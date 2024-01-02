ADVERTISEMENT

Some restaurant customers are a nightmare for everyone around them, be it the waitstaff, other people wanting to enjoy a meal in peace, or poor passersby who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. And no matter what aggravating behavior they engage in, arguably more times than not they don’t really care for the troubles they cause.

The internet is brimming with documentation of what such unforgettable customers leave behind, but if you’ve ever been out to a restaurant, you’ve likely seen them with your own eyes at least once. If you haven’t, scroll down to find some visual testimonies on the list below and see just how troublesome some customers can be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Left Me A Tiny Shirt As A Tip

Someone Left Me A Tiny Shirt As A Tip Shares stats

b215049 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

These Damn Atheists

These Damn Atheists Shares stats

VashKetchum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

If You Go To A Restaurant And Your Kid Makes A Mess And You Leave It Like This, It Says More About You As Parent Than Your Kid

If You Go To A Restaurant And Your Kid Makes A Mess And You Leave It Like This, It Says More About You As Parent Than Your Kid Shares stats

Panfilofinomeno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Next Time Please Just Stiff Me

Next Time Please Just Stiff Me Shares stats

jupiters_galaxy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

The Restaurant I Work At Makes Us Pay A ‘Tip Refund’ To Cover Credit Card Charges

The Restaurant I Work At Makes Us Pay A ‘Tip Refund’ To Cover Credit Card Charges Shares stats

AffectionateFix5067 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tom459 avatar
DeShotz
DeShotz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not bad customers, that’s bad restaurant ownership/management and quite possibly illegal.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Is Calling Costumers "Hun" Weird?

Is Calling Costumers "Hun" Weird? Shares stats

warlockofsortz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

What Do You Guys Think About This?

What Do You Guys Think About This? Shares stats

Unfinishedcom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your boyfriend is a child. This is neither cute nor acceptable.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Customer Leaves Her Baby’s Dirty Diaper On Table

Customer Leaves Her Baby’s Dirty Diaper On Table Shares stats

What confuses me is that I never saw her use the restroom the entire time she was dining. She likely kept it with her before but it confuses me even more that she never even thought once to toss it in a trash can outside before she arrived

quarterslicecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Parents Who Let Their Child Make This Sort Of Mess In A Restaurant

Parents Who Let Their Child Make This Sort Of Mess In A Restaurant Shares stats

mrpetrolbomb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
katiefink avatar
Katie Fink
Katie Fink
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let the kid... not necessarily. Some kids will not be controlled/contained to straightforward eating. But parents who leave this and make no attempt to clean it up. Or bring a drop sheet/covering for the floor? They know they have this kind of chaos-goblin. The parents chose to be a******s when they didn't deal with the results

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

How People Left Their Table At A Wendy’s Near Me Smh

How People Left Their Table At A Wendy’s Near Me Smh Shares stats

bonefidescrewup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Yuck

Yuck Shares stats

sassylilpeach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

15 Minutes After Close

15 Minutes After Close Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Upvote Or Face 10 Shifts Bad Luck

Upvote Or Face 10 Shifts Bad Luck Shares stats

LukewarmLatte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Got Tipped A House Today

I Got Tipped A House Today Shares stats

stotaku420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Is Why I, As A Restaurant Host, Hate Kids And The Parents Who Enable Them. This Is Just The Floor, I Had Already Cleaned The Table, The Chairs, And The Shattered Plate

This Is Why I, As A Restaurant Host, Hate Kids And The Parents Who Enable Them. This Is Just The Floor, I Had Already Cleaned The Table, The Chairs, And The Shattered Plate Shares stats

_Monika- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“Tip” From A Customer At A Restaurant Who Was A Tourist, Demanding, And Ordered Alcohol With Their Meal

“Tip” From A Customer At A Restaurant Who Was A Tourist, Demanding, And Ordered Alcohol With Their Meal Shares stats

Lockraemono Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

She Wouldn’t Eat Her Chicken Because It Is “Pretty Much Raw.”

She Wouldn’t Eat Her Chicken Because It Is “Pretty Much Raw.” Shares stats

dizz12505 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

32 Separate Checks

32 Separate Checks Shares stats

Beanergriffin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

It’s Always The Extra Nice Customer Who Asks For Extra Sides When You Check On Them

It’s Always The Extra Nice Customer Who Asks For Extra Sides When You Check On Them Shares stats

chasekopsch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

An Interesting Note A Customer Left On A Reservation Lol

An Interesting Note A Customer Left On A Reservation Lol Shares stats

The_Nuckles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Is Evil

This Is Evil Shares stats

ReubenMered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Customer Came Into The Restaurant And Gave The Waiters This Allergy List

Customer Came Into The Restaurant And Gave The Waiters This Allergy List Shares stats

Rachelle_Rosey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

$10 Would Have Been Preferred

$10 Would Have Been Preferred Shares stats

Apart_Tradition8244 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Whole Table Of Boomers Just Sitting An Hour After Close

Whole Table Of Boomers Just Sitting An Hour After Close Shares stats

hamsterberry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd bust out the broom and mop and start my closing duties right next to them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Lol, Never Seen This Kind Of Tip Before

Lol, Never Seen This Kind Of Tip Before Shares stats

kaythethrowaway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Miss My Line Cooks. I Don’t Miss My Line Cooks

I Miss My Line Cooks. I Don’t Miss My Line Cooks Shares stats

likeguitarsolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Someone Decided To Have A Gender Reveal At The Table

Someone Decided To Have A Gender Reveal At The Table Shares stats

fibbybob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Some People Should Just Stay Home…

Some People Should Just Stay Home… Shares stats

reataurant-lifer1745 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Customer Was Raised In A Barn Apparently. Trash Can Is Right Behind Where They Were Sitting

Customer Was Raised In A Barn Apparently. Trash Can Is Right Behind Where They Were Sitting Shares stats

Kahlinnnnnnnnn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
brodipetitt avatar
Brodi Petitt
Brodi Petitt
Community Member
40 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Grow up. You’re staff. Throw that trash away. It’s late of your job when it’s reasonable.

ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Actually, How About You Don’t (Read The Note First)

Actually, How About You Don’t (Read The Note First) Shares stats

This couple came in tonight, chatted it up with my bartender for over an hour. She even took pictures of them and gave them great recommendations. Then left this beauty. Lol actually how about you don’t come back?

pizzaninjaturtleseat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

The Tip Line Said "Turn Over For Tip"

The Tip Line Said "Turn Over For Tip" Shares stats

nicholasgarski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

"Oh, I'm Gonna Need More Than That! A Lot More! Can You Just Bring Me A Bowl?!"

"Oh, I'm Gonna Need More Than That! A Lot More! Can You Just Bring Me A Bowl?!" Shares stats

bobobradget Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Lady Hit On Me All Night, Wrote Down Her Work Address, And Told Me To Come See Her Sometime. Then I Saw The Tip. Definitely A First For Me Lmao

Lady Hit On Me All Night, Wrote Down Her Work Address, And Told Me To Come See Her Sometime. Then I Saw The Tip. Definitely A First For Me Lmao Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Pretty Brave For An 8% Tip

Pretty Brave For An 8% Tip Shares stats

Good_Fan_738 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Tip I Got The Other Day

This Tip I Got The Other Day Shares stats

Setrix- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Throwback To A Guest Just Guestin’

Throwback To A Guest Just Guestin’ Shares stats

Kooky_Bicycle8475 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Was In The Weeds And Very Focused I Guess…

I Was In The Weeds And Very Focused I Guess… Shares stats

StuckInSalem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests. Lmao

Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests. Lmao Shares stats

Saelem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

That One Table That Stays Past Closed, And You Can't Leave Until They Do

That One Table That Stays Past Closed, And You Can't Leave Until They Do Shares stats

Scammony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Someone Left Their Table At An Airport McDonald's Like This

Someone Left Their Table At An Airport McDonald's Like This Shares stats

ImmySnommis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Forgot About This One 🤣

Forgot About This One 🤣 Shares stats

_wallace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Caught A Couple Of Kids Coloring On The Banister In Our Outside Seating Section. Parents Just Sat There Watching Them Do It. I Asked Them If The Walls In There House Looked Just As Ugly And They Asked To Speak To A Manager

Caught A Couple Of Kids Coloring On The Banister In Our Outside Seating Section. Parents Just Sat There Watching Them Do It. I Asked Them If The Walls In There House Looked Just As Ugly And They Asked To Speak To A Manager Shares stats

Koopstars Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Tip Last Night

My Tip Last Night Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

You’re Here Alone, Wyd

You’re Here Alone, Wyd Shares stats

sanfollowill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My First Mean Note!

My First Mean Note! Shares stats

adrienne7- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Joys Of Being A Server

Joys Of Being A Server Shares stats

SomeBet4897 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Thanks?

Thanks? Shares stats

pinkfuzzypaws Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

First Time This Happened To Me

First Time This Happened To Me Shares stats

SexyJesus21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
brittdorasmith avatar
Heir of Durin
Heir of Durin
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm. Wouldn’t this be considered theft on the customer’s part?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Shares stats

sereyaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Undoubtedly written by some poor shmuck's overjealous gf (or wife).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Please Tell Me You're Kidding Me

Please Tell Me You're Kidding Me Shares stats

Tophakiin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Came In 15 Mins Before Close And Left This

Came In 15 Mins Before Close And Left This Shares stats

ghosteagle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Co-Worker Got A Novel On Her Check

My Co-Worker Got A Novel On Her Check Shares stats

junkiejarrett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Coworker Had The Honor Of Waiting On A “Yelp User”

My Coworker Had The Honor Of Waiting On A “Yelp User” Shares stats

Push_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yelp Exec" aka "I leave a*****e reviews for minor issues on Yelp and don't tip"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

The Bill I Received Today As A Tip:

The Bill I Received Today As A Tip: Shares stats

MaroonSpots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

I Give You, The Eggless Omelette

I Give You, The Eggless Omelette Shares stats

TherapistOfOP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I missing something because I dont see the problem with this...? They exchanged eggs, which they listed they're allergic to, for tofu...which isn't that weird.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

I Work At A Restaurant In Indiana And Got This Little Note And $10 From A Guy Who Dined And Dashed

I Work At A Restaurant In Indiana And Got This Little Note And $10 From A Guy Who Dined And Dashed Shares stats

ftse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

The Note A Customer Left On My Table…

The Note A Customer Left On My Table… Shares stats

bellathetoad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Was Asked For An Application While Waiting On A Woman Today And Was Given This As She Left…

Was Asked For An Application While Waiting On A Woman Today And Was Given This As She Left… Shares stats

Outrageous_Finance_5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Earlier This Year. The Audacity Of This One Was Insane

Earlier This Year. The Audacity Of This One Was Insane Shares stats

blax_prismic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Best Non-Money Tip You’ve Received?

Best Non-Money Tip You’ve Received? Shares stats

jeckles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

From A Party Of 7 People And They Were There For About 2.5 Hours

From A Party Of 7 People And They Were There For About 2.5 Hours Shares stats

imnotready4anything Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

"You Ruined My Mother's Birthday"

"You Ruined My Mother's Birthday" Shares stats

SteveEcks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

😀 I’m Going To Fucking Snap 😀😀😀

😀 I’m Going To Fucking Snap 😀😀😀 Shares stats

Floppy_Jalopy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Oh, Just Some Notes For The Customer

Oh, Just Some Notes For The Customer Shares stats

zilruzal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Pain

Pain Shares stats

mullethaver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Ridiculous How People Think This Is Even Remotely Acceptable. Service Was Great Too And Ran Me Around For Over An Hour. Help Me Feel Better, What’s Your Worst Tip?

Ridiculous How People Think This Is Even Remotely Acceptable. Service Was Great Too And Ran Me Around For Over An Hour. Help Me Feel Better, What’s Your Worst Tip? Shares stats

nineties_nostalgia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Someone Brought In Their Pet Monkey. How’s Everybody Else’s Saturday Night?

Someone Brought In Their Pet Monkey. How’s Everybody Else’s Saturday Night? Shares stats

tildepurr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points