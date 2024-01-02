The internet is brimming with documentation of what such unforgettable customers leave behind, but if you’ve ever been out to a restaurant, you’ve likely seen them with your own eyes at least once. If you haven’t, scroll down to find some visual testimonies on the list below and see just how troublesome some customers can be.

Some restaurant customers are a nightmare for everyone around them, be it the waitstaff, other people wanting to enjoy a meal in peace, or poor passersby who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. And no matter what aggravating behavior they engage in, arguably more times than not they don’t really care for the troubles they cause.

#3 If You Go To A Restaurant And Your Kid Makes A Mess And You Leave It Like This, It Says More About You As Parent Than Your Kid

#8 Customer Leaves Her Baby's Dirty Diaper On Table
What confuses me is that I never saw her use the restroom the entire time she was dining. She likely kept it with her before but it confuses me even more that she never even thought once to toss it in a trash can outside before she arrived

#15 This Is Why I, As A Restaurant Host, Hate Kids And The Parents Who Enable Them. This Is Just The Floor, I Had Already Cleaned The Table, The Chairs, And The Shattered Plate

#16 "Tip" From A Customer At A Restaurant Who Was A Tourist, Demanding, And Ordered Alcohol With Their Meal

#19 It's Always The Extra Nice Customer Who Asks For Extra Sides When You Check On Them

#29 Customer Was Raised In A Barn Apparently. Trash Can Is Right Behind Where They Were Sitting

#30 Actually, How About You Don't (Read The Note First)
This couple came in tonight, chatted it up with my bartender for over an hour. She even took pictures of them and gave them great recommendations. Then left this beauty. Lol actually how about you don't come back?

#33 Lady Hit On Me All Night, Wrote Down Her Work Address, And Told Me To Come See Her Sometime. Then I Saw The Tip. Definitely A First For Me Lmao

#42 Caught A Couple Of Kids Coloring On The Banister In Our Outside Seating Section. Parents Just Sat There Watching Them Do It. I Asked Them If The Walls In There House Looked Just As Ugly And They Asked To Speak To A Manager

#56 I Work At A Restaurant In Indiana And Got This Little Note And $10 From A Guy Who Dined And Dashed

#58 Was Asked For An Application While Waiting On A Woman Today And Was Given This As She Left…