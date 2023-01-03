Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Entitled Neighbor Blames This Guy For Not Snow Blowing His Driveway And Causing Him To Miss Work
31points
People, Relationships6 hours ago

Entitled Neighbor Blames This Guy For Not Snow Blowing His Driveway And Causing Him To Miss Work

Liucija Adomaite and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

A confused man turned to the AITA community on Reddit to find out if he was wrong to not snow blow his neighbor’s driveway.

The Redditor Tazookeeper explained that it all started when the new neighbors moved in. During the neighbor greeting, the author noticed that they didn’t have any lawn mowers or snow blower.

“We told them that they should get those things sooner rather than later since we typically start getting snow in November,” Tazookeeper recounted. But the neighbor not only didn’t listen to the author’s advice, he kept requesting that he take care of his lawn and driveway, depending on the season.

Read on below to see how the whole situation evolved, and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

A man wonders if he was wrong to refuse to snow blow his new neighbor’s driveway after he missed work during a snowstorm

Image credits: Jeremy T. Hetzel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alex Bellink (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tazookeeper

Many people slammed the entitled neighbor and said that the author did nothing wrong

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
