay Home…
Customer Was Raised In A Barn Apparently. Trash Can Is Right Behind Where They Were Sitting
Actually, How About You Don’t (Read The Note First)
This couple came in tonight, chatted it up with my bartender for over an hour. She even took pictures of them and gave them great recommendations. Then left this beauty. Lol actually how about you don’t come back?
The Tip Line Said "Turn Over For Tip"
"Oh, I'm Gonna Need More Than That! A Lot More! Can You Just Bring Me A Bowl?!"
Lady Hit On Me All Night, Wrote Down Her Work Address, And Told Me To Come See Her Sometime. Then I Saw The Tip. Definitely A First For Me Lmao
Pretty Brave For An 8% Tip
This Tip I Got The Other Day
Throwback To A Guest Just Guestin’
I Was In The Weeds And Very Focused I Guess…
Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests. Lmao
That One Table That Stays Past Closed, And You Can't Leave Until They Do
Someone Left Their Table At An Airport McDonald's Like This
Forgot About This One 🤣
Caught A Couple Of Kids Coloring On The Banister In Our Outside Seating Section. Parents Just Sat There Watching Them Do It. I Asked Them If The Walls In There House Looked Just As Ugly And They Asked To Speak To A Manager
My Tip Last Night
You’re Here Alone, Wyd
My First Mean Note!
Joys Of Being A Server
Thanks?
First Time This Happened To Me
Hmm. Wouldn’t this be considered theft on the customer’s part?
Undoubtedly written by some poor shmuck's overjealous gf (or wife).
Please Tell Me You're Kidding Me
Came In 15 Mins Before Close And Left This
My Co-Worker Got A Novel On Her Check
My Coworker Had The Honor Of Waiting On A “Yelp User”
"Yelp Exec" aka "I leave a*****e reviews for minor issues on Yelp and don't tip"
The Bill I Received Today As A Tip:
I Give You, The Eggless Omelette
Am I missing something because I dont see the problem with this...? They exchanged eggs, which they listed they're allergic to, for tofu...which isn't that weird.