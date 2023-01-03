Entitled Neighbor Blames This Guy For Not Snow Blowing His Driveway And Causing Him To Miss Work

A confused man turned to the AITA community on Reddit to find out if he was wrong to not snow blow his neighbor’s driveway.

The Redditor Tazookeeper explained that it all started when the new neighbors moved in. During the neighbor greeting, the author noticed that they didn’t have any lawn mowers or snow blower.

“We told them that they should get those things sooner rather than later since we typically start getting snow in November,” Tazookeeper recounted. But the neighbor not only didn’t listen to the author’s advice, he kept requesting that he take care of his lawn and driveway, depending on the season.

Read on below to see how the whole situation evolved

Many people slammed the entitled neighbor and said that the author did nothing wrong